Riviera Travel World Voyager: Everything you need to know about the new small cruise ship
Riviera Travel is introducing a brand-new cruise ship next year - World Voyager. Here is everything you need to know about cruises onboard and the 2022 holidays available to book.
Riviera Travel will see World Voyager set sail in 2022, joining Seaventure in the cruise line's ocean fleet.
The ship will offer three exciting itineraries: Cruising Atlantic Europe, Cruising Morocco, Madeira & the Canary Islands and Cruising the Best of the British Isles.
She has room for 190 passengers onboard plus 109 crew members – so you’re guaranteed attentive service and oodles of attention from professional crew members.
As a small ship, there are plenty of perks that come with travelling aboard World Voyager.
The vessel is nimble enough to sail right into the heart of the smaller ports, coves and bays.
Larger ships are often unable to access such spots which means travelling with World Voyager provides the ultimate cruising experience (and is worth showing off about to your friends!)
What's more, there's plenty of personal experience for guests and greater space to explore onboard thanks to the ship's size.
So, what can guests expect onboard?
World Voyager
The new ship is imaginatively designed and appointed to the highest specification for uncompromising quality and comfort. The decor is contemporary yet classically stylish.
Cabins
World Voyager offers a range of cabins to suit every need and budget.
Expedition Cabins on deck three are modern, bright and elegantly furnished with a desk and chair plus a fixed window to take in the views.
For something a little more spacious, Veranda Cabins on decks five and six feature floor to ceiling panoramic windows as well a private balcony with a table and two comfortable chairs. These cabins also have a cosy sofa, desk and chair.
Navigator Suites on decks five and six boast a separate living area furnished with a sofa and armchair plus a walk-in wardrobe.
However, for ultimate luxury, there are Explorer Suites, home to a large private balcony with sun loungers and seating area, accessible from both the living area and bedroom, creating a superb private retreat to enjoy the very best views. The bathroom has two washbasins, as well as both a bath and shower with a separate toilet. Phwoar.
Food and drink
Mystic Restaurant offers panoramic views to diners, with the option to eat outside, weather permitting (perhaps a better go-to on Mediterranean voyages rather than British ones, let’s face it).
Breakfast is a hot and cold buffet while a drinks station onboard provides complimentary tea and coffee all day.
For lunch, guests can head to the informal Lido Café outside on deck seven for light bites or opt for the buffet in the main restaurant.
As for the evening, five-course à la carte dinners keep diners satiated (don’t worry there are lifts onboard if you can’t face the walk back to your cabin).
Guests can also make the most of Riviera's drink package - you can upgrade your cruise experience to include either a Classic drinks package for £269 or Premium drinks package for £449 which must be purchased by all guests in the cabin.
