Menu

With Riviera Travel you will be staying in a floating, luxury boutique hotel. Credit: Riviera Travel Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel introduces special enhanced drinks package for summer 2023… and it’s free (for now) Brand new ‘enhanced drinks package’ is totally free for all July and August river cruises booked before the end of February.

Picture this hazy summer moment: you’re sailing along the Danube (or maybe it’s the Rhine… or the Seine)… a gentle breeze is stroking your hair as you watch the sunset over the hills. The sky turns a passionate red and you take a sip of chilled white wine and toast to a wonderful cruise.



There’s really no more relaxing way to explore Europe than on a river cruise, and Riviera Travel’s new enhanced drinks package brings moments like these to life.



The new and upgraded package is available for free on all river cruises departing in July and August, so long as you book before the end of February.



The enhanced drinks package includes house wines, draft beers and soft drinks, as well as an extra carefully selected regional wine option with dinner each night – elevating your evening experience and delivering the authentic taste of the destination.





Rüdesheim is known for its picturesque hillside vineyards. Credit: Getty

Award winning luxury is always a smart move

Riviera Travel is celebrated around Europe for delivering an exceptional experience along Europe’s most mesmerising waterways.



With a tantalising spread of cruises on offer this year, indulge in both Europe’s iconic highlights and the continents undercover gems in destinations such as Cologne, Heidelberg, Vienna, Budapest, and Paris.



Plus, joining a ship from the UK couldn’t be easier – Riviera Travel includes return flights from a choice of regional airports, or a standard class reserved seat on Eurostar if you’d prefer not to fly.



And when you get onboard one of Riviera’s exquisite ships you’ll instantly feel the Riviera difference, whether that’s the delicious cuisine in the restaurants, or the expert guidance of the experienced cruise director and concierge.



This elevated attention to delivering an outstanding travel experience, continues in the carefully curated ports of call too, with an extensive and fully inclusive touring programme, ensuring you connect with the heart and soul of the destination throughout your voyage.

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Riviera Travel Search cruises

I’m ready… tempt me!

1. We don’t think you’ll need much convincing when it comes to a seven-night cruise along the River Rhône from Burgundy to Provence.



Opt for a French balcony cabin for beautiful vistas over one of Europe’s most romantic rivers, and with your free enhanced drinks package you’ll be able to enjoy complimentary alcoholic and soft drinks from 10am-12 midnight every day, plus a specially selected local wine for an elevated dinner experience.



With an expert tour of Lyon, wine tasting in Beaune, and a guided visit to the astonishing Ardèche Gorges, this promises to be one memorable summer.

The walled medieval town of Rothenburg rewards a visit. Credit: Getty

2. Alternatively, sail deep into the heart of Europe with a River Rhine cruise to Switzerland. Basking in five-star luxury, you’ll board in Cologne and voyage through the Rhine valley, exploring magically destinations including medieval Koblenz, and the romantic town of Rüdesheim – the centre of the Rhineland wine trade… Just think what the specially selected regional wine at dinner could be with your enhanced drinks package.



3. A dual-river itinerary, traversing the Main and Danube, showcases the ultimate medieval Germany. This seven-night itinerary sails through some of the most romantic scenery in Europe, so it’s well worth upgrading to a French balcony cabin to make the most of the spectacular views.



When you’re in port you’ll enjoy seven guided tours, including a stop in the beautifully preserved 16th century Rothenburg, for an authentic time-travelling experience. With the enhanced drinks package you can enjoy draft beer or house wine on deck, or in your cabin, throughout this peaceful and enchanting sailing.

The Austrian city of Salzburg inspired Mozart and The Sound of Music. Credit: Getty

4. Or take advantage of your free enhanced drinks package sailing the blue Danube, with stops in the magnificent imperial cities of Vienna, Budapest and Salzburg. The Danube is Eastern Europe’s mightiest river, and over the years really has seen it all.



Now it’s your turn to enjoy the marvel and drama of this monumental waterway, with a classical quartet bringing the music of the region to life onboard, and guided tours of Vienna, Bratislava, and Melk Abbey – a striking example of a Baroque monastery. You’ll also cruise through the tranquil Wachau wine region, which may well feature in a glass or two during your journey.