Riviera Travel adds three new European river cruises for 2024
Riviera Travel has announced three new European river cruises for 2024, so read on to find out how you can explore Europe further than ever before.
Due to popular demand, Riviera Travel has announced three new 10-night European river cruises from April to October 2024.
These immersive experience allows guests ample time to explore the locations they choose, whether that be alone or on one of the planned daily excursions.
"Europe has so much on offer and these longer cruises are perfectly tailored to see the highlights and hidden gems of each itinerary,” notes Katja Hildebrandt, Riviera Travel’s head of product river and ocean cruise. “When combined with our luxury, five-star ships and outstanding onboard service, there really is no better way to sail these beautiful waterways.”
Cruises became available to book on January 31st, so hurry and get a spot now.
Cologne, the Rhine Gorge & Medieval Germany
Explore Germany’s cities, small town medieval architecture and fortresses during this 10 day trip down the Rhine River.
Starting out in Cologne, one of Germany’s oldest cities, take a guided tour down cobbled streets and admire the stained glass in the largest Gothic church in Northern Europe.
Once satisfied by the rich history of the place, return to the ship for a scenic lunch on deck,
Paris, Normandy & Historic Treasures of the Seine
From the Eiffel Tower to Sacré Coeur, enjoy a tour of Paris’ greatest sights during the first stop of this trip.
The following ports allow a respite from the busy streets of Paris, providing guests with the chance to learn about the history of France and the people it has brought up.
Stroll through the lush greenery of villages like Auvers-sur-Oise that inspired artists such as Vincent Van Gogh, and visit Monet’s garden, packed with tulips and wisterias.
The Moselle, Luxembourg & The Majestic Rhine
Have you ever been interested in walking through a medieval town?
Riviera Travel allows you to do so all while enjoying luxurious river views over breakfast. Walk through a handful of ancient villages, including Germany’s oldest city, Trier.
Filled with ancient ruins and monuments, this is the perfect place for history buffs to learn more about the area.
Cologne, the Rhine Gorge & Medieval Germany River Cruise - MS George Eliot
- 8 nights, departs on the 26 Jun 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS George Eliot
- Cologne, Andernach, Rüdesheim, + 6 more
Burgundy, the River Rhône and Provence River Cruise - MS Lord Byron
- 7 nights, departs on the 10 Jun 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Lord Byron
- Lyon, Lyon, Chalon-sur-Saône, + 5 more
Split, Hvar and the Delights of Dalmatia Yacht Cruise - MS Mendula
- 7 nights, departs on the 10 Jun 2023
- Riviera Travel, MS Mendula
- Split, Brač Island, Jelsa, + 5 more
Burgundy, the River Rhône and Provence River Cruise - MS William Shakespeare
- 7 nights, departs on the 12 Sep 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS William Shakespeare
- Lyon, Lyon, Chalon-sur-Saône, + 5 more
Dubrovnik, Split and Jewels of the Dalmatian Coast Yacht Cruise - MV Corona
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Sep 2023
- Riviera Travel, MV Corona
- Dubrovnik, Mljet Island, Korčula, + 5 more