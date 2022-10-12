Menu

Find your favourite river cruise with Avalon Waterways Not sure which is your favourite river cruise? We take a look at some of Avalon Waterways' most popular itineraries and the experiences you can have on them to help you discover your new favourite in 2023!



One of the reasons why Avalon Waterways has become one the most popular brands for river cruising is their attention to passenger comfort and wellbeing. Their policy of smaller ships and more memorable experiences means passengers can fully soak up these experiences, minus the crowds. So, we've chosen five cruises with great excursions where it’s now even easier for you to find your ideal sailing and get ready to relax on one of Europe's majestic rivers, courtesy of Avalon Waterways, and of course, you can stay sooner and leave later by extending your cruise if you wish. Plus you can now save up to £1,100 per person on Avalon’s guests' most popular cruises, with £99 return flights also available on select dates sailing the Rhine and Danube but you’ll need to book before October 31, 2022 to save on 2023 voyages.

Discover highlights of Cologne such as the twin-spired Gothic church, which is the largest church in Northern Europe. Credit: Shutterstock

Castles in the air The eight-day southbound Romantic Rhine cruise from Amsterdam to Basel takes you through delightful countryside, past half-timbered villages, and along lush, forested hillsides with clifftop fairy tale castles soaring above you.



Explore Cologne with a gentle walking tour or perhaps take a guided bike tour over its cobbled squares. Avalon Expression sails through the unforgettable Rhine Gorge where the legendary Rock of The Lorelei awaits you. Afterwards, why not tour Rüdesheim’s quirky Mechanical Music Museum and then take a sedate walking tour of Mainz?



Gaze up at the astronomical clock in Strasbourg's Gothic-like cathedral before arriving at Breisach the gateway to the Black Forest. Where you have to try some Black Forest Gateau with a glass of the local crisp white wine!



From £2,291, per person based on an October 28, 2023, departure.



The tulip festival in Holland is the highlight of the horticultural calendar

Tiptoe through the tulips This eight-day round-trip Tulip Time Cruise from Amsterdam lets you to discover Holland & Belgium’s gorgeous tulips accompanied by spellbinding scenery. Rotterdam allows you to walk around Keukenhof Gardens with its seven million tulips planted in never-ending patterns and displays among the parkland and lakes that explode with colour in front of your eyes. Next Avalon Tranquility II sails to Antwerp, known for its centuries-old history in diamond trading amid its ancient, crowded buildings. In Ghent, take a visit to St. Baaf’s Cathedral. Amble through the medieval alleyways of Middleburg and Willemstadt then finally explore the cornucopia of delights that is Amsterdam. Take a canal cruise through the heart of the city along the elegant waterways lined with homes dating back to the city’s seventeenth-century Golden Age. From £2,075 per person, based on a March 26, 2023, departure date.



Bratislava is great for exploring and offers culture the likes of which you've never seen before.

Medieval strolls The four-day westwards Taste of the Danube cruises to Melk from Budapest the vibrant capital of Hungary. Walk across the Danube on the famous bridge from Buda to Pest, take a dip in the outside baths and stroll along the chic main shopping boulevard. Explore Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, take a guided walk through the delightful Old Town and visit the Gothic St. Martin's Cathedral. Vienna’s stunning Opera House and Imperial buildings will simply take your breath away.

Soak up the magnificent scenery as Avalon View takes you through the beautiful wine region of the Wachau Valley and on to Durnstein, the compact tiny city where you can stroll through its medieval streets. End your cruise in Melk to walk with the monks at the majestic Benedictine Abbey. From £1,099 per person, based on an October 25, 2023, departure.



Avignon offers medieval splendour to pique everyone's historic interest.

Papal silks The eight-day southwards Burgundy and Provence cruise from Chalon to Arles calls first at Tournus where you sample its cheese and Beaujolais. Then it’s on to Lyons where you get great views overlooking the city from Cathedral Hill and walk through the ancient alleyways used by the silk merchants to get to their ships or take the mouth-watering culinary tour.

Sailing southwards Avalon Poetry II brings you to the medieval treasure of Turnon with its fascinating 16th-century castle, then on to Avignon with its world-famous bridge and the 14th-century Palace of the Popes – the largest gothic fortress in the world. Your final call is the wonderful city of Arles with its Roman walls and still intact amphitheatre. Where you can sit outside Van Gogh’s favourite café and just like him sip a glass of red wine as the world passes by. From £2,367, based on October 31, 2023, departure.



Vienna's opera house is a musical delight for any traveller.

Canals and Opera The 15 days eastwards Magnificent Europe cruise travels from Amsterdam with its vibrant mix of sophisticated architecture, classic squares and canals to Budapest.

Take a guided city walk in Cologne – the stunning 2,000-year-old city known for its Gothic-style architecture. Sail through the dramatic Rhine Gorge and stop in the charming wine town of Rüdesheim. Step back into the Middle Ages and enjoy guided sightseeing in Würzburg, Volkach, Bamberg, Nuremberg, and Regensburg, and marvel as Avalon Impression sails the Main Danube Canal, which connects the Main and Danube Rivers. Then on to Vienna known as ‘The City of Music’ for inspiring the creative genius of Mozart, Beethoven, and Strauss and explore the ever-lively Budapest, with its unique energy, buzzing nightlife and countless must-see sites.



From £4,234 per person, based on a June 30, 2023, departure.



River cruise cabins: Avalon Waterways’ signature Panorama Suite seen here in Budapest. Credit: Avalon Waterways

