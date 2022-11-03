Get cosy with a bowl of warming soup from our friends at Oceania Cruises.

Cream of mushroom soup with sautéed scallops and caramelised porcini recipe

The nights are getting darker, the weather is turning colder and a bowl of soup is just what the doctor ordered.

We've partnered up with a cruise line renowned for its impressive cuisine onboard, Oceania Cruises, for a deliciously soothing bowl of mushroom soup.

It's not just any bowl of mushroom soup though, decorated with sautéed scallops fried in garlic as well as caramelised porcini mushrooms, this is the elevated soup you deserve on a winter's day.

Read on to discover one of Oceania Cruises' hors d'oevre recipes...