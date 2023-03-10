Regent Seven Seas unveils longest world cruise departing in 2026

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its longest world cruise to date, sailing on board Seven Seas Mariner in 2026



Departing on 10 January, the 154-night Sense of Adventure itinerary will travel from Miami, cruising over three oceans and calling in destinations in the Americas, South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Africa, and Europe.



In total, guests will explore 77 ports of call in 41 countries, across six continents. The voyage will also visits three new ports of call for Regent Seven Seas – Lifou Island and Maré, in the New Caledonia archipelago, and Waingapu (Sumba), Indonesia.



The itinerary will also provide access to 47 Unesco world heritage sites, including the Monastery of Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve in Praslin, Seychelles, and Robben Island, Cape Town.

Prices for the 154-night voyage start from £79,219 per person.