Cruise news / Best 2022 cruises from Amsterdam to Croatia with Riviera Travel
Riviera Amsterdam Croatia
Credit: Shutterstock
Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Best 2022 cruises from Amsterdam to Croatia with Riviera Travel

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Riviera Travel continues to bring exciting cruises into 2022, giving you the chance to explore the beauty of Croatia or experience the floral haven of the Netherlands.

Scrap all your other New Year’s resolutions and focus on arguably one of the most important ones - to travel more. With Riviera Travel’s innovative 2022 sailings, you can have your pick of the bunch and discover more of the world.

Riviera is certainly bringing its A-game for 2022, with a range of itineraries, each offering you a different cruising experience, so cruise veterans and newbies alike can have an adventure.

What’s more, Riviera offers more than one type of cruising, with river cruises sailing along the Danube, Nile and even the Mekong Delta while yacht cruises explore the gems of Croatia and expedition cruises take you up close and personal to wildlife and icebergs.

Read on to discover a hand-picked selection of European river cruises, yacht cruises and expedition cruises with Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel European river cruise holidays

Admire landscapes you will remember forever on a European river cruise with Riviera, onboard a smaller river cruise ship taking you right to the middle of the action.

A truly special river cruise itinerary is the ‘Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders,’ on which you can marvel at the famed Floriade Expo in Almere.

- READ MORE: What are the best Greek Islands to visit with Riviera Travel? -

This once-in-a-decade event showcases the legendary bulb season in the Netherlands, where you can gaze at endless colourful blooms stretching as far as the eye can see, as well as other plants and produce from around the world.

The theme for the Floriade Expo for 2022 is ‘growing green cities’ and focuses on combining urban spaces with the natural world - enjoy the sustainable innovations you will see inside the pavilions.

ghent riviera travel river cruise
Riviera Travel brings you to the medieval city of Ghent where you can admire the impressive skyline. Credit: Shutterstock

For the best views, you can take a cable car over the park - we don’t blame you if you never want to come down!

This seven-night cruise also visits Amsterdam, where you can wander around the countless canals or perhaps visit the impressive Van Gogh Museum.

To experience Amsterdam’s quirkiness be sure to visit the Jordan district, which is full to the brim with independent cafes, galleries and shops.

You can also explore the medieval city of Ghent, with the entirety of its historic centre a UNESCO World Heritage Site - impressive much? Admire Michelangelo’s Madonna and Child in the Church of Our Lady and take in the views of the 13th-century skyline.

yacht cruise riviera travel
Relax in style on a yacht cruise with Riviera Travel. Credit: Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel yacht cruise holidays

If you thought that river cruises could take you as close as possible to new cities and coves, then think again.

Riviera’s yacht cruises pride themselves on giving you spectacular hidden coastal views which normally would not be possible with bigger ships.

- READ MORE: Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme -

Enjoy the intimacy of fewer than 40 guests on board and make friends for life with a shared passion for travel.

No judgment if you pretend you’re in a Bond film as you cruise blue waters and relish in the absence of other large ships around you.

3 hvar
Explore the stunning island of Hvar with Riviera Travel. Credit: Shutterstock

A standout yacht cruise is the ‘Split, Dubrovnik & the Splendours of Dalmatia’ itinerary, sailing for eight days.

Not only does this cruise sail past one of the world’s most dramatic landscapes, the Dalmatian coast, but it also brings you to the stunning islands of Hvar and Mljet along the way, both abundant in beautiful nature and possessing an intoxicating air of tranquillity.

Meanwhile, Dubrovnik, known for its rich history, boasts glamorous baroque architecture and is framed by beautiful greenery.

Swim through the crystal waters in Bol, a picturesque town in Croatia before heading to Split to admire Diocletian’s staggering palaces, built during the Roman Empire.

Don’t be surprised if you feel you’re in a scene out of Game of Thrones as this marble-clad palace was used in the show.

San sebastian riviera travel
Discover stunning destinations such as San Sebastián in Spain with Riviera Travel. Credit: Shutterstock

Riviera Travel expedition cruise holidays

Riveria Travel's World Voyager offers a stunning 'Cruising Atlantic Europe' itinerary. The cruise departs on September 19, 2022, for 11 days visiting ports such as San Sebastián, Porto and Bordeaux.

In France, St. Malo is a historic walled town where you can discover the intriguing stories of famed historic figures who once walked these streets such as Anne of Brittany, who was the Duchess of Brittany from 1488 to her death.

- READ MORE: Discover Greek island cruises with Riviera Travel -

Other ports of call include San Sebastián in Spain, where you can enjoy relaxing by clear sparkling water on a white sand beach. More nature awaits with lush green spaces nestled between two hills that border San Sebastián.

World Voyager is a smaller ship, only accommodating 190 passengers onboard plus an impressive 109 crew members - enjoy the oodles of attention you will receive.

Sail right into the heart of the smaller ports onboard World Voyager and also enjoy the host of activities onboard such as film screenings, a spa, pool and a domed Observation Lounge.

So, an exciting year for Riviera cruise passengers to say the least! Now there’s no excuse to not make 2022 the year you truly explore the world, right?

Related Cruises
NLRTM - Rotterdam, Netherlands - photo credit belongs to Miles Vanderlooven.jpg Photo

Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise - MS Geoffrey Chaucer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 27 Apr 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
  • Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, + 5 more
From
£1,599 *pp

Split, Dubrovnik & the Splendours of Dalmatia Yacht Cruise - MS Adriatic Sun

  • 7 nights, departs on the 21 May 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Adriatic Sun
  • Split, Korčula, Mljet Island, + 5 more
From
£1,449*pp
View more