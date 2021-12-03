Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises Sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Experience luxury with spacious suites and personalised service Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers you an unrivalled space at sea with your every want and need to be catered for by attentive staff and personalised services.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises allows you to experience what luxury cruising truly means. With a fleet of perfectly sized ships boasting lavish personal space for each guest, Regent acts as the perfect cruise line to explore the world on. You can rest easy when you step onboard a Regent ship that every detail will be taken care of in the most luxurious way possible – with absolutely everything you could wish for already included in the fare. Featuring a personalised service that is usually only seen on smaller ships, Regent allows you to explore every inch of your chosen ship and destinations, with speciality dining options and unlimited shore excursions coming at no additional cost to you. While Regent’s ships are impressive in size, the line has a maximum of only 490 to 750 guests on board, with a staff to guest ratio average of 1:1.5 meaning you can take advantage of expansive uncrowded dining and social areas. With multiple dining venues, exciting evening entertainment, expansive pool deck zones, a fitness centre and unparalleled onboard enrichment, Regent’s fleet is the pinnacle of professional service and top-class amenities.

What suites are available on a Regent Cruise? Regent Seven Seas Cruises boasts an all-suite fleet, so whichever suite you pick, you can look forward to an opulent base to call home. Every room features a personalised in-suite minibar restocked daily, a marble and stone detailed bathroom and a separate sitting area. From 28 to over 412 square metres, each suite features the finest decor and amenities. Entry-level suites, consisting of the Deluxe Veranda Suite and Veranda Suite, are the perfect choice to ensure you enjoy exploring new parts of the world in style. These feature an interactive flat-screen television with an extensive media library and complimentary films on-demand, as well as plush Regent bathrobes and slippers. - READ MORE: Inside Regent Seven Seas Grandeur £8,000 suites - These spacious suites feature roomy bathrooms with separate showers and a bathtub as well as most boasting a walk-in wardrobe for you to store all your stylish evening outfits! What’s more, you will be welcomed to your entry-level suite in style with a welcome bottle of Champagne alongside a fresh fruit arrangement. The food and drink on demand do not end there, with a 24-hour room service included in the fare and dinner served course-by-course. Relax on your sizeable balcony as you watch the world go by, content in the fact that you are cruising in opulence.



Regent Seven Seas Cruises Penthouse Suite offers an extra level of luxury. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Upgrade to a Concierge Suite and delve into further experiences shoreside as well as onboard with a free one-night pre-cruise hotel package, which includes ground transfers, breakfast and porterage. Moreover, you can browse until your heart's content and document your trip with free unlimited Wi-Fi for four devices per suite while relaxing on your plush bed, some of which face expansive windows. Experience all that cruising has to offer with priority online shore excursions and dining reservations as well as five per cent savings on pre-or post-cruise hotel or land programmes. A Penthouse Suite allows you to live like a celebrity, with a personal butler ready to assist your every need, a personalised in-suite mini-bar set up and one of the largest balconies at sea. Sink into your king-sized bed, admire your new lavish home and don’t be shy – ring your butler for bubbles! Not only does a Penthouse Suite provide you with an extra level of indulgence and space, but you can also enjoy business class flight upgrades on European voyages ensuring you experience luxury from the moment you start your holiday. Meanwhile, Distinctive Suites ensure your cruise journey is as splendid as possible, featuring priority boarding, reservations each night at a speciality restaurant of your choice and in-suite caviar service. If you seek the best of the best, opt for the Regent Suite, the most exclusive address at sea. At an impressive 412.7 square metres including the balcony, this suite comes alongside the luxuries of the previous suites, with ultra-luxurious additions such as the use of a private car and driver in every port to explore countless new locations in depth.



Regent Seven Seas Cruises' La Veranda also features the open seat dining option. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

What dining options are available on Regent Seven Seas Cruises? Regent Seven Seas Cruises specialises in dining experiences you will remember for the rest of your life. Indulge in delectable cuisine alongside carefully selected wines as you watch the stunning landscape change by the minute. Sit where and with whom you like thanks to Regent’s open seat dining option, meaning you can truly get to know your fellow passengers and make friends for life! - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Splendor review: What’s six-star luxury cruise ship really like? - With up to seven dining venues, including a casual option for indoor and outdoor dining at La Veranda and the Pool Grill as well as speciality restaurants, Regent provides a dining venue to please everyone, with each expansive restaurant providing ample space to eat in serenity. For those days where you simply want to watch the world float by on your balcony, in-suite dining is available with a difference. This brings the restaurant experience to your room, with cuisine that retains the quality and experience of eating in a restaurant as you are served course by course.



Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Visit Compass Rose restaurant to dine in luxury. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

As the largest speciality restaurant, Compass Rose is a must-visit. Serving dinner across the entire fleet and lunch aboard Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator, Regent provides a selection of delectable cuisine options surrounded by elegance all the way down to the Versace dinnerware. For dinner, Regent provides the option to design a personalised entrée. For both breakfast and lunch, you can wander down to La Veranda, which features a bountiful buffet for both meals across the entire fleet. Breakfast offerings include omelettes made fresh on made-to-order omelette stations as well as fresh fruit, pastries, Belgian waffles and smoked salmon. For lunch, you can try whatever you please from both the cold buffet, including salad, sandwiches and wraps, as well as soups, pasta and pizza from the grill.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises lets you sail into interesting ports of call from the comfort of your master suite balcony. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

How are Regent Seven Seas Cruises shore excursions tailored for luxury? All shore excursions designed for guests are exclusively in small groups to avoid overcrowding. Moreover, by providing multiple shore excursions in each port of call, each excursion will feature more personalised service and allow you the opportunity to get to know fellow passengers. Bespoke shore experiences are available upon request, which whisks you away from overpopulated tourist crowds and provide you with an authentic experience of the destination with private viewings and exclusive access to areas. - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Most luxurious cruise ship in the world resumes sailing - Your private guide and driver for the day will be able to tell you fascinating stories of the areas you will be exploring. Have everything you need at your fingertips with Regent’s all-inclusive offering, including return flights, transfers, unlimited shore excursions, unlimited beverages, replenished-daily mini-bar, gratuities, speciality restaurants, unlimited wi-fi and laundry service – with even more included from Penthouse Suites, and above. So, delve into the luxurious world of Regent, and give yourself over to opulence both onboard and onshore.

