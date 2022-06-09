Menu

Credit: Shutterstock

Discover Riviera Travel's new river cruise and city break extensions Riviera Travel has revealed 10 three-day European city break extensions as well as a new 10-night cruise from Lyon – Riviera fans rejoice.

2023 cruising is something to get excited about, and even more so now that Riviera Travel has announced a brand new itinerary and city stay extension options. The sparkling new itinerary ‘Provencal Rhone and the Camargue’ spanning 10 nights launches today and will sail throughout April to October 2023. The new itinerary includes a staggering 14 visits and tours to immerse you in each destination, such as a guided tour of Cluny Abbey, two wine tastings and an olive oil farm visit and tasting – lucky you. As always, this Riviera cruise includes full board dining, complimentary tea & coffee, welcome cocktails, a welcome dinner and the Captain’s Dinner and Wi-Fi, with prices starting from £2249 per person. Of course, we have an offer for you - we've got you! You can save £150 per person when you book a 2023 city stay or tour extension before July 31, 2022. The line has also added 10 three-day European city break extensions to its 2023 river cruise itineraries, so you can spend more time exploring the final destination of your sailing or even a nearby interesting destination. So, discover more about Riviera Travel’s exciting announcements and don’t miss out!

Riviera Travel cruise extensions Have you ever wanted your cruise to last forever? Well, you can get one step closer with a Riviera Travel cruise extension. Each cruise extension gifts you three extra days in a bustling city as part of your chosen river cruise, so explore to your heart’s content. The move comes after passenger feedback requesting to stay on independently after their cruise. - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Riviera Travel - Choose between ten city stay extensions that span six countries – Amsterdam, Basel, Cologne, Frankfurt, Cologne, Frankfurt, Lyon, Marseille, Munich, Paris, Porto and Vienna. Don’t worry, you won’t be completely left to your own devices in these cities, you can utilise the online travel platform Holibob, who is partnered with Riviera Travel, to book a range of tours and experiences of your choice.

Wander around the canals of Amsterdam with Riviera Travel. Credit: Shutterstock

So, escape the disembarkation day blues and instead make your way to a centrally-located hotel, hand-picked by Riviera’s team of destination experts, and start your next adventure. One thing you won’t leave behind is Riviera’s care and attention, as part of the booking price all city breaks include return flights with a choice of UK airports, transfers from the ship to the hotel and hotel to the airport and daily breakfast. - READ MORE: The best Nile cruise with Riviera Travel - Committed Riviera fans will already be aware of the five fully escorted tour extensions on its 2022 and 2023 European river cruise itineraries, such as The Blue Danube with Prague extension and the Douro, Porto & Salamanca with Lisbon extension.

Riviera Travel also offer escorted tour extensions in the Danube. Credit: Shutterstock

Riviera Travel’s new 2023 itinerary The 10-night Lyon, Provençal Rhône & the Camargue itinerary is a stand-out for the stunning scenery and cultural hotspots. Enjoy 14 tours and visits, with guided tours of Cluny Abbey, Lyon, Arles, Avignon, Beaune and Hospices de Beaune. - READ MORE: How to get a discounted spring river cruise with Riviera Travel - For wine lovers, you can enjoy not one, but two wine tastings in Mâcon and Chateauneuf-du-Pape – sip sip. You can also enjoy guided excursions to the Camargue & Ornithological Park of Pont de Gau, Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, Ardèche Gorges, Uzès, Orange and the Pont du Gard.

Enjoy a guided excursion in Pont du Gard. Credit: Shutterstock

You can even combine the new itinerary with a city stay extension in Lyon and try out all of Riviera’s new offerings in one! Katja Hildebrandt, Head of Product River & Ocean Cruise at Riviera Travel, said: “From relaxing with a café au lait and croissant in a Paris café to experiencing the architectural grandeur of Cologne, or having time to visit the many museums in Amsterdam, our city stays allow guests to explore even more, safe in the knowledge we will take care of all accommodation and travel arrangements. - READ MORE: Best Riviera cruises for 2022 - “Meanwhile our new Lyon, Provençal Rhône & the Camargue itinerary has a stunning schedule we’re confident guests will love. It will provide the very best tours and visits to a wonderful part of France, and offer the perfect combination of discovery and relaxation.” For more information visit www.rivieratravel.com