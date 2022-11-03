Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Cream of mushroom soup with sautéed scallops and caramelised porcini recipe
Credit: Shutterstock

Cream of mushroom soup with sautéed scallops and caramelised porcini recipe

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

Get cosy with a bowl of warming soup from our friends at Oceania Cruises.

The nights are getting darker, the weather is turning colder and a bowl of soup is just what the doctor ordered.

We've partnered up with a cruise line renowned for its impressive cuisine onboard, Oceania Cruises, for a deliciously soothing bowl of mushroom soup.

It's not just any bowl of mushroom soup though, decorated with sautéed scallops fried in garlic as well as caramelised porcini mushrooms, this is the elevated soup you deserve on a winter's day.

Read on to discover one of Oceania Cruises' hors d'oevre recipes...

Cream of mushroom with sautéed scallops and caramelised porcini recipe

Ingredients

Cream of mushroom

  • One onion, peeled and sliced
  • Two garlic cloves, peeled and sliced
  • 110g pancetta, diced
  • Olive oil
  • 240g porcini mushrooms
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 470ml chicken or vegetable stock
Porcini mushrooms are a welcome addition to mushroom soup. Credit: Shutterstock

Scallops

  • Olive oil
  • Two tbsp butter
  • Three garlic cloves, crushed
  • 20 large scallops
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Caramelised Porcini

  • One onion, peeled and chopped
  • Three garlic cloves, crushed
  • 110g pancetta, diced
  • Olive oil
  • 20 porcini mushrooms
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Small bunch of flat-leaf parsley or chives, chopped, to garnish
Start off by Sautéing the onion in an oiled pan. Credit: Shutterstock

Method

Cream of mushroom

  1. Sauté the onion, garlic and pancetta in oil until golden.
  2. Add the mushroom, seasoning and stock (just to cover the mushrooms) and cook for 15 minutes.
  3. Cream the mushroom, seasoning and stock in a blender
Sauté the scallops gently in a pan with olive oil and butter. Credit: Shutterstock

Scallops

  1. Heat olive oil and butter in a pan
  2. Add garlic and sauté gently until just beginning to colour
  3. Add scallops and cook, turning once to caramelise both sides
  4. Season to taste with salt and pepper
The addition of pancetta elevates a classic mushroom soup. Credit: Shutterstock

Caramelised porcini

  1. Sauté the onion, garlic and pancetta in olive oil
  2. Add the mushrooms and cook until they start to caramelise
  3. Season to taste

To serve

Place a small amount of cream of mushroom on each plate. Arrange the scallops and mushrooms and garnish with parsley or chives.

