Princess Cruises: Opting for a suite well and truly bumps the pampering up a notch. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises: Holiday round the UK in style this summer with a suite stay Everybody deserves a slice of luxury after the past year, and nothing says opulence more than holidaying in a suite. With Princess Cruises named the best line for suites - can you be tempted this summer?

Princess Cruises guests can be spoilt at the best of times but opting for a suite well and truly bumps the pampering up a notch. Both the Sky Princess and Regal Princess will be sailing out of Southampton this summer and the pair offer some of the most luxurious accommodations at sea. So why should you book a Princess suite for your Summer Seacation and what are the benefits of such a room?

Related articles

Princess Cruises suites Firstly, there's their size. For those who might have found working from home during Covid a cramped affair, a Princess suite offers ample room - up to a whopping 932 square feet. Alongside the Princess Luxury Bed (pea not included) there's a separate sitting area and coffee table as well as a sofa bed - no unpleasant melding of business and pleasure here! All this means not only do you have plenty of space to swan around in your Terry shawl bathrobe (perhaps having put the bath salts and soothing gel eye mask to good use) and enjoy some downtime, but you can also host friends and family. Guests can even take the party outside - the balconies feature two comfortable loungers, a table and two chairs.

Princess Cruises: A Princess suite offers ample room - up to a whopping 932 square feet. Credit: Princess

Princess Cruises food and drink There's no chance of going hungry or thirsty on a Princess holiday; your suite is well stocked with edible goodies. A complimentary exotic fruit bowl greets you on embarkation day (refreshed upon request) to help you get your five a day as well as a mini-bar on the house (to help you, well, have a great time!). For something more substantial without having to leave your room, there's the free in-suite afternoon tea service. Talk about regal living. The exclusive food and dining experience doesn't stop there with Princess. On your first day, there's a welcome glass of champagne and a complimentary speciality dining dinner along with chef’s “welcome goodies" (and if the speciality dining really takes your fancy, another suite benefit is VIP priority speciality dining reservations). Don't worry though, the banqueting continues throughout your holiday.

Princess Cruises: There's an upgraded room service menu for suite guests. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess suite guests can enjoy exclusive Club Class Dining in the main dining room for dinner every day as well as breakfast and lunch on sea days. This includes expedited seating with no wait, a private entrance with a host, dedicated wait staff, exclusive menu options and table-side preparation. What was that about being spoiled onboard Princess? Oh, and there's more. If you like to start your morning with a glass of zesty indulgence, a gratis speciality dining mimosa breakfast is available. And should you feel peckish for tasty morsels later in the day, complimentary premium evening canapés can be requested. On select ships, the feasting can continue even further at the Exclusive Elite Lounge with free hors d’oeuvres. And did we mention there's an upgraded room service menu with full breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings? Blimey. If the indulgence gets a bit overwhelming and the waistband starts to strain, never fear - all holidaymakers can access the state-of-the-art fitness centres on Princess ships, with personal trainers to hand as well as exercise classes.

A Princess suite offers ample room - up to a whopping 932 square feet. Credit: Princess Cruises.

Related articles

To reward yourself you can head to the Lotus Spa afterwards and choose from a variety of treatments, such as aroma stone therapy massages and detoxifying ocean wraps, as well as manicures, pedicures and more. Guests will definitely be in good hands here (no pun intended) - Lotus Spa was named Best Spa on a Cruise Ship by Spa finder Wellness 365. What's more, Princess holidaymakers can feel good inside and out as further luxurious benefits of booking a suite mean complimentary laundry and professional cleaning services plus shoe polishing services. Princess Cruises VIP experience Of course, booking a suite means you're guaranteed to be looked after throughout the ship; VIP treatment comes in no short supply for Princess suite guests. Firstly, there's VIP priority embarkation and disembarkation at the beginning and end of the cruise, with the latter available at tender ports. To add to the comfort of the experience, there's also an exclusive disembarkation lounge.

Suite guests can get their hands on some of the best trips, too, with VIP priority onboard shore excursion reservations (don't forget your complimentary umbrella!). Queueing won't be an issue either thanks to the VIP priority line at the guest service desk. And then, when the adventure is over, and it's back to the suite, you can relax with an upgraded turn down service, luxurious Jacquard-woven cotton linens, 100 percent cotton luxury towels and a pillow menu. Yes, definitely spoiled to the max. Sweet.

Princess Plus Fare discount offer

£100 off cruises Bag £100 off Princess Scenic Summer Seacations All-inclusive cruise in a balcony cabin View details

Iconic ports