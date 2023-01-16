Riviera Travel introduces special enhanced drinks package for summer 2023… and it’s free (for now)
Brand new ‘enhanced drinks package’ is totally free for all July and August river cruises booked before the end of February.
Picture this hazy summer moment: you’re sailing along the Danube (or maybe it’s the Rhine… or the Seine)… a gentle breeze is stroking your hair as you watch the sunset over the hills. The sky turns a passionate red and you take a sip of chilled white wine and toast to a wonderful cruise.
There’s really no more relaxing way to explore Europe than on a river cruise, and Riviera Travel’s new enhanced drinks package brings moments like these to life.
The new and upgraded package is available for free on all river cruises departing in July and August, so long as you book before the end of February.
The enhanced drinks package includes house wines, draft beers and soft drinks, as well as an extra carefully selected regional wine option with dinner each night – elevating your evening experience and delivering the authentic taste of the destination.
Award winning luxury is always a smart move
Riviera Travel is celebrated around Europe for delivering an exceptional experience along Europe’s most mesmerising waterways.
With a tantalising spread of cruises on offer this year, indulge in both Europe’s iconic highlights and the continents undercover gems in destinations such as Cologne, Heidelberg, Vienna, Budapest, and Paris.
Plus, joining a ship from the UK couldn’t be easier – Riviera Travel includes return flights from a choice of regional airports, or a standard class reserved seat on Eurostar if you’d prefer not to fly.
And when you get onboard one of Riviera’s exquisite ships you’ll instantly feel the Riviera difference, whether that’s the delicious cuisine in the restaurants, or the expert guidance of the experienced cruise director and concierge.
This elevated attention to delivering an outstanding travel experience, continues in the carefully curated ports of call too, with an extensive and fully inclusive touring programme, ensuring you connect with the heart and soul of the destination throughout your voyage.
Find your ideal cruise
I’m ready… tempt me!
1. We don’t think you’ll need much convincing when it comes to a seven-night cruise along the River Rhône from Burgundy to Provence.
Opt for a French balcony cabin for beautiful vistas over one of Europe’s most romantic rivers, and with your free enhanced drinks package you’ll be able to enjoy complimentary alcoholic and soft drinks from 10am-12 midnight every day, plus a specially selected local wine for an elevated dinner experience.
With an expert tour of Lyon, wine tasting in Beaune, and a guided visit to the astonishing Ardèche Gorges, this promises to be one memorable summer.
2. Alternatively, sail deep into the heart of Europe with a River Rhine cruise to Switzerland. Basking in five-star luxury, you’ll board in Cologne and voyage through the Rhine valley, exploring magically destinations including medieval Koblenz, and the romantic town of Rüdesheim – the centre of the Rhineland wine trade… Just think what the specially selected regional wine at dinner could be with your enhanced drinks package.
3. A dual-river itinerary, traversing the Main and Danube, showcases the ultimate medieval Germany. This seven-night itinerary sails through some of the most romantic scenery in Europe, so it’s well worth upgrading to a French balcony cabin to make the most of the spectacular views.
When you’re in port you’ll enjoy seven guided tours, including a stop in the beautifully preserved 16th century Rothenburg, for an authentic time-travelling experience. With the enhanced drinks package you can enjoy draft beer or house wine on deck, or in your cabin, throughout this peaceful and enchanting sailing.
4. Or take advantage of your free enhanced drinks package sailing the blue Danube, with stops in the magnificent imperial cities of Vienna, Budapest and Salzburg. The Danube is Eastern Europe’s mightiest river, and over the years really has seen it all.
Now it’s your turn to enjoy the marvel and drama of this monumental waterway, with a classical quartet bringing the music of the region to life onboard, and guided tours of Vienna, Bratislava, and Melk Abbey – a striking example of a Baroque monastery. You’ll also cruise through the tranquil Wachau wine region, which may well feature in a glass or two during your journey.
Star on board: Ainsley Harriott
Island dreams: What it's like to sail to French Polynesia with Windstar Cruises
Oceania Cruises announces 20th-anniversary sale
Visit the second largest country on earth, direct from London with Ambassador Cruise Line
Avalon Waterways beckons in spring with a tantalising bloom of specials
Enjoy a balcony view with 50 per cent off all NCL Cruises
'Cruising with Susan Calman' returns on Channel 5 - here's everything you need to know
Viking unveils 2024/25 world cruise itineraries
Demand for cruise ‘continues to rise’, states CLIA
Riverside Luxury Cruises acquires remaining Crystal River ships
Douro, Porto and Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Elegance
- 7 nights, departs on the 16 Apr 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Douro Elegance
- Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Rhine and Moselle River Cruise - MS Oscar Wilde
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Oct 2023
- Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
- Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, + 5 more
Medieval Germany River Cruise - MS George Eliot
- 7 nights, departs on the 23 Sep 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS George Eliot
- Frankfurt, Mainz, Miltenberg, + 5 more
Wonders of the Nile: Cairo to Aswan
- 14 nights, departs on the 18 Mar 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Movenpick Darakum
- Cairo, Cairo, Cairo, + 11 more
The Blue Danube River Cruise - MS Thomas Hardy
- 7 nights, departs on the 18 Apr 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Thomas Hardy
- Budapest, Esztergom, Bratislava, + 5 more