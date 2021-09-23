Credit: Regent Seven Seas

Regent Seven Seas Grandeur bookings now open - inside ship's £8,000-a-night suite Regent Seven Seas Cruises sailings onboard brand new ship Grandeur - due in 2023 - are now available to book - so what's it like onboard the luxury hotel at sea?

Regent Seven Seas opened bookings for new cruise ship Grandeur yesterday. The vessel is the newest member of the world's most luxurious fleet and is scheduled to sail in November 2023. Grandeur will sail the Mediterranean and Caribbean during its inaugural season - and those who want to be onboard best be quick! ROL Cruise are offerings exclusive savings of up to £3,300 this week before prices rise. While certain details of the ship have already been revealed, today, Regent went one step further to unveil even more about the very best suite onboard Grandeur - the Regent Suite, as designers Studio DADO shared their secrets in an exclusive interview.

Related articles

The 443 square feet, £8,000-a-night Regent Suite will be the pinnacle for luxury travellers. “With Seven Seas Grandeur’s Regent Suite, we have once again evolved the very art of luxury - the craftsmanship and artistry of this design are incredible,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “[Designer] Studio DADO has married comfort, elegance and style in a fresh and exciting new way while retaining the essence of the unrivalled Regent experience which our guests have enjoyed for close to 30 years.” So what can travellers expect in this exclusive address at sea where guests can want for nothing?

Every element of the cruise line’s third Regent Suite has been treated as a piece of art, from the highest quality textiles to hand-selected furnishings and custom art. The suite features a master bedroom with an extravagant four-poster bed housing a Hästens Vividus mattress; two and a half marble and stone detailed bathrooms; and an expansive living room with a personalised bar set-up and dining room. - READ MORE: What to expect on luxury cruise ships - The suite also offers unobstructed 270-degree views from the 1,227 square-foot wraparound veranda overlooking the bow of the ship. Guests can enjoy these stunning vistas either on deck in their very own hot tub, or in new space, the glass-enclosed “Parlor” offering guests serene skylight relaxation.

The glass-enclosed “Parlor” offers guests serene skylight relaxation. Credit: Regent Seven Seas

The Regent Suite, which can host up to six guests, also has a separate guest bedroom with a private bathroom. Additional features include three walk-in closets, and the exclusive use of a private dining room The Study, an up to 12-person dining experience, which is hidden between speciality restaurants Prime 7 and Chartreuse. - READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises celebrates return to sea - Guests of the Regent Suite enjoy a vast range of complimentary and luxurious amenities including business-class flights, a dedicated personal butler and a personal car with driver and guide in every port. Also included are unlimited spa services in-suite, unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, a selection of luxurious bed linens and pillow menu, a selection of aromatic suite fragrances, one sumptuous in-suite caviar service, daily canapés, personalised stationery, shoe-shine service, free WiFi, and more.

The suite features a master bedroom with an extravagant four-poster bed. Credit: Regent Seven Seas

The Regent Suite master bathroom is an in-suite spa. The design has capitalised on the unrivalled ocean views, placing a “jewel-box” shower in the centre of the space and a jetted bathtub joining heated loungers adjacent to the window wall. The bathroom offers guests a complete in-suite spa experience with a treatment area offering unlimited complimentary spa services, sauna, steam room and a choice of luxurious bath amenities including soaps and lotions from Bottega Veneta, Guerlain and L’Occitane, among a host of other beauty and well-being amenities. - READ MORE: Nine incredible finds on the world's most luxurious cruise ships - “We imagined the Regent Suite onboard Seven Seas Grandeur to be unique and different from previous vessels, capturing the curiosity and discerning eye of an art collector,” said Yohandel Ruiz, founding partner of Studio DADO. Lead designer June Cuadra added: “We really envisioned the space as a gallery, where every piece of furniture, every finish material, every artwork has been painstakingly curated to make the space feel very inviting and welcoming.” Book your Regent Seven Seas cruise on Grandeur through ROL Cruise today.