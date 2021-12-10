Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Regent Seven Seas

Best Japan cruises: From cherry blossom to Mount Fuji, luxury holidays with Regent Seven Seas Cruises Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers an unparalleled taste of Asia; discover the contrasts of this continent, from the neo-metropolis of Tokyo to iconic Mount Fuji, with the luxury cruise line.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises brings a wide variety of Asia holiday wonders to cruise guests - meander around the cherry blossom trees in Yokohama and gaze up at the mighty Mount Fuji in Japan or navigate around a bustling fish market in Busan, South Korea - the options are endless. Curate your Regent journey completely, with a wide variety of excursions generously included in every port of call at no additional cost, allowing you to experience Asia exactly how you would like. Hop off your luxurious ship and discover an abundance of culture-filled cities, ticking off your bucket list by visiting iconic Japanese towns such as Shimizu and Hiroshima. To discover the contrasts of Asia, set sail with Regent Seven Seas to discover this wondrous location in its full capacity.

Where to go on a Japan cruise Tokyo (Yokohama) As Japan’s largest city after Tokyo, Yokohama captures the essence of Japan. Featuring one of the world’s largest Chinatowns as well as impressive preservations of former Western residences in the Yamate district, this city is certainly multi-dimensional. Get your camera out for Mitsuike Park – it’s one of Japan’s best cherry blossom spots and in fact the only place in Yokohama with over one thousand cherry trees. - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Experience luxury with personalised service - Not only is this a blossom paradise but Mitsuike Park also features three serene ponds - see if you can spot a colourful koi fish swimming in the waters below! With a population of 3.6 million, this bustling city has lots more to offer. One highlight is Cupnoodles Museum, home of instant ramen noodles, which can be discovered by a pre- or post-cruise stay.

Explore Tokyo's Sensoji Temple with Regent Seven Seas. Credit: Shutterstock

Where to cruise and stay in Tokyo Regent truly treats you by allowing you, on select sailings, to enjoy a land programme to extend the voyage on land – included in the fare. Explore Tokyo in-depth with a pre/post-cruise stay and visit some of the most impressive sights. Ancient temples, such as the seventh century Sensoji Temple in Asakusa, await or alternatively see how Tokyo has developed by gaining a birds-eye view of the city at Odaiba Observation Deck, located in the headquarters of Fuji Television. Discover Tokyo’s rich art history through countless museums or simply stroll through beautiful gardens decorated with cherry blossoms - with Regent you can have it all.

Step onto the black sand beach Miho no Matsubara. Credit: Shutterstock

Shimizu Shimizu is the place to absorb stunning views of magnificent Mount Fuji from the lively port - the active volcano is Japan’s tallest peak at 3,776m and one of the country’s sacred mountains. To observe the famous volcano in its best light, be sure to embark on the ‘Scenic drive with a view of Mount Fuji highlights’ excursion with Regent, all included in the price. Relax as you take a picturesque drive through the countryside, with plenty of opportunities to take photos of the remarkable sights within the Shizuoka Prefecture. - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Most luxurious cruise ship in the world resumes sailing - Your first stop will be at the Nihondaria Park Outlook, where you can take in gorgeous views of Suruga Bay and Mount Fuji. Appreciate mountain Vistas from Miho no Matsubara, a seaside pine grove home to over 50,000 pine trees, including a 650-year-old tree, thought to have mythical powers. Alternatively, learn about the history and variations of Japan’s most famous fare, sushi, at the Shimizu Sushi Museum - be sure not to leave without sampling some of the traditional delicacy! Stroll through the Kashi-no-Ichi Market, where some of the port's fresh seafood is sold, and enjoy a delicious cup of tea.

Watch the stunning deer graze in Nara Park with Regent Seven Seas. Credit: Shutterstock

Kyoto (Kobe) Your next port of call, Kyoto features breathtaking temples and shrines showcasing this city’s previous life as the old imperial capital. Bring back a range of exotic mementoes such as ceramic teapots, paper parasols, artwork alongside a host of other unique objects. Ensure you visit ancient Nara, the cradle of Japanese arts, literature and crafts, brimming with a fascinating abundance of temples dating back to the eighth century. A walk through Nara Park brings you to beautiful deer strolling through the grassy banks as well as the impressive Kasuga Grand Shrine, the interior of which is famous for its many stone lanterns which greet you as you walk up to the shrine. Get a taste of the city in Regent Seven Seas’ ‘Panoramic Osaka Highlights’ excursion on which you can visit two icons that take you across a variety of time periods. First up is the magnificent 16th-century Osaka Castle, which consists of 13 structures including moats and gunpowder storehouses. As a cherished symbol of Osaka, this castle features a nine-story donjon at its centre which includes distinctive golden sea creature ornaments as well as the tallest defensive walls in Japan. Embrace modernity by travelling up to the observation deck of the towering Umeda Sky Building, completed in 1993. This building features twin-tower glass which offers up a breathtaking 360-degree view of Osaka and further to Awaji Island.

Visit the variety of landscapes in Kochi such as Cape Muroto with Regent Seven Seas. Credit: Shutterstock

Kochi Located in the south of Shikoku, Kochi boasts beautiful and abundant natural scenery, with an expansive landscape of blue river surrounded by lush green forests. Framed by rugged mountains to the north, Kochi also offers up a variety of terrains, to the east is Cape Muroto and the west features Cape Ashizuri, with long stretches of sandy beaches between these two points. Get the true feel of Japan in Kochi with Regent’s ‘Japanese Paper Making Experience’ excursion, during which you can see how artists make traditional Washi paper by hand in a craft village as well as learn about the artistic history of paper making in Japan. - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Grandeur bookings now open - inside ship's £8,000-a-night suite - Hiroshima This modern, industrialised city has a strong military past making it a fascinating destination to explore. As the largest city located on Honshu Island, Hiroshima has a turbulent history. The atomic bombing of 1945 is now commemorated through the Atomic Bomb Dome as part of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. In fact, the city is now known as the ‘city of peace’.



Admire the peace statue in Nagasaki's peace park with Regent Seven Seas. Credit: Shutterstock

Discover ‘Panoramic Hiroshima’ on this Regent excursion and admire how Hiroshima has risen from the ashes of the bomb blast while beholding the ruins of the Atomic Bomb Dome which has become the symbol of the city. Don’t forget to snap a photo at Hiroshima castle and appreciate the castle’s strategic setting and manicured grounds. Nagasaki As the capital and largest city of Nagasaki Prefecture in Japan, it comes as no surprise that Nagasaki was a centre of European influence in feudal Japan. The city became the second in the world to be bombed by a nuclear weapon, following Hiroshima, and the history of this bombing in 1945 is highlighted throughout. To learn about the history of this devastation, embark on the ‘Nagasaki Peace Park’ excursion, on which you can experience the beauty and devastating legacy of Nagasaki through the bronze Peace Statue. Numerous photographs and relics of the atomic bombing are also preserved within the park.

Explore the famous shrine Udo Jingu in Miyazaki with Regent Seven Seas. Credit: Shutterstock

Miyazaki Another warm climate, Miyazaki, located on the south-eastern coast of Kyushu in Japan, features endless picturesque landscapes which set the tone for an unforgettable visit. Explore the famous shrine, Udo Jingu, a vivid crimson pavilion set in a cave on the side of a cliff overlooking spectacular ocean views, dedicated to the mythical first emperor of Japan. - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises releases 2023/2024 cruises - Your time in Miyazaki will not be complete without sampling its famous jitokko grilled chicken or chicken nanban dishes. By sailing with Regent Seven seas, you can travel in a private vehicle reserved by your party in Miyazaki, so you can explore exactly what you please.

Admire the ancient temples nestled in the mountains in Busan with Regent Seven Seas. Credit: Shutterstock

Where to go on a South Korea Cruise Busan South Korea’s second-largest city located on the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, Busan holds one of the largest commercial ports in the world. Take in the sights of glorious sandy beaches, scenic cliffs and ancient temples nestled high in the mountains. Get a true feel for this buzzing city in the ‘Tea Culture and City Highlights’ excursion with Regent. Here you can participate in an elegant Korean tea ceremony before capturing daily life by wandering through the bustling Jagalchi Fish Market, Korea’s largest seafood market. Get in touch with your spiritual side during the tea ceremony, which holds significant importance. Tea is one of the six offerings to Buddha and brewing and drinking tea are considered as befitting the practice of the eight virtues taught by Buddha. Afterwards, travel to the urban oasis of Yongdusan Park, which holds more than 70 species of tree, and embrace the peaceful atmosphere here.