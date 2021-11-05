Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves, private islands & blockbuster beaches
Riviera Travel has revealed it will offer Greek island cruises in summer 2022 for holidaymakers to make the most of the gorgeous Ionian islands.
Riviera Travel is offering 10 Ionian Island Odyssey cruises in 2022, beginning in June.
These sailings among the islands in Greece will take place through early July and then from late August to early October.
The Greek islands itinerary is for eight days and caters for just 24 guests, with six members of crew onboard.
Riviera Travel passengers will stay on one of two twin-masted schooners, which will sail the route together.
Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves, private islands & blockbuster beaches
Riviera Travel launches ‘wonderful’ Christmas river cruises on the Rhine and Danube
Douro river cruise guide: What to see and do on Portugal's famous river
Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale
Riviera Travel offers river cruise first with ‘ultimate flexibility’ cruising
Danube river cruise guide: What to see & do on cruises to Budapest, Vienna & beyond
Riviera Travel’s breathtaking spring river cruises 2022 to Amsterdam, Cologne & beyond
Which river cruise is best? How to pick the river cruise line that’s right for you
Riviera Travel marks return to river cruises as first Douro sailings complete
Riviera Travel offers £100 off holidays as European cruises resume next week
The smaller size of the boats makes them ideal for coastal cruising, with vessels able to enter smaller ports than large cruise ships.
So where exactly are Ionian Island Odyssey cruises sailing? The cruises will travel from Kefalonia and call at a series of secluded villages, islands and coves.
- READ MORE: Top 10 islands to visit in Greece - Greek island cruise guide -
These include the tiny islet of Skorpios, which was once the family home of Aristotle Onassis - the Greek shipping magnate who married JFK's widow Jacqueline Kennedy in 1968 and amassed the world's largest privately-owned shipping fleet.
One of the world's richest men, Onassis used to throw huge parties on Skorpios attended by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Richard Burton and Winston Churchill.
Also on the itinerary is Lefkas, which has some of the most protected harbours in the region and is popular among the local sailing community, who come to enjoy its clear seas and harbour-side cafes.
Guests will also visit the Melissani Cave, a subterranean attraction famous for its magnificent limestone lake with blue, sparkling waters.
- READ MORE: Riviera Travel offers river cruise first with ‘ultimate flexibility’ cruising -
There will also be regular opportunities to swim in the local waters across a swathe of shorelines only accessible from the sea.
You can also visit Antisamos beach, the location for several scenes from the film adaptation of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin. Nicholas Cage not included.
A benefit of this cruise is the overnight port stay on the final day so you can make the most of your time ashore.
The ships have plenty to offer as well. They have an open deck for sunbathing, as well as for serving drinks and meals.
- READ MORE: Mediterranean cruise and travel tips: What to pack & where to go -
A buffet lunch will be on offer every day and prepared using fresh local ingredients. A bar is onboard with complimentary tea and coffee available.
What's more, all cabins have double beds - with some triples available - and include portholes and private showers.
Katja Hildebrandt from Riviera Travel said of the Greek cruises: “Our Ionian Islands cruise will be relaxing and fascinating in equal measure, as we sail into idyllic coves, picture-postcard harbours and some of the most beautiful islands in Greece.
"It is an ideal break for anyone looking to head off the beaten track and appreciate the simple pleasures of azure skies, emerald seas, fresh food and warm, starlit evenings.
- READ MORE: Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale -
“There’s no better way to explore the local area than by sea, with our boats and itinerary offering the perfect combination of accessibility and hospitality.”
Prices start from £1,699pp including return flights and transfers with regional airport options available; daily breakfast and lunch plus one BBQ dinner; and the services of a Riviera Travel tour manager. Single person supplements are available.
Riviera Travel: Greek island cruises to visit secluded coves, private islands & blockbuster beaches
Viking reveals brand new expedition cruises to Americas for summer 2023
French Polynesia bans mega cruise ships – how will it affect your cruises?
TUI River Cruises reveals 2023 summer sailings - on sale today
Celebrity Cruises newest ship Apex celebrates naming ceremony – what’s onboard?
Princess Cruises: Melt away stresses with luxurious spa and wellness offerings onboard
Caribbean cruises: FCDO issues warning for cruise passengers & St Kitts opens up
P&O Cruises: Bag free cruise places & save up to 10% - 2023 & 2024 holidays revealed
Fred. Olsen ship Bolette sets sail on inaugural season to Norway & Canaries
Travel insurance costs can double after 70 years old reveals new research
Split, Rab & Undiscovered Islands of the North Yacht Cruise - MS Il Mare
- 7 nights, departs on the 15 May 2022
- Riviera Travel, MS II Mare
- Split, Trogir, Zadar, + 5 more
Split, Rab & Undiscovered Islands of the North Yacht Cruise - MS Il Mare
- 7 nights, departs on the 22 May 2022
- Riviera Travel, MS II Mare
- Split, Trogir, Zadar, + 5 more
Wonders of the Nile: Cairo to Aswan
- 14 nights, departs on the 09 Oct 2022
- Riviera Travel, MS Movenpick Darakum
- Cairo, Cairo, Cairo, + 11 more
Split, Rab & Undiscovered Islands of the North Yacht Cruise - MS Il Mare
- 7 nights, departs on the 18 Sept 2022
- Riviera Travel, MS II Mare
- Split, Trogir, Zadar, + 5 more
Dubrovnik, Mostar & Secrets of Dalmatia Yacht Cruise - MS Adriatic Sky
- 7 nights, departs on the 20 Sept 2022
- Riviera Travel, MV Markan
- Dubrovnik, Lastovo, Vis Island, + 5 more