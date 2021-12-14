Credit: Shutterstock

All countries removed from UK red list - what does it mean for cruises? Red list countries have all been axed in a surprising move today in an exciting boost for the travel industry and those with holiday plans to Africa this winter.

Holidays to an array of African nations will be back on the books from tomorrow, it was revealed today. Nigeria, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Angola and Zambia had all been on the no-go list. However, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed today these will be removed from the red list tomorrow. He tweeted this afternoon: "From 4am on Weds 15 Dec, ALL 11 countries will be removed from England's travel red list."



He added: "All current TESTING measures remain in place & will be reviewed in the first week of January. "As always, we keep all our travel measures under review and we may impose new restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health." While the removal of countries from the red list is undeniably a positive thing for holidays, not everyone within the industry is over the moon.

Travel expert Simon Calder posted on Twitter today: "First reaction from Africa guide Paul Goldstein, 'I sincerely hope the government is not expecting any thanks for this. Singlehandedly they have destroyed the Christmas/New Year market for much of Africa as well as butchering confidence in the UK travel industry.'" Meanwhile, travel pro Paul Charles has advice for those with flights booked: "Anyone arriving from any of the 11 red list countries today will have to hotel quarantine until Christmas Day. If you get the chance to delay your flight to the UK then do so!" he tweeted this afternoon. What are the current Covid testing rules? All travellers entering the UK must present evidence of a negative Covid result before their departure. "Anyone wishing to travel to the UK from countries and territories not on the red list must show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow (LFD) pre-departure test, taken no earlier than 48 hours before departure. This applies to vaccinated passengers and children aged 12 and above," stated the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). "Airlines will be required to check for pre-departure tests alongside a completed passenger locator form, and passengers will not be allowed to board a flight without providing evidence of a negative test result."

Holidays: Before you return to England you must book and pay for a day two COVID-19 test if fully jabbed. Credit: Shutterstock

Anyone returning to England also needs to take a day two PCR test regardless of their vaccination status. The tests can be taken on or before day two or even at the airport on arrival and you'll need to quarantine until you receive the result. If the PCR is negative and you are fully vaccinated you can leave isolation. If the test is positive you must isolate for 10 days. Unvaccinated travellers must take a COVID-19 test in the three days before they travel to England. They will also need to book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 PCR tests – to be taken after arrival in England.

Norwegian Jade sailings scheduled to depart from or disembark in South Africa until late January have been scrapped. Credit: NCL

What do the new rules mean for cruises? Earlier this month Norwegian Cruise Line (NC) cancelled its South African cruises. Norwegian Jade sailings scheduled to depart from or disembark in South Africa until late January have been scrapped. An NCL spokesperson told World of Cruising at the time of the cancellations: “We continue to closely monitor the evolving global public health environment and are ready to adapt as needed. "Given the recent concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, we have made the decision to cancel the five voyages on Norwegian Jade scheduled to depart from or disembark in South Africa beginning December 3, 2021, through and including January 26, 2022. All affected guests and travel partners will be contacted directly...We will share additional information as appropriate." World of Cruising has contacted NCL for further comment in light of the new updates. Other cruise lines were unaffected by the changes so this new batch of rules will also not impact them. Azamara did not alter itineraries - when the African countries were put on the red list the cruise line said it was monitoring the situation and would inform customers of any changes. AmaWaterways was also unaffected as its Africa season has already finished for the winter.