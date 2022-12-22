Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Recipe: a delicious lavender Créme brûlée for the New Year
Credit: Shutterstock

Recipe: a delicious lavender Créme brûlée for the New Year

Author: Vicky Mayer

Published on:

Welcome in the New Year with something sweet. We have teamed up with Oceania Cruises to bring you a mouth-watering recipe for a lavender Créme brûlée.

Créme brûlée, a gorgeous creamy custard dessert and topped with the iconic layer of caramelised sugar, is the perfect way to welcome in 2023.

Using only six ingredients, this recipe adds a welcome twist to this classic dessert from the culinary experts Oceania Cruises.

Enjoy a taste of what will be onboard one of Oceania Cruises sailings with one of executive chef and director Kathryn Kelly’s favourite dessert recipes.

You can thank us later...

Créme brûlée ingredients

Créme brûlée

  • 700ml double cream
  • One teaspoon dried lavender buds for culinary use
  • 10 organic large egg yolks, room temperature
  • 225g lavender sugar
  • 55g caster sugar

Lavender sugar

  • 225g organic sugar
  • One tablespoon dried lavender buds for culinary use
Use lavender sugar for this delectable recipe. Credit: Shutterstock

Créme brûlée method

For the lavender sugar

Mix the sugar and lavender in a glass jar.

Cover and let sit for at least two days and up to one week.

Remove the lavender.

Store the lavender sugar until needed.

Oceania Cruises is known for it's top-class food, so this is a recipe you can trust. Credit: Oceania

For the Créme brûlée

  1. In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, combine the cream and lavender and bring to a simmer. Remove the mixture from heat and allow it to rest for 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat the oven to 160°C. Strain the cream mixture into a medium bowl to remove the lavender. Discard the lavender and reserve the cream.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and lavender sugar. Gradually whisk in the warm cream.
  4. Divide the mixture into eight ceramic ramekins.
  5. Place the ramekins in a roasting pan. Add enough warm water to the roasting pan to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins.
  6. Bake about 45 minutes, or until the custard is set in the centre.
  7. Remove the ramekins from the water. Let cool slightly. Refrigerate uncovered until completely cool and then cover and refrigerate overnight.
  8. Sprinkle each of the custards with about 1⁄2 tablespoon of caster sugar.
  9. Using a kitchen torch, caramelise the sugar until it turns an amber colour.
  10. Return the custards to the refrigerator.
  11. Refrigerate for about one hour, or until the sugar cools and hardens.
  12. Serve chilled.
About Vicky Mayer

Vicky began her career working on young women’s magazines before moving on to TV and entertainment titles. Her passion, though, has always been travel, so as Editor of World of Cruising, she combines her love of magazines with the chance to shout about cruise holidays around the world.

View Vicky's profile chevron_right
