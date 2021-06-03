Cruise chef's 'crowd-pleasing' beetroot & goat’s cheese tian and cheesecake recipes
A chef from cruise line Uniworld River Cruises has shared two of his beloved recipes - "real crowd-pleasers" - which are perfect for summer cooking.
Bernhard Zorn Head chef at Uniworld, has unveiled the recipes for a beetroot & goat’s cheese tian and a Cheesecake
"These two recipes come from the personal collection of Mrs Bea Tollman, president and founder of our sister brand, the Red Carnation Hotel Collection," he said.
"She is a guiding light of Uniworld and takes a real interest in our menus.
"Both dishes are real crowd-pleasers – they are perennial favourites on Uniworld menus and perfect for making at home."
Cruise chef's 'crowd-pleasing' beetroot & goat’s cheese tian and cheesecake recipes
Oceania Cruises: It's meat-lovers' heaven at classic steakhouse Polo Grill
Your guide to cruising the Mediterranean - which destination is best for you?
Portugal cruise holidays: What does move to amber list mean for cruises?
Virgin Voyages: All-inclusive and all adult - why this new cruise line is unique
Jane McDonald's heartbreaking admission about partner in latest cruise show episode
NO new countries added to the green list as Portugal moved to amber
Alaska cruises: Which cruise lines are sailing towards the Arctic this summer?
Oceania Cruises: The private country club at sea where everyone knows your name
Jane McDonald 'causes a stir' with ship deck antics 'I'll try anything once'
Beetroot & goat’s cheese tian
Serves four
Ingredients
• 2 good-sized beetroots, trimmed
• Pinch of fennel seeds (optional)
• 350g Philadelphia cream cheese
• 40g goat’s cheese
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil (or walnut oil as an alternative)
• 1 tbsp mild white wine vinegar (or sherry vinegar as an alternative)
• 50g blue cheese, cubed, to garnish
• Micro leaves, to garnish
• Roasted pine kernels, to garnish
Method
1. Simmer the beetroots in salted water until cooked but still al dente (they mustn’t be too soft for this recipe). Add the fennel seeds for an aniseed flavour, if liked.
2. Slice the beetroot into thin discs, then place on kitchen paper to soak up some
of the moisture.
3. Cream together the Philadelphia and goat’s cheese and season with salt and pepper.
4. Fill four circular moulds with alternate layers of beetroot and cheese, using a piping bag (the cheese layers should be no more than 5mm deep). Place in the fridge to chill, and leave in the moulds until ready to serve.
5. Before serving, blend the oil, vinegar, salt and pepper into a vinaigrette dressing.
6. To serve, drizzle a few drops of vinaigrette over the tians and garnish with blue cheese, micro leaves and pine kernels.
Wine choice
I would pair this starter dish with a glass of light Riesling from the Rhine Region in Germany.
Cheesecake
Serves eight
Ingredients
Biscuit base
• 250g digestive biscuits, finely crumbled
• 130g white sugar
• 170g butter, melted
Filling
• 1.35 kg Philadelphia cream cheese
• 350g granulated sugar
• 6 eggs, separated (room temperature)
• Seeds of 1 vanilla pod
• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
• 450ml sour cream
• Pinch of salt
• 2g ground cinnamon
Method
1. To make the base, mix the biscuit crumbs, sugar, melted butter and cinnamon until well blended. Press the mixture evenly into a 20cm spring-form tin. Bake at 190C for 7 minutes. Leave to cool, then chill for 1 hour.
2. For the filling, place the cream cheese and half the sugar into a mixing bowl. Add the egg yolks, vanilla seeds, vanilla extract, sour cream and salt, and whip thoroughly.
3. Whip the egg whites with the rest of the sugar. Fold the whites into the cheese mixture and gently pour into the biscuit base.
4. Wrap the bottom of the spring-form tin in foil. Place in a water bath and bake in the oven for 1 hour at 180C. Turn off the heat and leave in the oven for another hour.
5. Remove from the oven, allow to cool on a rack, then refrigerate for 12 hours.
6. To finish, pre-heat the oven to 100C. Mix the sour cream and sugar for the topping. Pour over the chilled cheesecake and bake for 20 minutes. Remove, allow to cool, then chill for 24 hours before serving.
Wine choice
I would recommend a dessert wine to accompany this – perhaps a Gewürztraminer with a hint of rose leaves.
Cruise chef's 'crowd-pleasing' beetroot & goat’s cheese tian and cheesecake recipes
Oceania Cruises: It's meat-lovers' heaven at classic steakhouse Polo Grill
Oceania Cruises: Activities from art classes & cooking to lectures & cheese-making
Cruise chef's 'lavish' Bouillabaisse & 'tasty' lemon meringue tart recipes
La Reserve on Oceania Cruises: The Perfect Pairing
Learning from Masters: A Look Inside Oceania Cruises' Culinary Center
Oceania Cruises: Delve into the Real Italian Job at Tuscan Eatery Toscana
Oceania Cruises Kickstarts a New Era of Wellness with the Biggest Plant-Based Menu at Sea
Cruise Chefs Reveal Their Favourite Plant-Based Recipes
The Best Bacari and Small Restaurants in Venice to Eat Like a Venetian
Castles Along The Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Jul 2021
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. Antoinette
- Amsterdam, Cologne, Koblenz, + 5 more
Milan, Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy
- 7 nights, departs on the 18 Jul 2021
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. La Venezia
- Verona, Venice, Chioggia, + 5 more
Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy
- 7 nights, departs on the 30 May 2021
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. La Venezia
- Venice, Venice, Chioggia, + 5 more
Classic Germany & Amsterdam
- 7 nights, departs on the 08 Oct 2021
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, River Princess
- Nuremberg, Bamberg, Volkach, + 5 more
Brilliant Bordeaux
- 7 nights, departs on the 11 Jul 2021
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. Bon Voyage
- Bordeaux, Blaye, Pauillac, + 5 more