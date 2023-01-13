Riverside Luxury Cruises acquires remaining Crystal River ships
The new river cruise line has purchased four more former Crystal Cruises vessels.
New river cruise line, Riverside Luxury Cruises has added four more former Crystal Cruises ships – MS Bach, MS Ravel, MS Mahler, and MS Debussy – to its fleet, following the start-up’s purchase of Riverside Mozart in September 2022.
Owned by German hospitality brand Seaside Collection, the new cruise line will start sailing in April. Riverside Mozart will offer cruises along the Danube, while Riverside Ravel will sail the Rhône and Saône, and Riverside Debussy will operate the Rhine.
Itineraries for Riverside Bach and Riverside Mahler are slated for 2024 and will be announced later this year.
CEO and founder of Seaside Collection and Riverside Luxury Cruises, Gregor Gerlach, said: "We are thrilled by the expansion of our fleet to include these storied vessels. This acquisition allows us to expand our itinerary offerings, showcasing a level of space, personalised service and elegance not found with any other river cruise line."
The line added that it wants to be “defined not only by its crew-to-guest ratio but by its service culture, which is authentically personal in nature. Nowhere will this be better exemplified than by its butlers, who go above and beyond to assist guests with their needs from 24-hour room service to excursions and special requests for one-of-a-kind experiences.
“Each ship will have a crew of trained sommeliers, and bartenders will have access to special regional and global wines as well as some of the best spirits available, with a wine cellar that is unparalleled even among the best restaurants on land.”
