Cream of mushroom soup with sautéed scallops and caramelised porcini recipe
Get cosy with a bowl of warming soup from our friends at Oceania Cruises.
The nights are getting darker, the weather is turning colder and a bowl of soup is just what the doctor ordered.
We've partnered up with a cruise line renowned for its impressive cuisine onboard, Oceania Cruises, for a deliciously soothing bowl of mushroom soup.
It's not just any bowl of mushroom soup though, decorated with sautéed scallops fried in garlic as well as caramelised porcini mushrooms, this is the elevated soup you deserve on a winter's day.
Read on to discover one of Oceania Cruises' hors d'oevre recipes...
Recipe: Caprese tart straight from Oceania Cruises kitchen
Veggie heaven: Two tasty vegetarian dishes
Get a taste of Oceania's sensational global cuisine with a gourmet recipe
Recipe: How to make classic French crêpes at home
Pancake Day: How to make the perfect pancakes
Molten chocolate cake recipe: How to make delicious dessert famous on Oceania ships
How to eat healthily on a cruise - duck and watermelon salad recipe
Recipe: Lemon and pepper macarons with smoked salmon by P&O master pâtissier
Lobster & ricotta ravioli recipe with lemon sauce & rocket oil
The Perfect All-Year Round Gin Cocktail Recipe
Cream of mushroom with sautéed scallops and caramelised porcini recipe
Ingredients
Cream of mushroom
- One onion, peeled and sliced
- Two garlic cloves, peeled and sliced
- 110g pancetta, diced
- Olive oil
- 240g porcini mushrooms
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 470ml chicken or vegetable stock
Scallops
- Olive oil
- Two tbsp butter
- Three garlic cloves, crushed
- 20 large scallops
- Salt and pepper to taste
Caramelised Porcini
- One onion, peeled and chopped
- Three garlic cloves, crushed
- 110g pancetta, diced
- Olive oil
- 20 porcini mushrooms
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Small bunch of flat-leaf parsley or chives, chopped, to garnish
Method
Cream of mushroom
- Sauté the onion, garlic and pancetta in oil until golden.
- Add the mushroom, seasoning and stock (just to cover the mushrooms) and cook for 15 minutes.
- Cream the mushroom, seasoning and stock in a blender
Scallops
- Heat olive oil and butter in a pan
- Add garlic and sauté gently until just beginning to colour
- Add scallops and cook, turning once to caramelise both sides
- Season to taste with salt and pepper
Caramelised porcini
- Sauté the onion, garlic and pancetta in olive oil
- Add the mushrooms and cook until they start to caramelise
- Season to taste
To serve
Place a small amount of cream of mushroom on each plate. Arrange the scallops and mushrooms and garnish with parsley or chives.
Princess Cruises unveils Mediterranean voyages onboard newest ship Sun Princess
'Seize the day and book a cruise'
Don’t miss out on Oceania Cruises' complimentary Land Programme
Join the small ship experts for next year’s river journey
Halloween on the seas: the hauntings of RMS Queen Mary
Five easy ways to boost your health at sea
Irresistible springtime sailings with Saga
Four reasons why you should visit the Great Lakes with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
The Mediterranean by tall ship
Why your next trip should be a world cruise
Maritimes & Skylines
- 15 nights, departs on the 31 Oct 2022
- Oceania Cruises, Insignia
- Montréal, Québec, Quebec City, Québec, , + 15 more
Crystalline Caribbean
- 10 nights, departs on the 20 Dec 2022
- Oceania Cruises, Sirena
- Bridgetown, , Gustavia, + 8 more
Panama Canal Connections
- 20 nights, departs on the 16 Feb 2024
- Oceania Cruises, Sirena
- Miami, Florida, , Cozumel, + 20 more
Pacific Passion
- 21 nights, departs on the 30 Mar 2024
- Oceania Cruises, Regatta
- Papeete, Tahiti, Moorea, Bora-Bora, + 19 more
Outback Overture
- 20 nights, departs on the 22 Mar 2024
- Oceania Cruises, Nautica
- Sydney, New South Wales, , Brisbane, Queensland, + 18 more