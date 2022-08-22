Menu

Beautiful Borealis Gary Peters joins Fred Olsen Cruise Lines for an Icelandic voyage of discovery aboard its stunning new ship Borealis.

"Now this is my style of cruising", I think to myself as I prepare for another glorious evening aboard Borealis. Of course, all cruisers have their preferences – a fondness for this over that, a love of leisure or a desire to cram as many adrenaline-fuelled activities as possible into one day.



Personally, I’ve always wavered when asked if I prefer big-ship bells and whistles or the intimacy and charm of smaller vessels. But it’s not long after boarding Fred Olsen’s 1,360-guest Borealis that I sense my mindset beginning to shift.



New to the fleet, alongside sister ship Bolette, Borealis has been introduced to show off all that’s great about cruising with Fred Olsen. This voyage, a 10-day ‘Whales, Waterfalls & Geysers of Iceland’ cruise, is my first with the line, so I can’t make comparisons with its earlier vessels.



But despite not being a new-build (Borealis was purchased from Holland America Line),there is a sense of freshness as soon as I take my first steps on board and indulge in my favourite cruise pastime – a ship tour.



Borealis is a perfect match for the dazzling beauty of Iceland. Credit: Fred Olsen

Following a comprehensive makeover, there are splashes of colour everywhere, and the effect is so pleasing that I find myself thinking, "Hmm... I wonder if this would work at home?" Fred Olsen describes the ship as "stylish, spacious and comfortable," and it’s hard to disagree.



Everywhere on board seems cosy yet airy, and although I know this is a small ship, the sense of space fools me into thinking I’m on something much larger.

Food, glorious food

At the heart of the Borealis experience is the onboard dining. And the colourful theme continues, quite literally, at Colours & Tastes, one of two speciality restaurants. This offers modern Asian fusion food, drawing on Japanese, Thai, Chinese and Philippine cuisines to offer the likes of spiced grilled meats, seafood dim sum and sushi. It’s clearly a huge hit, and appreciative chatter fills the room as my fellow guests and I tuck into our varied plates of deliciousness.



The other speciality venue is Vasco, and it’s no exaggeration to say this is one of the best restaurants I have ever experienced on a cruise. Named after the famous explorer Vasco da Gama – the first European to sail to India – it offers a fresh and modern take on Indian cuisine, with a menu inspired by chefs from Goa.



And it tastes all the better because the supplement, to dine here or at Colours & Tastes, is just £10 per person.



Other culinary options include Aurora, the magnificent two-tiered main restaurant with panoramic views out to sea, while more casual options include the Poolside Café (home of a truly fabulous lunchtime burger) and The View, a splendid buffet that’s open throughout the day.



For those in search of a post-lunch, pre-dinner or late-night drink (what the heck – it’s a cruise), the Observatory is hard to beat, thanks to lovely views and relaxing tunes from the resident pianist. Elsewhere, other options include the Ocean Bar and the Morning Light Pub and Lounge.



If hot drinks are more your cup of tea, I can thoroughly recommend the Bookmark Café. Like all the public spaces on Borealis, this has a warm, relaxed feel about it, perfect for chin wagging with fellow guests about their time on board and exchanging cruise stories.

Passengers onboard Borealis. Credit: Fred Olsen

Iconic Iceland

Delightful as I’m finding the home comforts of Borealis, I can’t wait to explore the beauty of Iceland – and I’m not disappointed. From Reykjavik to Isafjordur, Akureyri, and more, I am transported from one stunning vista to another.



In Reykjavik, I join the ‘Golden Circle’ excursion, which goes not only to the famed sights of Iceland – such as the Great Geyser and mesmerising Gullfosswaterfall – but also to lesser known, truly local landmarks, bringing to life a key Fred Olsen principle, that its guests are ‘travellers, not tourists’.



This theme continues at Isafjordur, where, with no other visitors in sight, our guide, Gunnar, explains more about the local community and we meet Christian, a local farmer, and his family.



Even when things don’t go according to plan – as is the case in Akureyri, where our RIB tour is cancelled because of bad weather – Fred Olsen goes above and beyond to organise an alternative excursion to spot whales.



If shoreside adventures don’t leave you too tired to enjoy it, there is plenty of entertainment on board, too. Designed for an array of tastes, the evening shows are first rate – in particular on day three, when I settle down with a snowball (yes, you read that correctly) for an hour of foot-tapping at a Beatles-inspired show.



As for the onboard accommodation, my balcony suite is spacious and comfortable, with ample storage for those who – ahem – tend to over-pack.I should also mention the crew, for whom nothing is ever too much trouble. Their smiles are genuine, as is their obvious pride at being part of the Fred Olsen family.



There is a confidence – but never arrogance – in the way this cruise line goes about its business, as though it feels truly at ease with itself. And after 10 days on Borealis, I can report that its guests feel that way too.

The famous Blue Lagoon is just one highlight of a round-Iceland cruise.

ALL ABOARD BOREALIS IN 2023

Decided that Fred Olsen’s mid-size marvel is for you? Here are three tempting voyages you can book today.



Civilisations of Cape Verde and Morocco

Leaving Liverpool in chilly February and setting sail for the hotspots of Cape Verde, Morocco and Portugal, you’ll discover authentic cultures, traditional charms and fascinating history – all while basking in balmy winter sunshine. And by the time you get back to Blighty, spring won’t be far away...

An 18-night cruise aboard Borealis, round trip from Liverpool via Funchal, Porto Novo, Praia, Mindelo, Agadir, Casablanca, Tangier and Lisbon, departing February 3, 2023, from £1,999.

When in Casablanca, don't miss the epic Hassan II mosque, built overhanging the ocean.

Natural Wonders of Iceland

What better way to explore one of the world’s most naturally beautiful islands than by sea? On this cruise round the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ you’ll see stunning geysers and waterfalls, glorious glaciers and towering mountains. Iceland is an incredible destination for wildlife lovers, too, and you’ll be able to go in search of whales, puffins and more.

A nine-night cruise aboard Borealis, round trip from Liverpool via Seydisfjordur, Akureyri, Isafjordur and Reykjavik, departs August 31, 2023, from £1,499.

Scenic Isles of Scotland

Some of the world’s loveliest islands may be closer to home than you think, and this summer cruise showcases the best of Scotland’s rugged beauty. Look out for wild landscapes and native fauna as you explore scenic highlands and islands – and ponder the famous mystery as you peer into the inky blackness of Loch Ness.

An eight-night cruise aboard Borealis, round trip from Liverpool via Staffa, Mull, Skye, Stornoway, Lerwick, Invergordon and Kirkwall, departs June 26, 2023, from £1,299.

Discover the rugged beauty of Scotland's coast. Credit: Chelsea Troy.