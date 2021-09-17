Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises celebrates world's most luxurious fleet's return to sea Regent Seven Seas Cruises has celebrated the cruise line's first voyage post-pandemic marking a "huge step forward" for luxury travel.

Regent Seven Seas cruise ship Splendor set sail on September 11, 2021, for the first time in just under 18 months. The vessel is the first of Regent's ships - dubbed the world's most luxurious fleet - to return to cruising. Seven Seas Splendor sailed from Southampton with 100 percent double vaccinated guests and crew. The cruise is believed to be the first to carry international travellers on a UK cruise since the voluntary industry-wide pause in operations began in March 2020.

Related articles

Helmed by Captain Diego Michelozzi, the inaugural sailing circles the United Kingdom with ports of call including Edinburgh, Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Liverpool, England. The ship returns to Southampton on September 22, cruising into the new Horizon Cruise Terminal, before sailing a 14-night voyage around Europe. - READ MORE: Five new luxury cruise ships to watch out for - Splendor will visit Barcelona, Spain visiting Bordeaux, France and Lisbon, Portugal, among other destinations. Seven Seas Splendor then spends October and November exploring the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic for a season in the Caribbean. The cruise line has marked the occasion by creating a return to sailing video, featuring many of the beloved Seven Seas Splendor crew.

“This cruise represents yet another huge step forward as we return to luxury travel," said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "I am so excited for our guests who have waited patiently, and for our crew and team members across our global offices who have worked so hard to get to this moment.” - READ MORE: Your ultimate guide to luxury cruising - “The Regent family is finally reunited, and we are delighted to provide our guests with the unrivalled Regent experience with every luxury included, while sailing the world, once more.” The next Regent cruise ship to resume sailing will be Seven Seas Explorer on October 15, 2021, from Trieste, Italy.

Splendor: “This cruise represents yet another huge step forward as we return to luxury travel". Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner will resume sailing December 18, 2021, from Miami, Florida, as will Seven Seas Navigator on January 6, 2022. Finally, Seven Seas Voyager will return on February 15, 2022, from Barcelona, Spain. - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises release 2023/2024 cruises - In 2023 the luxury cruise line will welcome Seven Seas Grandeur to its fleet. The ship, which embodies three decades of excellence in delivering unrivalled experiences, will commence her inaugural season in November 2023.

Splendor: The Regent Suite is the very best accomodation onboard featuring incredible views. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

She will cruise 17 voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, plus two transatlantic crossings, all ranging from seven to 16 nights in length. Grandeur will host only 750 guests and have a gross tonnage of 55,500, providing among the highest space ratios and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry. - READ MORE: Nine incredible finds on the world's most luxurious cruise ships - Reservations for Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season go on sale on September 22, 2021. The cruise line is hopeful for a fifth record-breaking launch within a year, after the huge successes of its 2024 World Cruise and 2023–2024 Voyage Collection opening days.