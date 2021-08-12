Credit: Shutterstock/Princess Cruises Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Get away from it all on a long weekend with Princess Cruises' Summer Seacations Princess Cruises is offering a range of cruises to UK guests this summer, perfect for whether you're after a three-night getaway or a week-long cruise holiday.

Princess Cruises ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess are both sailing around the UK offering Summer Seacations in August and September. Cruises include three, four, five, six and seven-night itineraries, but for cruisers who want to enjoy all the benefits of being away from land and make the most of the gorgeous ships without taking too much time out, the 4-Day Summer Seacation is an excellent bet. These operate on both Regal Princess and Sky Princess, sailing from Southampton. Princess guests will enjoy three full days onboard - and boy are they in for a treat. This is what you can expect on the two ships.

Related articles

Princess Cruises cabins Staterooms on both Regal Princess and Sky Princess range from cosy Interior cabins right up to expansive suites. The Goldilocks room is, of course, the Balcony Stateroom. Size-wise, these cabins are approximately 179 to 279 sqft and the stateroom enters onto the balcony via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors - perfect for enjoying the sun from the comfort of your bed! The balcony itself comes with two chairs and a table, so whether you want to soak up the sun with a good book or gossip with a loved one, cocktail in hand, this outdoor space is ideal for privacy, not to mention lovely al fresco vistas of the sea and British coastline. - READ MORE: What to expect onboard Regal Princess - If you really want to go all out and indulge in the ultimate romantic evening, why not treat yourself to dinner on your balcony and luxuriate in the feeling of being truly spoiled? Guests can choose a divine multi-course meal, including such mouth-watering delicacies as succulent lobster tail and juicy steak, a beverage of choice and hors d’oeuvres. Plus, the meal is all served right on the privacy of your own balcony by dedicated waitstaff. Now there’s a night at sea you won’t forget! All modern staterooms include the following: Comfortable queen or two twin beds

Flat-panel television

100 percent cotton, high-thread-count linens

Spacious closet

Hairdryer and bathroom amenities

Refrigerator

Private bathroom with shower

Complimentary 24-hour room service

Desk with chair

Digital security safe

Regal Princess and Sky Princess staterooms range from cosy Interior cabins right up to expansive suites. Credit: Princess

Princess Cruises dining Foodies will be well looked after on the Summer Seacations; the line is committed to serving "mouth-watering, handcrafted dishes made from scratch" throughout the cruise. Whether you're after succulent steaks, juicy seafood, moreish pizzas or fresh salads, these ships will keep you well fed and watered. Both Regal Princess and Sky Princess feature included restaurants as well as speciality restaurants, should you fancy treating yourselves. The restaurants found onboard include the following: Regal Princess and Sky Princess restaurants Crown Grill - refined steakhouse serving aged, hand-cut, cooked-to-order steaks and premium seafood, including grilled shrimp and lobster. Sabatini's - modern Italian trattoria-style dining experience with a rustic flair serving handmade pasta, authentic sauces and delectable seafood. Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar - stylish bar offering an array of ocean delights, including sushi and sashimi along with chilled sake, cocktails, and wine by the glass. Chef's Table Lumiere - fine dining experience including an extravagant multi-course dinner complete with wine pairings. Crafted by Curtis Stone - restaurant serving enticing charcuterie, fresh salads, handmade pastas, premium quality meats and decadent desserts. Alfredo's Pizzeria - eatery offering gourmet, award-winning pizzas. Vines - wine bar boasting an extensive collection of wines. International Café - café open around the clock for soup, salads, sandwiches and sweet treats. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises offering cruisers $200 onboard credit this summer - Only on Regal Princess - Horizon Court - buffet serving worldwide cuisine. Only on Sky Princess - World Fresh Marketplace - market providing an ever-changing menu of regional specialities and comfort food favourites, fresh fruit and salads, vegetables and desserts. Salty Dog Grill - gastropub with a comfortable atmosphere offering small plates inspired by pub favourites, as well as the "Best Burger at Sea." Bistro Sur La Mer - casual French bistro-style dining with a modern twist.

Princess Cruises is committed to serving "mouth-watering, handcrafted dishes made from scratch." Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises entertainment No need to trek to the West End - Princess ships have all the incredible shows you'll need for your getaway. Expect Broadway-calibre productions just steps away from your cabins. For instance, Sky Princess shows Rock Opera, a one-of-a-kind display featuring incredible costumes inspired by glamorous avant-garde fashion with a musical soundtrack. There's also 5-SKIES, one of Princess' most technologically advanced production shows yet, which sees a gamer take on the greatest virtual reality game of all time. What's more, Princess guests can enjoy all-new original musicals created exclusively by Stephen Schwartz, the Grammy & Academy award-winning composer of Wicked, Godspell, and Pippin. There are magic shows, movies under the stars at the giant 300-square foot poolside movie theatre with a 69,000-watt sound system, comedy nights, street entertainers, live bands and much, much more.

Expect Broadway-calibre productions just steps away from your cabins. Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises activities If you fancy getting involved in the action yourself there's plenty to keep you amused, from dance classes and trivia contests to a range of enrichment programmes. Get stuck into culinary demonstrations and wine tastings, take a risk in the state-of-the-art casinos or get the cogs whirring as you peruse the onboard art gallery or attend an art history lecture highlighting some of the world’s greatest masters. Guests can also hit the shops or head for a plunge; Princess ships boast sparkling freshwater pools, hot tubs and padded loungers. If you want to keep fit there are plenty of sporting pursuits available, including a basketball sports court, ping pong, miniature golf putting course, golf driving range and shuffleboard. You'll also find a fitness centre onboard and fitness classes. Alternatively, why not try out a dance class - there’s country line dancing, ballroom, salsa and high energy Zumba classes, not to mention the pulsating nightclub. - READ MORE: What's onboard Sky Princess cruise ship? - When you want to wind down, head to the Lotus Spa, named Best Spa on a Cruise Ship by Spa finder Wellness 365. Choose from a variety of treatments, such as aroma stone therapy massages and detoxifying ocean wraps, or enjoy a manicure and pedicure. Here guests can also treat themselves with a visit to The Enclave, home to Princess’ largest-ever thermal suite, complete with a hydrotherapy pool featuring a cascading rain shower and therapeutic air jets. Why not unwind on a heated stone bed or even a soothing water bed? What’s more, in The Enclave you can find the Hammam (a Turkish-style steam bath) the Caldarium (a light steam chamber infused with herbal aromas) and the Laconium (a heated, dry chamber to help with purification and detoxification of the body). Talk about relaxing to the max! Also in the Lotus Spa is the Sanctuary, which offers an oasis of tranquillity and features the air of a romantic hideaway. The luxurious cabanas come with amenities such as a personal television with noise-reducing wireless headphones, cushy sofas, luxurious robe and slippers, a welcome cocktail, and healthy snacks including nuts, and dried and fresh fruit. Now that’s a mini-break worth getting excited about.