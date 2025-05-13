Revealed: this year’s big cruise trends

The cruise world is ever evolving, with operators launching new ships and itineraries, and guests looking for new experiences. So, what’s high up on cruisers’ agendas in 2025? A lot, it seems, according to a recent presentation by CLIA:

Longer-haul cruising

While the Mediterranean and Northern Europe remain the most popular destinations, cruises to far-flung places are on the up. Interest in Asia and China cruises was up 96 per cent, while the Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda were up 15 per cent.

Warmer expedition destinations

Think expedition cruising and you’ll probably picture the frozen landscapes of Antarctica. But sailing to warmer climes is also on the up, with destinations like the Galapagos and the Kimberley Islands making a move.

Longer voyages

Trans-oceanic and world cruises are growing in popularity too, a trend that goes together with a growing desire from guests to experience far-flung destinations. While the typical seven-night voyage remains a staple, the average number of days for a cruise is now 9.7.

Shorter trips

Wait… what!? Didn’t you just say longer voyages were the trend? Yes, we did. But it seems demand for shorter sailings is growing too. This could be down to a larger number of people wanting to experience cruising for the first time being unwilling to commit to a full week at sea. The taster cruise is back.

Multi-river cruises

River cruises are not a new trend, with the sector experiencing huge growth in recent years. But within river cruising, the option of sailing more than one river in one trip is increasingly registering on people’s radar. After all, if you’re going to France for a Rhône cruise, why not extend your holiday to get a taste for the Seine?

Winter in Europe & the Med

For many years, you could simplify cruising to “summer in the Med, winter in the Caribbean”. And while this may still be the case, the appeal of European cruising in the colder months is growing. The Med’s season is extending, while events like the Christmas markets are making Northern Europe an appealing winter option.

Cruise from the UK and around Britain

Another slightly counter-intuitive trend, as we mentioned that longer haul voyages are on the up, but UK cruises are also growing in popularity. And why not? The British Isles are stunning, and you can reach so many top destinations from our UK ports. Plus, the increase in flight prices in the last few years makes cruising from the UK economic sense too.

Taking shore excursions

Cruising is not just about what happens on board; it’s also about the destinations you visit. And what better way to discover these than by going on a shore excursion? CLIA stats show that 61% of British cruisers go on them.

From winter sailings in Europe to once-in-a-lifetime world cruises, it’s clear that British travellers are branching out. Whether you're curious about river cruising, tempted by a short break from the UK or dreaming of something more adventurous, there’s never been more choice. And with flexible itineraries and new destinations on offer, now’s a great time to find a cruise that fits how you want to travel – wherever in the world that might be.

