Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves, private islands & blockbuster beaches Riviera Travel has revealed it will offer Greek island cruises in summer 2022 for holidaymakers to make the most of the gorgeous Ionian islands.

Riviera Travel is offering 10 Ionian Island Odyssey cruises in 2022, beginning in June. These sailings among the islands in Greece will take place through early July and then from late August to early October. The Greek islands itinerary is for eight days and caters for just 24 guests, with six members of crew onboard. Riviera Travel passengers will stay on one of two twin-masted schooners, which will sail the route together.

The smaller size of the boats makes them ideal for coastal cruising, with vessels able to enter smaller ports than large cruise ships. So where exactly are Ionian Island Odyssey cruises sailing? The cruises will travel from Kefalonia and call at a series of secluded villages, islands and coves. These include the tiny islet of Skorpios, which was once the family home of Aristotle Onassis - the Greek shipping magnate who married JFK's widow Jacqueline Kennedy in 1968 and amassed the world's largest privately-owned shipping fleet. One of the world's richest men, Onassis used to throw huge parties on Skorpios attended by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Richard Burton and Winston Churchill.

Also on the itinerary is Lefkas, which has some of the most protected harbours in the region and is popular among the local sailing community, who come to enjoy its clear seas and harbour-side cafes. Guests will also visit the Melissani Cave, a subterranean attraction famous for its magnificent limestone lake with blue, sparkling waters. There will also be regular opportunities to swim in the local waters across a swathe of shorelines only accessible from the sea. You can also visit Antisamos beach, the location for several scenes from the film adaptation of Captain Corelli's Mandolin. Nicholas Cage not included.

A benefit of this cruise is the overnight port stay on the final day so you can make the most of your time ashore. The ships have plenty to offer as well. They have an open deck for sunbathing, as well as for serving drinks and meals. A buffet lunch will be on offer every day and prepared using fresh local ingredients. A bar is onboard with complimentary tea and coffee available. What's more, all cabins have double beds - with some triples available - and include portholes and private showers.

Katja Hildebrandt from Riviera Travel said of the Greek cruises: "Our Ionian Islands cruise will be relaxing and fascinating in equal measure, as we sail into idyllic coves, picture-postcard harbours and some of the most beautiful islands in Greece. "It is an ideal break for anyone looking to head off the beaten track and appreciate the simple pleasures of azure skies, emerald seas, fresh food and warm, starlit evenings. "There's no better way to explore the local area than by sea, with our boats and itinerary offering the perfect combination of accessibility and hospitality." Prices start from £1,699pp including return flights and transfers with regional airport options available; daily breakfast and lunch plus one BBQ dinner; and the services of a Riviera Travel tour manager. Single person supplements are available.