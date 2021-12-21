Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises

What is the best Caribbean cruise to go on? Discover vibrant island culture with Regent Seven Seas Regent Seven Seas brings you the best of the idyllic Caribbean. Combined with carefully selected itineraries and all shore excursions included in the price, these are cruises to remember.

Caribbean holidays are known for beautiful beaches, energetic festivals and stunning landscapes; it’s truly a bucket list destination and luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas offers up a range of stunning itineraries on which to explore the gorgeous islands. Soak up the warming Caribbean sun on your neck as you disembark in one of many beautiful ports. Feel white powdery sand between your toes, look out onto endless crystal-clear blue waters and find a hammock to relax in for the rest of the day. Now this is what we call a holiday. The uninhabited paradise of Great Stirrup Cay, tropical Basseterre, duty-free paradise Gustavia and beach-haven St.Johns are just a selection of the ports which Regent visits, each offering their own unique charms. Regent whisks you away for a variety of seven- to 30-night exclusively Caribbean itineraries – so read on to discover more about the amazing ports and excursions offered…

Related articles

Best Caribbean cruises When it comes to choosing the all-important itinerary, you are spoiled for choice with around 90 Caribbean cruises sailing from January 3, 2022, all the way to March 25, 2024. If you are seeking the perfect introduction to the Caribbean, Regent’s ‘Welcome to Paradise’ itinerary, could be the one for you. This is a roundtrip from Bridgetown, departing March 9, 2022, onboard Seven Seas Navigator. - READ MORE: Win an all-inclusive Regent Seven Seas Caribbean cruise for two - One highlight port of call is Castries, the capital of St Lucia. This picturesque town acts as the main cruise port of St Lucia and offers beautiful rainforest flora and grazing local animals. It’s also a shopaholic’s paradise with a whole host of duty-free shops at Pointe Seraphine. Basseterre in Saint Kitts & Nevis is another standout port of call, boasting a national park taking up more than a quarter of the island and an ever-expanding rainforest.

Regent Seven Seas brings you to the natural haven of Basseterre. Credit: Shutterstock

There is plenty to see and do in Basseterre: zip-line through the stunning Valley of the Giants, hike to the top of a smouldering volcano, Sofa Rock, or, if you simply want to relax, head on down to one of the countless beaches surrounded by major coral reefs. If you seek more time in the Caribbean (we don’t blame you) then embark on a 14-night ‘Icons of the Caribbean’ cruise, departing February 3, 2022, onboard Seven Seas Splendor. Visiting nine ports of call, highlights include the stunning Bridgetown in Barbados. This classic Caribbean destination epitomises the best of what the Caribbean has to offer. Miles of white sandy beaches await as well as a bustling, eclectic town centre where you can sample delicacies such as the buttery flying fish.

Admire the marine life in Great Stirrup Cay with Regent Seven Seas. Credit: Shutterstock

Caribbean excursions Explore the Caribbean to its fullest with Regent’s free shore excursions. Discover the underwater gallery of mermaid sculptures and ‘ancient’ urns in Bertram’s Cove, when snorkelling in Great Stirrup Cay. Admire the natural marine life that floats past pristine coral. - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Splendor review: What the six-star ship is really like - Embark on a ‘Champagne & Lobster Catamaran Cruise’ excursion, passing scenic landscapes such as the British built hilltop Fort Barrington before spending free time in the stunning Deep Bay Beach. Indulge in grilled lobster washed down with Champagne on your return to St. Johns. In the small town of Roseau ride river rapids and swim in the Emerald Pool fed by a waterfall in the ‘River Tubing and Emerald Pool’ excursion. What’s more, you can hike through the rainforest as well as drive through the rugged terrain of hot springs and volcanos.

Regent Seven Seas offers you the choice to cruise and stay in Barbados. Credit: Shutterstock

Caribbean cruise and stay Get to know the tropical landscapes of Barbados before even stepping foot on your cruise ship with a pre-cruise stay. If you are a guest sailing in a Deluxe Veranda Suite or above, enjoy either a three-night stay at Crystal Cove or a four-night stay at Tamarind Hotel in Barbados, from an additional £299 per person. Both offer the same luxury you would find onboard a Regent ship and an all-inclusive hotel experience. This includes hotel amenities, airport to hotel and hotel to ship transfers, as well as airport fast-tracking. You will feel like a celebrity!

The months between December and April offer the best weather, seen with Costa Maya. Credit: Shutterstock

What is the best time to cruise in the Caribbean? Now, the answer to this truly differs depending on what you are looking to get out of your Caribbean cruise. As a sun-seeker searching for the best weather, the months between December and April offer the lowest chance of rain and humidity. - READ MORE: The ultimate luxury cruise guide - These months also avoid hurricane season, which typically runs between June 1 and November 30, yet cruise lines change itineraries and direction if a hurricane is heading your way to avoid it completely. Alternatively, if you are looking for the cheapest time of year to sail the Caribbean, then late August to November offers some of the lowest prices of the year. This is due to the dates falling outside of the school holiday season and within hurricane season.

Regent Seven Seas offers a variety of Caribbean cruises calling at beautiful ports such as Belize. Credit: Shutterstock

How much is a cruise to the Caribbean? Regent is a luxury, all-inclusive cruise line. This is reflected in the prices. That said, with all shore excursions included as well as return flights, unlimited Wi-Fi, unlimited beverages, pre-paid gratuities and free speciality restaurants, you definitely get bang for your buck. The cheapest Caribbean cruise Regent offers starts at £3,229 per person, for a seven-night ‘Bohemian Enclave’ itinerary onboard Seven Seas Mariner departing November 25, 2023. This itinerary visits Roatán in Honduras, Harvest Caye in Belize, and Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, before heading back to Florida. The most expensive Caribbean cruise is also the longest Caribbean sailing, lasting a massive 30 nights. This itinerary, ‘The Complete Caribbean’ departing January 6, 2022, starts from £11,839 per person and certainly lives up to its name, visiting 25 ports of call. If you aren’t tempted by Regent’s luxurious Caribbean offerings, we certainly are – we’re packing our bags right now!