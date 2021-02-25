Riviera Travel Releases its New British Isles Cruises for 2021
The recently launched cruise programme marks the first time that Riviera has offered Britain and Ireland-based voyages
Riviera Travel has announced that there are places available on its new British Isles cruises, which will set sail in July 2021.
The new itineraries offer eight-day voyages to the Scottish Highlands and Islands, and to various ports in Ireland.
Sailings will take place on board the company’s new-to-brand MS Seaventure ship, which was refurbished in 2019.
MS Seaventure is an expedition-ready vessel with a limited capacity of 158 guests.
She is the only ship of her size to cruise the British Isles, allowing her to dock at and explore smaller harbours.
Head of product cruise & worldwide at Riviera Travel, Katja Hildebrandt, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be able to offer British Isles cruises for the first time ever, and to give guests the chance to enjoy the best of Ireland or Scotland by sea.
‘Both cruises offer a unique insight into these countries, as passengers can explore ports inaccessible to larger ships for a much more authentic experience.’
The 'Cruising Scotland’s Highlands & Islands' itinerary departs from Edinburgh and will take in Aberdeen and Balmoral Castle, before heading to Inverness, Orkney, Oban, the Outer Hebrides and County Donegal in Ireland.
An alternative voyage, 'Cruising the Emerald Isle', departs from Greenock and calls at Belfast, Dublin, Kilkenny, Galway, County Donegal and Cork.
Both cruises can be booked back-to-back for an extended 15-day voyage and prices start at £1,999 per person.
The cruises are full board, and the price includes tours, shore excursions and all port taxes.
Ms Hildebrandt added: ‘We’ve made our name offering premium river and yacht cruise experiences, so we’re very excited to be taking this know-how to the ocean, and can’t wait to hear feedback from guests.
‘Places are limited, so if you’re looking for an exclusive cruise close to home, now is the ideal time book up.’
