Regent Seven Seas Cruises announces 2024 World Cruise
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has today announced details of its world cruise taking place in 2024 onboard the elegant Seven Seas Mariner.
The incredible 132-Night world cruise with Regent Seven Seas goes on sale on July 14, 2021.
Passengers will explore, well, the entire globe, visiting Central America, West Coast and Hawaii in the USA, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Bermuda.
The cruise, named Navigate the World, sets sail on January 6, 2024, from Miami, USA, and travels 34,500 nautical miles.
Over 132-nights the ship visits 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents.
The trip offers unrivalled destination immersion with 442 free shore excursions, as well as 12 in-port overnight stays plus Panama Canal and Suez Canal crossings.
It also provides access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the most the cruise line has ever visited on a world cruise.
These include:
- Gondwana Rainforests of Australia from Brisbane, Australia
- Choirokoitia from Limassol, Cyprus
- The medieval City of Rhodes from Rhodes, Greece
- Hawaii Volcanoes National Park from Hilo, Hawaii
- Churches and Convents of Goa from Goa (Mormugao), India
- Medici Villas and Gardens from Tuscany (Livorno), Italy
- Archaeological Heritage of the Lenggong Valley from Penang, Malaysia
- Tongariro National Park from Napier, New Zealand
- León Cathedral from Corinto, Nicaragua
Regent Seven Seas Cruises travellers will also enjoy exclusive shoreside experiences in three destinations as well as a pre-cruise gala in a luxury hotel in Miami. These exclusive experiences are as follows:
Soundscapes in the Garden
February 26, 2024 – Wellington, New Zealand
A small group of guests will stroll through the bushland and manicured gardens of Wellington’s lush Botanic Gardens, followed by a private concert with the Wellington Orchestra and Pasifika choir.
The Bombay Bazaar
April 2, 2024 – Mumbai, India
Guests design their own traditional Indian handicrafts by participating in cotton weaving, kettle painting, block-printing, and pottery, before being treated to an exquisite dinner and cultural show hosted by film and television star, Poppy Jabal.
Reservatauro
May 5, 2024 – Málaga, Spain
Hidden in the hills of Andalusia, the magnificent Reservatauro is the venue for an exclusive dressage demonstration and a riveting flamenco show. Guests will also savour Málaga’s finest sherry wine, Serrano ham and a bountiful paella.
At an additional cost, there are 18 optional land programmes, 11 of which are completely new. The multi-night land programmes could see guests discover Ayers Rock in Australia; fall in love with India’s eternal masterpiece the Taj Mahal; and experience the singular beauty of the Great Pyramids of Giza, all in one cruise.
What's included
Regent’s 2024 World Cruise includes exclusive amenities, such as business class flights, door-to-door luggage service, a comprehensive visa package, unlimited valet laundry, dry-cleaning and pressing, phone time per suite, onboard medical service, a commemorative gift and more.
Also included in the voyage fare is the exceptional personalised service, exquisite speciality restaurants, premium beverages in lavish bars and lounges, fantastic entertainment and unlimited internet access.
How much is the world cruise?
Fares start at £54,949 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite and £144,669 per guest for the indulgent luxury of a Master Suite.
What's onboard Seven Seas Mariner?
Seven Seas Mariner is the world’s first all-suite, all-balcony luxury cruise ship and exudes a sleek, spacious, and contemporary interior décor featuring Italian marble, crystal chandeliers and modern artwork. The ship’s 445 crew members provide highly personalised service to her 700 guests.
Four beautifully designed restaurants feature exquisite fine dining, including classic American steakhouse, modern French cuisine, and authentic Italian dishes. More casual dinner selections are also offered each night in the al-fresco Pool Grill.
A convivial atmosphere permeates Seven Seas Mariner’s public spaces, including four chic bars and lounges, perfect for unwinding after an exhilarating day of exploring.
The ship’s elegantly appointed suites feature Elite Slumber Beds, framed by plush, padded leather headboards, sitting areas furnished with comfortable sofas, accent tables and artwork, as well as private balconies.
All suites feature walk-in closets and oversized, marble-accented bathrooms with L’Occitane or Guerlain amenities.
