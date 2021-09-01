Credit: Shutterstock/Princess Cruises Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Inside the amazing UK destinations and excursions on Princess Cruises Seacations Princess Cruises are offering the perfect escape with their range of Summer Seacations -

and some are still up for grabs!

Princess Cruises is operating five, six and seven-night cruises around the UK throughout September onboard gorgeous ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess. The Seacations will call at Portland, Greenock (for Glasgow), Liverpool and Belfast. Princess Cruises is operating a selection of shore excursions so guests can make the most of these exciting ports of call. So, what do you need to know about these ports-of-call and what can you do there?

Related articles

Portland Portland is an isolated and rugged island in Dorset found on the Jurassic Coast’s most southerly point. It boasts a mild climate and beautiful scenery, perfect for exploring. From the tiny isle, you can explore one of the British Isles’ lesser-known gems, Abbotsbury Swannery on the Abbotsbury Swannery & Gardens excursion. The spot was established in 1393 by monks from the nearby Benedictine abbey and is home to around 1,000 graceful birds which you can freely walk among. Don't miss the Sub-tropical Gardens on your visit to Abbotsbury either - it is world-famous for its camellia groves and magnolias. Another worthwhile excursion is Scenic Countryside & Corfe Castle on which you can visit the stone ruins of Corfe Castle, built by William the Conqueror. Portland is also ideal for excursions to Stonehenge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located just 90 minutes outside of the city.

Princess Cruises: Portland is an isolated and rugged island in Dorset found on the Jurassic Coast. Credit: Shutterstock

Greenock Greenock is a historic industrial town 25 miles west of Glasgow from which cruisers can easily explore the major Scottish city. Glasgow boasts some of the finest Victorian architecture in the UK, including the stately City Chambers, and was Scotland's great industrial centre during the 19th century. On the Exclusive Opening At Kelvingrove Gallery & Glasgow Highlights itinerary you can tour the city's world-famous Kelvingrove Art Gallery - an imposing red sandstone Victorian structure and one of Glasgow's landmark buildings. It's the most visited museum in the UK outside of London and houses ever-changing contemporary exhibits. Princess guests will also be able to explore the history of the city, from checking out the majestic Glasgow Cathedral to the city's oldest house. Alternatively, visit the city of Edinburgh on the full-day Best Of Edinburgh itinerary. Enjoy a guided panoramic tour of the city, view the historic Holyrood Palace, tour the magnificent Edinburgh Castle and wander the streets of this fascinating city with over 1,000 years of Scottish history. If countryside is more what you're after, from Greenock you can travel to Loch Lomond on the Easy Scottish Lochs tour. You'll be treated to stunning views of the second-largest freshwater lake in Scotland, pretty villages and panoramas of Highland Glens while accompanied by a friendly and knowledgeable guide.

Princess Cruises: Glasgow boasts some of the finest Victorian architecture in the UK. Credit: Shutterstock

Liverpool Liverpool is an industrial port that grew to prominence thanks to trade with the Americas. Its claims to fame include being home to two of the finest neoclassical buildings in Europe... and the Beatles. Music fans shouldn't miss Princess excursion In The Steps Of The Beatles. Visit the site of the Cavern Club, where the band performed over 300 times from February 1961 to August 1963, admire statues commemorating Paul McCartney and John Lennon and take in The Beatles Story, a multimedia exhibit at Albert Docks. If football's more your thing there's a visit to Anfield, Liverpool's Football Club, or why not head out to the wonders of the Lake District? The Best Of Lake District excursion is a great way to enjoy the region's highlights. There's a scenic cruise on Lake Windermere - the largest natural lake in England, a trip aboard the vintage Lakeside & Haverthwaite Railway and time to explore the charming local villages.

Princess Cruises: The Titanic Belfast & City Drive excursion takes holidaymakers to the former shipyard of Harland and Wolff. Credit: Shutterstock

Belfast Belfast is the capital of Northern Ireland and stretches along both sides of the River Lagan. Once an industrial giant in the 19th century, Belfast boasts Victorian and Edwardian architecture. It's also the gateway to the Irish countryside of Counties Antrim and Down. A major natural highlight of the area is Giant's Causeway - considered the Eighth Wonder of the World and the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Northern Ireland. The site is famous for its polygonal columns of layered basalt and is steeped in myth. Princess guests on the Giant's Causeway excursion can visit the phenomenon and admire the show-stopping beauty of the Antrim Coast. If you have time, you might see Dunluce Castle, one of Ireland's most romantic castles. Alternatively, sign up to the Coastal Drive & Glens Of Antrim itinerary to find out even more about this beautiful corner of the world on a half-day narrated drive. Perfect for those not looking to walk, you'll enjoy a picturesque drive on the old Antrim Coast Road to the Glens of Antrim, considered to be the most beautiful of the nine glens, and soak up the splendour of Glenariff Forest Park. Prepare for some incredible views on this tour! Of course, Belfast is also famous for its association with the doomed Titanic and the Titanic Belfast & City Drive excursion takes holidaymakers to the former shipyard of Harland and Wolff - now an ultra-modern exhibit space. Find out all about the ill-fated cruise ship and its tragic tale as well as taking in the city of Belfast on a driving tour. You'll see the grand Opera House, the Albert Memorial Clock Tower, the Queen's University, City Hall, the Titanic Memorial and more. Please note, Princess Cruises guests will now be allowed to explore ports of call independently as well as join shore excursions. To find out more about Princess Cruises' five, six and seven-night sailings, click here.



Related articles