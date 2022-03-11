Credit: Shutterstock

10 reasons to cruise: Why your next holiday should be a cruise trip Reasons to go on a cruise range from never having to unpack to eating some of the tastiest food at sea as you travel across the globe. Here’s why you should take one.

Best reasons to go on a cruise ship? Where do we start? Whether you’re considering embarking on your first cruise experience, or it’s been a while since your last cruise, planning for your getaway at sea or by river is an exciting business – trust us. Here are 10 reasons to cruise, from the amazing wellness options onboard to the incredible activities to take part in. 1. No stress A good reason to go on a cruise is leaving your itinerary up to the ship. As opposed to spending the time and money on planning multiple modes of transportation, you can relax onboard knowing your stops have been planned and your cruise prepaid.

2. Relaxation While aboard the ship, you’ll be able to relax both in your cabin and on deck. Whether you want to have an indulgent room to spend downtime in or take time soaking up the sun by the pool, a cruise offers many forms of relaxation. Other amenities include the spa and restaurants where passengers can take time to enjoy simple pleasures without worrying about anything else. - READ MORE: New river cruise ships 2022 - 3. Food Options The food options on cruise ships are often extensive and high quality, only adding to the many reasons to cruise. For every meal you’ll have a variety of cuisines to choose from, meaning you’ll never be bored or out of options. All-inclusive options also mean you won’t have to worry about planning how much you spend eating out or around your excursions.

4. Activities While you may be confined within the space of the ship, there are no limits to the activities and areas that modern cruise ships offer. Lounges, pools, games and restaurants are all at your disposal. No matter what you want your day to include, you’ll find activities from a stress-free spa to a high energy gym. - READ MORE: Amazing adventures to try on 2022's new cruise ships - 5. Visit multiple places hassle-free Never having to limit yourself to one place is perhaps the best reason to go on a cruise. Instead, you’ll be able to sample an array of places with many excursion options. Whether it’s taking in the Mediterranean or going on a river cruise through Cambodia, there’s no stress in having to pick one destination over another. Instead, choose a cruise line and a region and have confidence in your planned itinerary.

6. Meet new people In addition to meeting new people in the many places you visit off the ship, you’ll probably get to know quite a few familiar faces during your time onboard a cruise. Create connections with like-minded people who are cruising for the same reasons you are as you take part in your favourite activities and spend time soaking in the views. - READ MORE: Top 10 destinations for 2022 from Norway to Mauritius - 7. Flexibility The number of options for excursions off the ship, activities on board and chances for relaxation mean that you can wait to decide what each day of your trip will look like. Quickly change between one activity and another based on your mood. This also makes travelling with friends and family even easier as everyone can decide on what their own day will look like without travelling far away from one another.

8. Unique Experience A great reason to book a cruise ship is that there is undoubtedly nothing else like a cruise. The ability to relax at the pool, play a game, eat high-class food, and go to a spa all in one day while being on the water is only an experience that can be had on a cruise. 9. Fun for the Whole Family Many cruises will have activities and areas meant specifically for children, making the time more engaging for the whole family. Whether you need some time apart to have fun with your own interests or come together for family activities, both children and parents will have options on how to spend each day on the cruise, adding to the reasons to book a cruise. - READ MORE: Best world-class cultural cruises - 10. Immersive Encompassing all elements of cruise life, going on a cruise is a time to forget about any other worries and take the time to appreciate each moment. Put the outside world away and focus on enjoying the moment as you embark on your next holiday. Of the best reasons to book a cruise, it’s the overarching immersive experience that will make a cruise a trip that stands out.