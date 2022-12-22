Recipe: a delicious lavender Créme brûlée for the New Year
Welcome in the New Year with something sweet. We have teamed up with Oceania Cruises to bring you a mouth-watering recipe for a lavender Créme brûlée.
Créme brûlée, a gorgeous creamy custard dessert and topped with the iconic layer of caramelised sugar, is the perfect way to welcome in 2023.
Using only six ingredients, this recipe adds a welcome twist to this classic dessert from the culinary experts Oceania Cruises.
Enjoy a taste of what will be onboard one of Oceania Cruises sailings with one of executive chef and director Kathryn Kelly’s favourite dessert recipes.
You can thank us later...
Créme brûlée ingredients
Créme brûlée
- 700ml double cream
- One teaspoon dried lavender buds for culinary use
- 10 organic large egg yolks, room temperature
- 225g lavender sugar
- 55g caster sugar
Lavender sugar
- 225g organic sugar
- One tablespoon dried lavender buds for culinary use
Créme brûlée method
For the lavender sugar
Mix the sugar and lavender in a glass jar.
Cover and let sit for at least two days and up to one week.
Remove the lavender.
Store the lavender sugar until needed.
For the Créme brûlée
- In a heavy saucepan over medium heat,
combine the cream and lavender and bring
to a simmer. Remove the mixture from heat
and allow it to rest for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 160°C. Strain the
cream mixture into a medium bowl to
remove the lavender. Discard the lavender
and reserve the cream.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the egg
yolks and lavender sugar. Gradually whisk in the warm cream.
- Divide the mixture into eight ceramic ramekins.
- Place the ramekins in a
roasting pan. Add enough warm water to the
roasting pan to come halfway up the sides
of the ramekins.
- Bake about 45 minutes, or until the custard is set in the centre.
- Remove the ramekins from the water. Let cool slightly. Refrigerate uncovered until completely cool and then cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Sprinkle each of the custards with about 1⁄2 tablespoon of caster sugar.
- Using a kitchen torch, caramelise the sugar until it turns an amber colour.
- Return the custards to the refrigerator.
- Refrigerate for about one hour, or until the sugar cools and hardens.
- Serve chilled.
