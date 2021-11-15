Credit: Shutterstock

Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme to France, Germany, Portugal & beyond Riviera Travel has unveiled its 2023 European river cruises - with the sale announced earlier than ever before that. This is what you need to know.

Riviera Travel has released its itineraries for 2023 with all prices matched with 2022 sailings for launch. The itineraries include remarkable destinations such as France, Germany, Portugal, Hungary and the Netherlands. There are 299 cruises available from March to November across 14 different itineraries. Don't worry if you're travelling alone - six of these sailings are exclusive to solo travellers.

The cruises include several amazing itineraries, the first being Douro, Porto and Salamanca. On this cruise, guests will have the opportunity to go on eight visits and tours including tours of Porto and Salamanca, dinner at a traditional Portuguese quinta (traditional rural property) and visits to Castelo Rodrigo, Mateus Palace Gardens and Lamego; the price per person is starting at £1,569pp. - READ MORE: Riviera's Greek island cruises visit secluded coves, private islands & blockbuster beaches - Another sailing will head to Burgundy, the River Rhône and Provence. This is an eight-day sailing featuring seven visits and tours including Lyon, Ares, Avignon and Vienne where there will be a wine tasting in Beaune and excursions to the Ardèche Gorges, Popes’ Palace and the Pont du Gard; the price per person is starting at £1,569pp. The Blue Danube River Cruise is another cruise holidaymakers can sign up for.

Starting at £1,519pp, this eight-day sailing will visit Vienna, Budapest and Salzburg and will feature guided tours of Vienna, Salzburg or Linz, Dûrnstein, Budapest and Bratislava and visits to Esztergom Basilica and Melk Abbey. Another amazing itinerary guests offered is a five-day cruise to Amsterdam, Kinderdijk and the Dutch Bulbfields where there will be visits to Keukenhof Gardens, Enkhuizen, Kinderdijk and Rotterdam. Prices will start at £929 per person. - READ MORE: Riviera Travel launches ‘wonderful’ Christmas river cruises on the Rhine and Danube - All prices include return flights with regional airport options available. Eurostar travel will be available on select itineraries, along with full board and scheduled visits and tours.

Excursions will be available in every port visited, while sailings also include onboard entertainment such as lectures, port talks, live entertainment and authentic regional menus. Guests who choose to stay in deluxe and superior suites and all upper-deck cabins can take advantage of Riviera Plus. This newly introduced package offers guests a wealth of complimentary new benefits including a smart handset with maps, translator, currency converter, unlimited calls, text messages and internet usage. - READ MORE: How to pick a river cruise cabin - best cabins and what to avoid - Feel truly pampered with the provided L’Occitane en Provence toiletries, a bottle of chilled Prosecco available on arrival, as well as a platter of fresh seasonal fruits during the sailing and an aperitif each evening. An optional onboard drinks package is available to purchase which offers a selection of drinks during lunch and dinner, starting at only £59pp for a five-day sailing.

If you are looking to set sail before 2023, all itineraries are similarly sailing in 2022 and are available to book today. Katja Hildebrandt, head of cruise at Riviera Travel, said: “From the Douro to the Danube, and the Rhine to the Rhône, we’re pleased to be able to offer an extensive range of river cruises along Europe’s most incredible waterways during 2023. We've launched our European programme earlier than ever before to help meet demand for these stunning sailings. - READ MORE: How to pick the river cruise line that’s right for you -

“Guests can effortlessly soak up the views from on-board as they enjoy all-inclusive dining and impeccable service from our wonderful crews. Off the ship, our enthusiastic experts will bring the destinations to life, so guests can immerse themselves in the local culture and history. “We personally select every aspect of our river cruises, and ensure our itineraries are thoughtfully balanced, meaning they’re perfect for anyone looking to explore at a relaxing pace.”