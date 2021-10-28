Credit: Shutterstock

Holidays: ALL counties removed from red list as Panama and Dominican Republic go 'green' Red list countries all turned "green" today as the Government announced all the remaining seven counties on the UK's "no go" list are being removed. What does it mean for cruise?

Red list countries Colombia, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela and Ecuador are no more. All seven are to be scrapped from the red list in a fresh overhaul of the traffic list system. The update means anyone returning from these countries will no longer have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days at their own cost. The changes will come into force from Monday at 4am. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted today: "All seven remaining countries on the red list will be REMOVED from Mon 1 Nov at 4am." The number of countries on the inbound tax policy was also expanded.

Shapps said: "We can also confirm that from Monday, eligible travellers from over 30 new countries and territories Globe with meridians including Peru & Uganda will be added to our inbound vax policy, bringing the total number of countries on this list to over 135." However, the news does not signify the end of the red list altogether. Countries could still be added to the red list if Covid-19 cases rise there. Shapps tweeted: "We will keep the red list category Red circle in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK’s first line of defence." The green and amber list were slashed back in early November.

Red list: The USA is also still not yet open to British jet-setters. Credit: Shutterstock

While the news is undeniably a boost for the beleaguered travel industry, British travellers are still limited by the travel restrictions of other countries. For instance, Morocco recently banned Britons due to rising cases of Covid. The USA is also still not yet open to British jet-setters, although this is set to change on November 8. Covid testing and vaccine restrictions still remain in place in the UK. Travel rules if you are fully vaccinated The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCO) explains that before you travel to England you must: - book and pay for a COVID-19 test – to be taken before the end of day two in England - complete a passenger locator form – to be completed in the 48 hours before you arrive in England Travellers can now choose a lateral flow test or a PCR test which you take on or before day two (the day you arrive is day zero). You will need to enter your COVID-19 test booking reference number on your passenger locator form. If you will be in England for less than 2 days you still need to book and pay for a day 2 COVID-19 test.

Red list: Covid testing and vaccine restrictions still remain in place in the UK. Credit: Shutterstock

Travel rules if you are unvaccinated The FCDO details that before you travel to England you must: - take a COVID-19 test – to be taken in the three days before you travel to England - book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 PCR tests – to be taken after arrival in England - complete a passenger locator form – to be completed in the 48 hours before you arrive in England Upon return home, you will need to quarantine for 10 days and take your COVID-19 PCR tests - the first on or before day two and the second test on or after day eight. "If you need to quarantine, you may be able to end quarantine early if you pay for a private COVID-19 test through the Test to Release scheme," explains the FCDO.

Red list: The cruise industry has welcomed all updates in recent weeks. Credit: Shutterstock

What do latest travel changes mean for cruises? The cruise industry has welcomed all updates in recent weeks regarding the opening of travel. Andy Harmer, Managing Director for CLIA UK & Ireland, previously told World of Cruising: "The majority of cruise ships are projected to be operational again by the end of this year, meaning we can expect the return of the diverse range of holiday options we enjoyed previously." However, many cruise lines have not changed their itineraries in light of the updates as programmes for the coming year were already in place. Janet Whittingham, Head of Cruise at Travel Counsellors, said when the traffic light system was overhauled in early October: “The new travel rules are definitely a step forward in making cruise travel a bit easier and more accessible...the new travel system will make it a lot clearer to the travelling public which countries and cruises they can book a holiday to."