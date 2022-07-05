Menu

Why your next cruise should be on a yacht with Riviera Travel Riviera Travel offers you the ultimate chance to reconnect with the sun, sea and sand on an exclusive yacht cruise across the Adriatic Coast.

Yacht cruising with Riviera Travel offers you the chance to cruise in style and take your holiday experience to the next level. Drift through countless quaint islands and ports while enjoying a view that is only available by an exclusive yacht. If you thrive when receiving personalised service from an attentive onboard team, surrounded by a maximum of 40 fellow guests who share your love for exploration - this is the cruise for you. Live the rich and famous life - once you cruise by yacht, you can't go back. So get in tune with the Adriatic and explore three yacht cruising itineraries with Riviera Travel, pick your favourite and sail away...

Yacht cruising: Dubrovnik, Split & Jewels of the Dalmation Coast Yacht cruising brings extra perks, such as a plethora of swim stops in remote bays and coves that each hold a staggering amount of natural beauty. These fun pit stops are only a tiny part of Riviera's 'Dubrovnik, Split & Jewels of the Dalmation Coast' itinerary. - READ MORE: Discover Riviera Travel's new city break extensions - You can also ensure you'll dive into each destination headfirst with this itinerary including fascinating shore excursions - from a tour of Dubrovnik to a guided walk around Emperor Diocletian's impressive palace. This seven-night cruise occurs on the four-star MV Corona, holding 38 passengers and seven crew members, measuring a handy 44 meters so the ship can manoeuvre into small ports.

Explore the city walls in Dubrovnik, Croatia on an included tour with Riviera Travel. Credit: Shutterstock

You'll call in at seven ports, such as Hvar and Split, most of which are typically unvisited by large cruise liners. Hvar is known for its stunningly sunny summers and warm winters, and, if the weather isn't enough, admire the expansive countryside made up of endless lavender fields and vineyards. Cultural hotspots also lie within Hvar, ensure you visit the largest main square in Dalmatia, featuring a multitude of baroque-style palaces encapsulated within fortified walls from the seventh century. Split is perhaps the opposite of Hvar. This bustling city bursts from the seams with life, especially in the evening. You must try some local delicacies (if you're feeling brave) during your visit, such as eel or even frogs' legs.

Split is a UNESCO World Heritage Site is Croatia’s second-largest city. Credit: Shutterstock

Split, Dubrovnik & The Splendours of Dalmatia Picture yourself relaxing on the top deck of your new home-away-from-home, MS Adriatic Sun, cruising across the most idyllic spots - why not make this a reality? You'll be happy to know that this itinerary shares plenty of similar ports of call to the 'Dubrovnik, Split & Jewels of the Dalmation Coast', with countless swim stops in pieces of paradise.

Six tours with Riviera bring you to various locations such as Korčula, where you can admire architectural hotspots, art and music - why not partake in the local sword dance - the 'moreska' - watch your feet!

Delve into the stunning old town of Stari Grad and see if you notice that the streets don't have any names - luckily the town is so compact you can still easily find your way around.



Enjoy a serene swim at Korčula in Split straight off of MS Adriatic Sun. Credit: Shutterstock

Embrace the green nature of the area, with rolling hills covered with pine forests, orchards, vineyards and olive groves, ensure you keep an eye out for the fragrant lavender fields.

Lucky you - you can experience these serene locations onboard MV Adriatic Sun. With only 38 guests and seven caring crew members, this yacht cruise contains the formula for success. Appreciate the modern craft that is infused onboard, from the tasteful decor to the deep wooden touches. What's more, MV Adriatic Sun measures a small, yet mighty, 44 metres, so you can hop around countless quaint ports with ease. Dubrovnik is where your cruise begins and ends - while you get a glimpse of the city upon your arrival, it isn't until the end of your cruise that you can delve into Dubrovnik. So wander down the café-lined streets that are paved with marble and feel the warmth on your face and make the most of your final moment abroad on your last day - the beauty of Dubrovnik is sure to lift your spirits.

Explore the stunning island of Hvar with Riviera Travel. Credit: Shutterstock

Dubrovnik, Mostar & Secrets of Dalmatia Riviera whisks you away to small islands and ports aboard MV Rhapsody - imagine sailing peacefully along the Dalmatian coast while feeling like a VIP. This glam ship measures 50 meters and boasts a swim platform at the rear, like MS Adriatic Sun and MV Corona.

Your cruise price includes plenty of tours and guides to keep you busy and immersed, such as a tour of the spectacular Blue Cave in Croatia, which is known for a stunningly blue light that illuminates the cave - even more so if you visit between 11 am and 1 pm. Lastovo and Vis both epitomise what an unspoilt island is, with Lastovo only allowing tourists since 1988 and having just one hotel. Vis was also closed to tourists up until 1989 and - fun fact - was one of the locations where Mamma Mia 2 was filmed.



Vis is the idyllic Croatian gem to visit with Riviera Travel. Credit: Shutterstock

This itinerary with Riviera also cruises you along the breathtaking Neretva River delta, which is rich in rare flora, fauna and wildlife. The destination leaders onboard ensure you dive headfirst into each destination, such as a full-day excursion and guided tour to the historic Bosnian and Herzegovinian city of Mostar. Mostar is divided by the scenic 79-foot Stari Most, which translates to Old Bridge, but the Old Town actually stretches across both sides of the bridge. This part of Mostar is full to the brim with authentic market stalls filled with the perfect souvenirs to bring a piece of Mostar home with you. A must-see in Mostar is the Koski Mehmed Pasha Mosque, and a climb up this Mosque gives you the best views of Mostar. Sounds good right? Treat yourself to a yacht cruise with Riviera Travel and have the holiday of a lifetime.