Princess Cruises launches foodie cruise with John Torode & Michel Roux Jr Princess Cruises is launching a series of themed cruises this summer and if you're a foodie, the Culinary Stars cruise could be right up your street.

Princess Cruises is offering three and four-night seacations over the coming months. On select sailings, passengers can join some of their favourite celebrities on Princess's themed sailings. The first of these is Mind, Body and Soul followed by Culinary Stars - sailing from Southampton on 10 September on Sky Princess. This exclusive foodie cruise will be hosted by Radio Times TV and film critic, Andrew Collins.

Three famous chefs will be joining the voyage. Guests will meet Australian born chef John Torode; owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche Michel Roux Jr; and The Great British Bake Off star Lottie Bedlow. This is what you need to know about the chefs, who will each be sharing their words of wisdom in a series of insightful talks. John Torode You'll likely have spotted John, 55, on one of the numerous TV shows he's featured in. The chef has cooked on ITV’s This Morning and runs the successful restaurants Smiths of Smithfield and The Luxe. He joined the Good Food channel and presented John Torode’s Australia, hosted by BBC Good Food.



He is a frequent guest host of Saturday Kitchen and Saturday Kitchen Best Bites, with other TV projects including A Cook Abroad: John Torode's Argentina and The A to Z of TV Cooking. John was born in Melbourne and started his cooking career at just 16 years old. He later moved to the UK and joined the Conran Group in 1992. Incredibly, John is credited as one of the main players in introducing Australasian food to the UK in the mid-1990s. He has also carved a name for himself as a food writer, contributing to food magazines and producing cookbooks, earning him critical acclaim. John is passionate about sourcing the best of British produce, particularly within the meat industry and his cookery book Beef received great praise in 2008. The Aussie's indisputable passion for the industry is infectious, as you’ll find out when you listen to his talk.

Michel Roux Jr. Michel, 61, is part of the formidable Roux dynasty. His father Albert Roux and Uncle Michel Roux were the first Britons to achieve three Michelin stars for their London restaurant Le Gavroche. Michel is now the Chef Patron at the restaurant (now with two Michelin stars) after training in classical French cookery at Le Gavroche, as well as other restaurants in London, Hong Kong and Paris. The chef also cooked at The Waterside Inn, in Bray, Berkshire, run by his uncle. The hotspot became the first restaurant outside France to hold three Michelin stars for 25 years. One of the most respected chefs in the industry, Michel is a master of classical French cooking with a slightly lighter, more modern twist.

The maestro also has numerous TV appearances to his name. He first gained TV recognition appearing on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and has since presented on Saturday Kitchen and fronted BBC Two’s Food & Drink programme. Michel doesn’t just excel in the kitchen. He has completed the London Marathon 13 times and written many cookbooks. Princess Cruises passengers can learn about his life and legacy on the Culinary Stars cruise.

Lottie Bedlow Lottie, 31, was one of the stars of series 11 of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off. Her baking skills impressed judges so much she was honoured with the first 'Hollywood handshake' from Paul Hollywood in last year’s GBBO series. Lottie's confections also won her the highly-prized Star Baker title. Baking is far from her only skill. She produces pantomimes, and in her spare time, can be found playing computer games and practising yoga. Her Princess Cruises talk will be a great chance for guests to hear all about her experiences from inside the famous GBBO tent!