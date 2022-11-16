Menu

Credit: Shutterstock

Do what you love most on a river cruise with Avalon Waterways The New Year stands before us like a fresh chapter in a book. Taking up a new hobby is a great New Year's resolution – and if you can do this on a river cruise, even better.

What will you write for the next chapter of your life? It’s entirely up to you but why not take the first step to make sure that it’s a fantastic chapter by learning a new skill while setting sail? Avalon is offering an array of exciting special interest river cruises for 2023 from wine tasting to painting classes.



Plus, you’ll be pleased to hear that nearly everyone who joins your chosen tours will have the same common interest – meaning you’ll likely kick off the new year with some like-minded friends too.



With Avalon’s Active & Discovery range opening up a whole new world of immersive experiences, the line’s themed river cruises are a tempting treat for the passionate, the eager, and the curious.

Related articles

There’s more… From an action-fuelled jogging tour of Amsterdam to a Van Gogh painting workshop in France, regardless of what you choose for next year's adventure, bookings made this November come with an added bonus of a complimentary wine case (worth £100). As if that deal isn’t enticing enough, here are a few of the special interest themes guaranteed to make you want to set sail with Avalon Waterways next year… Calling all drink connoisseurs If your love for vino stretches further than the complimentary November wine case, you may be interested in hearing more about Avalon Waterways’ wine cruises around Europe.



Sip local vintage wines along the Danube River in Austria or head to an enchanting underground cave in Avignon for a more unique indulgence.

More a beer drinker? There are also plenty of beer tours taking in a plethora of pubs and quaint breweries in Germany. Back on board, you’ll be joined by a beer expert who will deliver entertaining yet knowledgeable talks. Cheers!

Admire the tulips with Avalon Waterways. Credit: Shutterstock

Life in full bloom A fan of flowers? Avalon Waterways offers an array of devoted Garden & Nature River Cruises taking in gems such as the tulips in Keukenhof Gardens. For foodie fanatics Who doesn’t love tasty and hearty cuisine – after all, good food means a good mood! On a Culinary cruise with Avalon Waterways, you’ll have the chance to taste local products, traditional delicacies, and regional specialties for a true taste of your destination du jour.



The Rhine is a joy to sail down. Credit: Shutterstock

Art attack Alongside cooking, comes creative obsessions such as photography and painting – both of which you can dedicate more of your time to with an immersive photography cruise or a medley of painting tours. With fairytale landscapes and sights in mind, the photography sailings set off in October. This will give your snaps a warm autumnal glow contrasting the beautiful deep blues of the Rhine and Moselle Rivers. Embrace your inner historian Take a trip back in time with Avalon Waterway's history river cruises. These escapes are a history buffs’ dream – what with World War Two experts accompanying you onboard and journeys to iconic museums such as the Les Invalides Museum in Paris. There’s also the chance to explore Europe’s atmospheric old towns or do something a little more niche such as spot the most preserved Croatian fortress in Osijek. Closer to home, at the end of your cruise, why not get to know London’s landmarks a little better?