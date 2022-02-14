Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Stunning spring river cruises with Riviera Travel – and how to get a discounted cruise Riviera Travel is the perfect cruise line to jump back into river cruising with. Here’s how to book something you can look forward to in 2022.

Does one cruise a year never seem like enough? Well, Riviera Travel can fix that - treat yourself to two cruises and enjoy generous savings of up to 20 percent on your second cruise thanks to the line’s latest offer. Let’s face it, we have all missed out on a good portion of cruising throughout the pandemic and, of course, the perfect way to make up for this lost time is to book onto the cruise you have been dreaming of. Riviera Travel offers a stunning range of river cruise itineraries which are all covered by a range of promises and guarantees to get you the best deal possible. So, what are you waiting for? Make 2022 the year that you open yourself back up to the world again and cruise.

Related articles

How to get a discounted cruise If you book two 2022 holidays with Riviera, you can enjoy a saving of up to 20 percent on your second holiday as long as it’s a river cruise departing between April and June 2022. Never fear - if you fancy a different type of cruise for your second sailing, you can still save 10 percent. - READ MORE: Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme - And it’s easy to get this discount, all you have to do is simply quote “Time to catch up” when booking your second holiday before March 31, 2022 - or if you book online, it’s even easier as the discount automatically applies. And yes, this discount does apply to any existing 2022 departure bookings - so avid Riviera cruisers don’t have to worry! As long as both holidays depart in 2022 you can receive this impressive discount.

Sit back and relax with the reassurance that you have the best deal possible with Riviera Travel. Credit: Riviera Travel

Why choose Riviera cruises Feel safe in taking your first steps back into travel with Riviera, and even more so with the price promise. Booking early means you get the best prices with Riviera and even if the price does reduce after you book, the price you pay will reduce too - result. Not only are you guaranteed the best price, but the price promise also includes any cruise, flights and transfers if booked as a package. Riviera goes one step further with the quality promise which also guarantees you the lowest price possible, but this time against competitors. Yes, you read that correctly - if you find a lower-priced equivalent holiday either before booking or within 48 hours of confirming your booking, Riviera will match the price. Cruise not tickling your fancy by day two? Riviera will bring you home at no extra charge and offer you a full refund. And this flexibility is Riviera’s forte, as before you embark on your cruise you can enjoy the flexibility to change your booking before you travel with no fees, as long as it is before your final balance payment is due.

Riviera Travel visits the beautiful commune of Honfleur. Credit: Shutterstock

Spring river cruises These fabulous savings can be applied on a variety of cruises, such as spring river cruises which are a highlight of Riviera’s cruise offerings. The Seine, Paris & Normandy River Cruise is a standout spring river cruise, visiting the French capital, Honfleur, Rouen and many more inspiring destinations. - READ MORE: What are the best Greek Islands to visit with Riviera Travel? - Paris, the city of romance, is the perfect hello and goodbye to the Seine. Wander around the city centre and admire the iconic Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and Champs Élysées. Another memorable port is Honfleur, which looks as if it belongs on the front of a postcard. Explore the waterfront made up of an array of fishing boats and multi-coloured houses. Try some fresh seafood at one of the many restaurants alongside the waterfront before exploring the unique shops that are hidden amongst the weaving streets.

Riviera Travel visits Bruges which boasts a historical centre. Credit: Shutterstock

Bruges, Medieval Flanders, Amsterdam & the Dutch Bulbfields river cruise is simply made for springtime, starting in Amsterdam before going on visiting Antwerp, Ghent, Bruges and many more. Antwerp is rich in both art and architecture, featuring an ornate main square, the Grote Markt, as well as a stunning gothic cathedral. On your explorations in Bruges, you can wander around the historic centre, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site boasting cobbled streets and peaceful canals. So, explore more of Riviera’s spring itineraries and book one, or two, to grab a fantastic discount.