Search for your ideal Cruise
Travel Regions
Ocean cruising regions
River cruising regions
Apply
Departure dates
Apply
Cruise line
Apply
Country Visited
Country Visited
Apply
Departure Port
Apply
Cruise style
Apply
No Fly Cruises
All Inclusive
Advanced Search
Menu
Cruise news / River cruises: do they deliver on the hype and are they worth the money?
Credit: Avalon Waterways
Sponsored by Avalon Waterways

River cruises: do they deliver on the hype and are they worth the money?

Author: Savannah Bowles

Published on:

Think river cruising is expensive? Think again. Contrary to popular perception, river cruising is actually fantastic value for money – especially with Avalon Waterways inclusions.

River cruises may appear pricey at first glance but what you really have to look at, is the abundance of inclusions.

With all the added luxuries from Avalon Waterways, ranging from complimentary dining and drinks to flexibility with personalised excursions, you’ll explore enchanting rivers with everything you could possibly need during your sailing.

As a result of this, the price of your cruise does reflect the luxury you’ll get – making it all worth the money and in actual fact, not really being costly at all.

We want to give you a greater idea of how much you get in return for your buck. So, we’ve laid out some of Avalon’s complimentary perks included in each and every itinerary you could experience. You’ll be wanting to book a river cruise in no time…

Related articles
River Cruising

Do what you love most on a river cruise with Avalon Waterways
River Cruising

Find your favourite river cruise with Avalon Waterways
Advice

Avoid the crowds, take a river cruise with Avalon Waterways
Advice

Shore thing
River Cruising

Best river cruise excursions for action, adventure and sightseeing
River Cruising

Best river cruise cabins: Discover gorgeous panoramic views on the only open air balcony at sea
News

US TV star Meredith Vieira christens new Avalon Waterways river cruise ship Avalon View
Competitions

Win a 7-night Avalon Waterways Christmas cruise for two on the Rhine worth £5,824 - Competition now closed
Food & Drink

Top tips on how to eat healthily on a cruise - a guide to staying trim
River Cruising

Rhine river cruise guide: Everything you need to know about cruising with Avalon Waterways
View more articles

Avalon Waterways' inclusions

Good food and great drinks

With breakfast, lunch and dinner included daily, you can choose what you want from a variety of top-notch menus and restaurants onboard without having to give the price of each dish a second thought.

Imagine waking up along a stretch of the stunning Rhine, heading out onto your balcony cabin before ordering a hearty complimentary, continental breakfast to your room. We can’t think of a better way to start the morning.

These cruise experts have also gone the extra mile with included alcohol and soft drinks after midday. You could even go a little crazy and enjoy sparkling wine at breakfast – after all, you are on holiday!

Oh, and have we mentioned the 24-hour self-serving drinks station in the onboard stylish club lounges?

While there are plenty of drinks onboard, you can also take advantage of Avalon Waterways’ November deal whereby you can bag a whole case of delicious wines if you book before the month ends.

Avalon Tranquility II is the perfect choice for river-cruise fans to take advantage of Avalon Choice. Credit: Avalon Waterways

Avalon Choice

Another great price perk is the iconic Avalon Choice. Whether you’re searching for interactive discovery tours or energising activities, you can design your very own personalised cruise.

There are three categories to choose between (Classic, Active, and Discovery) so that you can tailor your getaway to suit your range of interests with a vast choice of included itinerary options each day.

AvalonGo

With the modern and advanced AvalonGO app, you’ll be able to keep updated with your flights and river cruise itinerary at all times just by downloading this app onto your phone.

Along with being super handy, it also acts as a pocket tour guide with its sightseeing and restaurant suggestions when you step ashore to explore.

To top it off, its offline and easily readable maps mean you don’t have to search for nearby Wi-fi when exploring.

Although, if you do need Wi-Fi when you’re onboard, that’s also included in the cost of your cruise.

Cooking classes are just one of the many activities offered on shore. Credit: Avalon Waterways.

The list goes on…

Joining you for your travels will be an expert cruise director and an adventure host who will also be your guide for excursions and activities.

Plus, you can sit back and relax during your whole time out on the European waterways as gratuities are also added into the price.

With the food, the flexibility in your tours, and all the handy amenities, you have everything you’d expect a memorable voyage to have.

If that’s not enough, you may also be interested to hear about Avalon Waterways' return rewards.

As this brand is always so passionate to see guests returning, you can look forward to Welcome Back Credit. The more you travel, the more cash you’ll earn towards future voyages.

Start booking now to start earning and grab that complimentary case of wine – happy cruising!

Most recent articles
News

Black Friday: Our pick of Ambassador Cruise Line itineraries with complimentary bonus perks
Reviews

Family affair: Ambassador's Ambience wows World of Cruising's editor
Advice

Oceania Cruises’ culinary director spills the beans on the finest cuisine at sea
News

Black Friday cruise deals: the ultimate round up of the best bargains
News

Did you spot Imagine Holidays on Top Gear? Here's everything you need to know
News

Two-thirds of British solo travellers are looking for love, survey reveals
River Cruising

Do what you love most on a river cruise with Avalon Waterways
Advice

Don’t fly! ROL Cruise finds last-minute no-fly cruises for winter sun
Advice

New Oceania Cruises season launch: a lot to look forward to
Interviews

Stephen Mangan: ‘My dream cruise companion? Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith. They’d keep us laughing at sea...’
View more articles
Related Cruises
ATVIE - Vienna - Belvedere Palace _daniel plan_.jpg Photo

Danube Symphony (Eastbound)

  • 5 nights, departs on the 07 Jul 2024
  • Avalon Waterways, Avalon Passion
  • Deggendorf, Linz, Neuhofen an der Ybbs, + 3 more
From
£2,123*pp

Active & Discovery in Holland & Belgium

  • 7 nights, departs on the 08 May 2023
  • Avalon Waterways, Avalon Impression
  • Amsterdam, Middelburg, Gent (Ghent), + 5 more
From
£3,042 *pp

Active & Discovery on the Seine (Northbound)

  • 7 nights, departs on the 09 May 2023
  • Avalon Waterways, Avalon Tapestry II
  • Paris, Paris, Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, + 5 more
From
£2,620 *pp

Paris to Normandy

  • 7 nights, departs on the 04 Jul 2023
  • Avalon Waterways, Avalon Tapestry II
  • Paris, Vernon, Caudebec-en-Caux, + 5 more
From
£2,661 *pp

Balkan Discovery

  • 7 nights, departs on the 05 Oct 2024
  • Avalon Waterways, Avalon Passion
  • Budapest, Mohács, Ilok, + 5 more
From
£3,009 *pp
View more