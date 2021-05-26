Riviera Travel cruises: There are plenty of perks that come with travelling aboard World Voyager. Credit: nicko cruises Schiffsreisen GmbH

Riviera Travel World Voyager: Everything you need to know about the new small cruise ship Riviera Travel is introducing a brand-new cruise ship next year - World Voyager. Here is everything you need to know about cruises onboard and the 2022 holidays available to book.

Riviera Travel will see World Voyager set sail in 2022, joining Seaventure in the cruise line's ocean fleet. The ship will offer three exciting itineraries: Cruising Atlantic Europe, Cruising Morocco, Madeira & the Canary Islands and Cruising the Best of the British Isles. She has room for 190 passengers onboard plus 109 crew members – so you’re guaranteed attentive service and oodles of attention from professional crew members. As a small ship, there are plenty of perks that come with travelling aboard World Voyager. The vessel is nimble enough to sail right into the heart of the smaller ports, coves and bays. Larger ships are often unable to access such spots which means travelling with World Voyager provides the ultimate cruising experience (and is worth showing off about to your friends!) What's more, there's plenty of personal experience for guests and greater space to explore onboard thanks to the ship's size. So, what can guests expect onboard?

World Voyager The new ship is imaginatively designed and appointed to the highest specification for uncompromising quality and comfort. The decor is contemporary yet classically stylish. Cabins World Voyager offers a range of cabins to suit every need and budget. Expedition Cabins on deck three are modern, bright and elegantly furnished with a desk and chair plus a fixed window to take in the views. For something a little more spacious, Veranda Cabins on decks five and six feature floor to ceiling panoramic windows as well a private balcony with a table and two comfortable chairs. These cabins also have a cosy sofa, desk and chair. Navigator Suites on decks five and six boast a separate living area furnished with a sofa and armchair plus a walk-in wardrobe. However, for ultimate luxury, there are Explorer Suites, home to a large private balcony with sun loungers and seating area, accessible from both the living area and bedroom, creating a superb private retreat to enjoy the very best views. The bathroom has two washbasins, as well as both a bath and shower with a separate toilet. Phwoar.

Riviera Travel: Funchal features on the the Madeira itinerary. Credit: nicko cruises Schiffsreisen GmbH

Food and drink Mystic Restaurant offers panoramic views to diners, with the option to eat outside, weather permitting (perhaps a better go-to on Mediterranean voyages rather than British ones, let’s face it). Breakfast is a hot and cold buffet while a drinks station onboard provides complimentary tea and coffee all day. For lunch, guests can head to the informal Lido Café outside on deck seven for light bites or opt for the buffet in the main restaurant. As for the evening, five-course à la carte dinners keep diners satiated (don’t worry there are lifts onboard if you can’t face the walk back to your cabin). Guests can also make the most of Riviera's drink package - you can upgrade your cruise experience to include either a Classic drinks package for £269 or Premium drinks package for £449 which must be purchased by all guests in the cabin.

Facilities There's plenty to keep everyone entertained onboard, from a pampering massage on deck four and an alfresco swim on deck seven to admiring the sunset on deck five and running with a view on the outdoor track up on deck eight. Also open to guests is the fully glazed domed Observation Lounge on deck seven which becomes a dance floor during the evening (perhaps worth pausing after your five-course dinner before you cut any shapes here!). In the evening, a pianist plays in the well-stocked bar in the welcoming Main Lounge on Deck four. Lectures, entertainment and movie screenings all keep passengers busy while retail therapy is also on offer at the boutique. There really is something for everyone!

Riviera Travel: The Atlantic Cruises stops off at Porto (pictured), Cascais and Lisbon in Portugal. Credit: nicko cruises Schiffsreisen GmbH

Riviera 2022 cruises World Voyager will sail three brilliant itineraries next year. Cruising Atlantic Europe Cruising Atlantic Europe departs on September 19 for 11 days and will include stops in Guernsey, France, Spain’s Basque country and Portugal. In Guernsey, travellers can ogle welcoming marinas, cobbled streets and charming spires. In France, there are stops at chic Saint-Malo, picture-perfect Belle Île and Port Médoc, world-renowned by wine fanatics for the ‘Route des Châteaux’. Some may want to make the most of the wine trail and stock up some bottles of the good stuff to take home to share with friends and family... or keep to yourself! Over in Spain, San Sebastián and Santander offer a true taste of the history, culture and landscapes that make the Basque Country a popular year-round destination. Next up is Porto, Cascais and Lisbon in Portugal, where local experts will shine a light on what makes this part of the world so special.

Riviera Travel: La Gomera is a stop on the Canary Islands itinerary. Credit: nicko cruises Schiffsreisen GmbH

Cruising Morocco, Madeira & the Canary Islands The 11-day Morocco, Madeira and Canary Islands cruise will take place during the spring. Passengers can soak up the Mediterranean coastline, through mountain ranges to the empty wilderness of the Sahara Desert, and admire Roman ruins, Berber kasbahs, superb Islamic architecture and the Atlas Mountains. Meanwhile, the subtropical paradise of Madeira offers world-renowned gardens, spectacular coastlines and jagged peaks. Funchal boasts both architectural charm and a rich maritime heritage. In less-visited areas of the Canaries, discover beautiful islands of incredible diversity, charming colonial towns, other-worldly landscapes and remote mountain villages. Cruising the Best of the British Isles This Best of British Isles cruise will set sail from Portsmouth on September 9 and head for Scotland and Ireland. The cruise begins in Portsmouth and heads up to Edinburgh and further north, stopping at delightful Aberdeen and Inverness on the way to the Orkney archipelago, looping back down to the Isle of Lewis & Harris. Next, it's over to Belfast and Dublin, before rounding off the experience with a stop in the Isles of Scilly for a chance to step over 300 years back in time.

Riviera Travel: Cruisers can sail to Dublin on the British Isles voyage. Credit: nicko cruises Schiffsreisen GmbH