The Dalmatian coast is ideal for exploring by yacht. Credit: Riviera

See the Adriatic from a different point of view with Riviera Travel Riviera Travel is about much more than just river cruising and escorted tours. In 2022, the line will operate a very special range of yacht cruises.

What defines luxury for you? It’s a question that will elicit many different responses, but there is likely to be universal agreement on at least one point: that a cruise along the Croatian coast on an exclusive yacht is most definitely one of the finer things in life. The Dalmatian coast is ideal for exploring by yacht. Generally considered one of the most outstanding stretches of coastline in the world, it has it all: charming towns and cities brimming with culture and history, and beautiful beaches and islands lit up by the warm Mediterranean weather. While Dubrovnik gets much of the attention (and it fully deserves its place among the best places to visit), there is so much to see and do across the region. There’s the Elaphite islands, the Herzegovinian city of Mostar, or the ancient capital of Dalmatia, Zadar.

Related articles

Overnight stays and a new ship for 2022 Now there’s no need to just daydream about exploring these destinations, as such an experience could be yours next year thanks to Riviera Travel’s 2022 collection of Adriatic yacht cruises. An array of beautiful ports and bays await on these itineraries, designed to give you the time to explore at your own pace and take a dip in the pristine waters. With only 40 guests onboard and a 4:1 guest-to-crew ratio, you’ll never want for anything. Whether you’re looking for a mix of history and culture with the natural beauty of Croatia or are simply dreaming of the Dalmatian coastline, Riviera Travel’s yacht cruises – which are now on sale – are sure to provide all you need for your island-hopping adventure.

Riviera Travel’s yacht cruises re sure to provide all you need for your island-hopping adventure. Credit: Riviera

What makes these voyages sing just that little bit more are the opportunities to dock overnight in ports, providing more time for you to wander through idyllic cobbled streets and towns after dinner. Also new for 2022 is a new ship in the Riviera fleet. The MV Markan will be available on the Dubrovnik, Mostar & Secrets of Dalmatia cruise. With spacious cabins and top-class facilities, it is the perfect companion. Uncover the secrets of Dalmatia Riviera’s selection of 2022 itineraries offer a wide selection of ports and activities, so you are sure to find the itinerary that suits you. For example, on the eight-day Dubrovnik, Mostar & Secrets of Dalmatia cruise, you will explore the Pearl of the Adriatic, the stunning Neretva Delta and the city of Mostar.

Not forgetting the captivating Blue Cave – a magical and tranquil place where you may even spot a dolphin in the crystal-clear Croatian waters. This cruise starts in Dubrovnik before heading to the island of Lastovo, one of the most idyllic islands in the Adriatic. The former military outpost is relatively untouched and therefore you’ll get to enjoy the historic old town away from busy crowds. From here it’s on to the famous Blue Cave, a tourist attraction since the 19th century, a swim stop at Golden Horn Beach on the island of Brac, and Bol, which is overlooked by a 15th-century monastery. Riviera will also take you to Metković, a lively area of whitewashed buildings and terracotta rooftops, and the small town of Slano, nestled among olive groves and vineyards in a picturesque bay.

Riviera Travel: The MV Markan boasts spacious cabins and top-class facilities. Credit: Riviera

Secluded islands and historic cities A seven-night cruise on the four-star MS Adriatic Sun, starting in Split, offers plenty of stops for swimming along the way. The first port of call on the itinerary is Korcula, a historic town ruled by the Venetians for 800 years, before sailing to the secluded island of Mljet – a lush, green location home to small fishing villages. Dubrovnik follows, but a true highlight is the seaside village of Trstenik on the Peljesac Peninsula. Try the wine – Trstenik is famed for its production of the good stuff. The compact city of Hvar will appear on the horizon on day six of the cruise. Here, a walking tour is the best way to take in the agricultural, historical and cultural wonders, before cruising to Brac and the glorious beach of Bol. A particular highlight on the Dubrovnik, Split & the Jewels of the Dalmatian Coast itinerary is Mount Biokovo, which stands at 1,828 metres above sea level. In the 10th century it was beset with pirates, but today there’s no such danger, with fishing and wine production now the main economic drivers.

Riviera Travel: One 2022 itinerary is Dubrovnik, Split & the Jewels of the Dalmatian Coast. Credit: Riviera

Related articles

Also, on the agenda are Pučišća, considered one of the finest Croatian villages in terms of pure beauty, and Omis, a former stronghold of the Corsairs of Almissa (pirates). Stari Grad is a unique port of call in that the small streets are so small and compact that they don’t have names – so it’s recommended to join a guided tour. And, if you’re a fan of Gothic masterpieces, you won’t want to miss Šibenik and its outstanding cathedral. Another area of outstanding beauty – this time natural – is the Kornat National Park, part of the Kornati archipelago, a group of more than 90 stark but stunning islands. The eight-day Split, Rab & Undiscovered Islands of the North voyage focuses on several islands that create an almost otherworldly-like atmosphere. There’s Telašćica, one of the largest natural harbours in the Adriatic; Lake Mir, a natural salt lake; Sali, a thousand-year-old fishing town, and much more to enjoy. Roll on 2022. For more information visit Riviera Travel.

Iconic ports