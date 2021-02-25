Riviera Travel Releases its New British Isles Cruises for 2021

The recently launched cruise programme marks the first time that Riviera has offered Britain and Ireland-based voyages

Riviera Travel has announced that there are places available on its new British Isles cruises, which will set sail in July 2021.

The new itineraries offer eight-day voyages to the Scottish Highlands and Islands, and to various ports in Ireland.

Sailings will take place on board the company’s new-to-brand MS Seaventure ship, which was refurbished in 2019.

MS Seaventure is an expedition-ready vessel with a limited capacity of 158 guests.

She is the only ship of her size to cruise the British Isles, allowing her to dock at and explore smaller harbours.

