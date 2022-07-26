Menu

Credit: Riviera Travel

Set sail in style with Riviera Travel Explore Europe on a luxury river cruise with Riviera Travel, one of the most established and reliable river cruise operators in the world.

Cruise into medieval German towns. Discover awe-inspiring French and Dutch cities. Seek out unspoilt vineyard landscapes. This is just a small snippet of what’s awaiting you on a cruise along one of Europe’s much-loved rivers like the Danube, Rhine, and Douro, with Riviera Travel.



A European river cruise is ideal for seeing as much of the continent as you can – you’ll be able to tick off multiple bucket-list destinations in just one holiday, all the while unpacking only once.

The company operates a unique cruising experience, partnering with local guides and experts to create a programme of guided tours and river cruises, bringing like-minded travellers together and offering a selection of authentic and bespoke travel experiences. Championing escorted tours and guided holidays, Riviera Travel also specialises in solo travel, providing a safe, friendly, and social environment for travellers going it alone.



Here are three of the best European cruises to book for a 2022 or 2023 cruise on the river.

The Blue Danube river cruise – Vienna, Budapest, and Salzburg As you sway to the live recital music performed by a classical quartet on board, set off on a seven-night escape cruising the Danube. There’s an assortment of great savings on departure dates for Riviera Travel’s Blue Danube cruise, ranging from October this year, and then from April to October 2023. The sooner you book, the sooner you can look forward to exploring iconic landmarks such as the spectacular neo-Gothic Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest. -READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Riviera travel- Cruise into Hungary’s retired royal capital where you can feast your eyes upon many quaint churches and a great example of breath-taking renaissance art and architecture from the 100m high Esztergom Basilica. This Riviera Travel river cruise itinerary will also take you to Bratislava in Slovakia for contrasting castle and river scenery. Then float through Lower Austria’s wineland setting, and into Durnstein for impressive views of the Melk Abbey – an art lover’s paradise. Other standout stops include the Austrian city of Linz, famous for its historic baroque architecture, Salzburg to admire the UNESCO-listed Hohensalzburg fortress, and Vienna with its cornucopia of palaces, stately baroque streets, and revered concert halls.



Journey with Riviera Travel to the fabulous Vienna. Credit: Shutterstock

Amsterdam, Cologne, and the best of Holland & Flanders river cruise Join one of Riviera Travel’s five-star ships for a seven-night voyage along the gorgeous River Rhine with bargains to be had from May to October 2022 and from April to October 2023. This Riviera cruise begins with a mooring overnight in Amsterdam where you’ll wake up to its bustling and cheery canal side. If you choose to sail this year, you’ll be able to catch the colourful Floriade Expo, a horticultural show revealing a profusion of striking flora and fauna served with a side of fascinating nature-based presentations. Regardless of whether you set sail in 2022 or 2023, you’ll be able to admire Amsterdam’s characteristic gabled merchant houses. -READ MORE: Everything you need to know about cruises in Amsterdam- Elsewhere you’ll be able to experience a melting pot of architectural styles in Rotterdam before discovering the Dutch city of Kinderdijk – known for its bold, heritage-site windmills. Next up is the historically compact city of Bruges: wander up to the medieval market square and spend time at the Roman Catholic Church of Our Lady. There’s also the opportunity to visit Ghent’s legendary waterfront and take in the dramatic belfry tower skyline as well as Arnhem’s Het Loo Palace and Gardens.

Round off your river cruise in Cologne, winding through the German old town and snapping pictures of mighty cathedral spires.



Riviera Travel can take you to see these splendid landscapes in Amsterdam as well as much much more. Credit: Riviera Travel

Rhine and Moselle river cruise Cruise along the stunning Rhine and Moselle rivers in October 2022 or from April through to October 2023 for unbeatable river cruise deals with Riviera Travel. Have fun with a stop in the historic heart of the Moselle wine trade in Cochem, followed by a tour of Trier – Germany’s oldest city holding well-preserved dated buildings. This Riviera Travel cruise will then take you to Bernkastel for an exploratory journey past timbered houses, through cobbled streets, and into the characteristic and romantic market square. -READ MORE: Everything you need to know about cruises in the Rhine and Moselle rivers- You’ll then meet the confluence of the two rivers, Rhine and Moselle, as you enter the wine-making region of Koblenz for a guided walk past restored monuments and then sailing up to Boppard’s delightful quayside. After cruising past rolling valleys and traditional villages along the renowned Rhine Gorge with legendary tales waiting to be revealed, the two final stops await. First up is Rudesheim, home to Siegfried’s Mechanical Music Cabinet with its amazing self-playing instruments, and Cologne. Here you can stroll along the banks of the Rhine, before relaxing with a glass of pale Kölsch beer and planning your return.

Is there anything more relaxing than river cruising? If you are keen to get onboard, find out what river cruising is all about with Riviera Travel.

October is a fantastic time to cruise the Moselle, with temperatures still warm even though autumn has begun. Credit: Shutterstock

