Recipe: a delicious lavender Créme brûlée for the New Year

Welcome in the New Year with something sweet. We have teamed up with Oceania Cruises to bring you a mouth-watering recipe for a lavender Créme brûlée.

Créme brûlée, a gorgeous creamy custard dessert and topped with the iconic layer of caramelised sugar, is the perfect way to welcome in 2023.



Using only six ingredients, this recipe adds a welcome twist to this classic dessert from the culinary experts Oceania Cruises.



Enjoy a taste of what will be onboard one of Oceania Cruises sailings with one of executive chef and director Kathryn Kelly’s favourite dessert recipes.



You can thank us later...