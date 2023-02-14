Riviera Travel adds three new European river cruises for 2024

Riviera Travel has announced three new European river cruises for 2024, so read on to find out how you can explore Europe further than ever before.

Due to popular demand, Riviera Travel has announced three new 10-night European river cruises from April to October 2024.

These immersive experience allows guests ample time to explore the locations they choose, whether that be alone or on one of the planned daily excursions.

"Europe has so much on offer and these longer cruises are perfectly tailored to see the highlights and hidden gems of each itinerary,” notes Katja Hildebrandt, Riviera Travel’s head of product river and ocean cruise. “When combined with our luxury, five-star ships and outstanding onboard service, there really is no better way to sail these beautiful waterways.”

Cruises became available to book on January 31st, so hurry and get a spot now.