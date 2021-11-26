Credit: Shutterstock

Red list countries return as South Africa & more added to 'no-go' list - what it means for cruises Red list country hell has struck again after six countries were slapped back on the 'no go' list by the Government, with holidays to South Africa and Botswana impacted.

Red list countries are back - after weeks of freedom for Britons from the shackles of the strict travel rules and quarantine requirements. Anyone heading on holiday to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia will face fresh restrictions after the six were added to the red list last night amid concerns of a new Covid variant. The new rules will come into force from midday today (Friday, November 26). Transport Secretary Grant Shapps posted on Twitter yesterday: "From 12pm... 6 countries incl South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini & Namibia added to UK’s red list following early detection of the new B.1.1.529 variant abroad."

He added: "We’re taking precautionary action now & will place a temp flight ban over the weekend." From today, you must quarantine at home if you return from South Africa and from November 28, you'll need to quarantine in a hotel. Shapps tweeted: "If you’ve been to any of these countries in the last 10 days, quarantine at home as of now and Test & Trace will be in touch. "From 12pm... the red list and a direct flight ban from these countries will be in effect, you must quarantine at home."

The minister continued: "If you have visited any of these countries in the last 10 days and arrive after 4am Sunday, you MUST book a quarantine hotel at an approved facility." "Public safety is our priority. We’re taking this precautionary action to protect the progress we’ve made beating the virus across the country and as ever, we’ll continue to keep our measures under review." Today the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advice to state: "The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to [South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini] based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks." The news is likely to be a blow to anyone hoping to escape to Southern Africa in search of winter sun and those with safaris booked in the coming months.

Travellers should be able to receive a refund on their holidays, however. Rory Boland, Which? Travel Editor, commented: "This worrying news is a reminder that travel is not back to normal. The pandemic continues to disrupt passengers' travel plans, often with very little notice. "As all flights are being suspended to these countries, all passengers will be entitled to a full refund for the holiday or flight, so long as they booked with a UK or EU carrier, or with any carrier due to depart from the UK or EU. Getting a refund for accommodation can be more difficult, and is dependent on the policy of the property. "We have seen restrictions change in several countries over recent days and refunds are not always guaranteed. It is vital that travellers choose holiday providers with good, flexible booking policies in case your trip can't go ahead."

How will the new red list changes affect cruises? The cruise industry has continued to welcome the opening of the world again over the past months and is likely disappointed with the news. Cruise lines including, MSC Cruises, Azamara, NCL and AmaWaterways all offer cruises to South Africa. However, the changes may well not impact cruise holidays as most cruise lines have already cemented itineraries and have already axed any red and amber list voyages. When South Africa and other destinations were removed from the red list last month cruise lines explained their sailings were not altered by the news. World of Cruising has contacted the above cruise lines for comment.