How to find your perfect cruise suite - ultimate guide to Regent Seven Seas Cruises suites Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers the ultimate luxury cruise experience all the way down to each crafted suite. Discover the benefits that come alongside each one…

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the epitome of opulent cruising, so it comes as no surprise that onboard the line’s luxury ships there are no cabins, only plush suites to choose from. As soon as you step onboard, you can relax in the knowledge your suite will be the height of grandeur, whichever you choose. And who doesn’t love the exciting extras that come alongside a suite? Regent goes above and beyond, with all suites including a balcony, a spacious sitting area and a marble-clad bathroom - certainly above and beyond your regular cruise ship cabin. The Spacious Suites, Distinctive Suites and Regent Suite are the three classes of suites onboard, ranging in size from 28 to over 412 square meters. Use our handy guide to find your next elite suite.

What does a suite look like on a cruise ship? Suites vary depending on which you pick and how big your budget is. Each of Regent Seven Seas Cruises' suite categories encompasses multiple suite options, so there’s bound to be something that suits you, while only one Regent Suite can be found onboard just two Regent ships. Talk about exclusive! - READ MORE: Discover the best Caribbean cruise to go on with Regent Seven Seas Cruises - Spacious Suites Sink into elegance with a Spacious Suite and enjoy the benefits which come with this category of suite, such as an included minibar which is restocked daily. From 300 to 600 plus square feet, the Spacious Suites certainly live up to the name. The Penthouse Suite is a standout amongst the Spacious Suites at over 450 square feet - you can sink into your ‘Elite Slumber’ bed and experience your best night of sleep yet; you’ll never want to get out!

When you can drag yourself away for the comfort of your bed, slip on a soft bathrobe and slippers and step out onto your balcony to embrace the fresh sea air and call on your personal butler to request whatever takes your fancy. With a room this elegant and all-encompassing, you can spend as much or as little time in it as you please – the Penthouse Suite is made for relaxing. The next step up (and going above and beyond what is expected of a suite) the Concierge Suite offers an included one-night, pre-cruise hotel package – the ideal suite with Regent. Simply breeze around the ship and have everything you could possibly want at your fingertips with the Concierge Suite, from priority restaurant reservations and priority shore excursion bookings. This luxurious suite also features the perfect ingredients for the ultimate morning balcony coffee – an espresso machine and cashmere blankets – can you picture it? We can.

Distinctive Suites Distinctive Suites ensure your every need is taken care of in the most opulent way possible. These suites include a choice of luxurious bath amenities, personal butler, guaranteed reservations at speciality restaurants and more. These suites are even more impressive when it comes to size, measuring from 500 to more than 2,000 square feet. A standout Distinctive Suite option is the Master Suite, which boasts two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, decorated beautifully in a stylish Park Avenue style. - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Splendor review: What the six-star ship is really like - Lounge on one of your two balconies while taking in the sights of the passing ocean or alternatively host a stylish balcony gathering with friends. The Splendor Suite at 900-plus square feet is also set to impress with one bedroom, one bathroom and an additional toilet. Treat yourself to one of the largest balconies at sea - relax on your spacious balcony in the morning and call on your personal butler to bring your morning coffee - sounds like heaven to us. Fancy some nibbles? You can indulge in an intimate-in-suite caviar service as well as a host of exclusive services and amenities, such as a full liquor bar set up customised with your preferred beverages.

The Regent Suite The epitome of lavish, the Regent Suite onboard Seven Seas Splendor and Explorer measures an impressive 4,000-plus square foot. Boasting a wrap-around balcony, personal butler, private jacuzzi, included in-suite body treatments in your personal spa plus a private car and guide in every port, you truly won’t need to worry about the stress of organising elements of your holiday – it’s all taken care of. The attention to detail is immaculate, with decor featuring two original lithographs by Pablo Picasso, blown art vases and a grand piano. You can also enjoy unlimited shore excursions as well as a one-night pre-cruise luxury hotel package - all included courtesy of Regent.

What are the benefits of a suite on Regent Seven Seas Cruises? Regent Seven Seas Cruises' suites come alongside countless benefits such as a personal butler and expansive balconies and you can enjoy even more benefits with Regent’s new special offers. You can enjoy a two-category suite upgrade and a low 10 percent deposit so you can book even sooner than you initially thought and have something to look forward to earlier. - READ MORE: Discover the wonders of Japan with Regent Seven Seas Cruises - This could mean you enjoy a personal butler in your upgrade to a Penthouse Suite and all its luxuries or start your holiday earlier with an included one-night pre-cruise hotel package. Reserve your suite by February 28, 2022, to enjoy an impressive upgrade. Wherever you go and whichever suite you stay in with Regent - embrace the luxury.