Riviera Travel launches ‘wonderful’ Christmas river cruises on the Rhine and Danube Riviera Travel is offering 19 Christmas cruises across six Rhine and Danube itineraries in December 2022 – perfect for those planning ahead for next winter.

Riviera Travel is offering several different Christmas river cruise holiday options in 2022. Sailings include ships that depart prior to Christmas, cruises that travel through Christmas week into the holiday itself and celebratory New Year sailings. The first cruise is Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets, where there will be eight cruises that depart with guided tours of Budapest, Vienna and Bratislava. The six-day cruise is available from £819 per person.

Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets is another offer. Seven cruises will depart with guided tours of Bonn, Rüdesheim, Speyer, Strasbourg, Boppard and Cologne available at £689 per person. Two sailings that include Christmas onboard are Christmas on the Rhine and Christmas on the Blue Danube. - READ MORE: Where to enjoy Europe's best Christmas markets - Christmas dinners will be served to guests on December 25 sailings. Christmas on the Rhine sails out on December 21, with six different visits and tours offered at locations such as Koblenz, Rüdesheim, Speyer, Strasbourg, Boppard and Cologne.

Christmas on the Blue Danube sails out December 22 and includes tours of Vienna, Salzburg or Linz, Budapest and Bratislava. Esztegom, Melk Abbey and Schönbrunn Palace are visits included in the itinerary. Both sailings are being offered at £2,089 per person. - READ MORE: How to pick the river cruise line that’s right for you - Two cruises that celebrate New Year’s at sea are New Year on the Rhine and New Year on the Blue Danube. New Year’s Eve cruises will include a special end-of-year dinner, midnight drinks and canapés.

New Year on the Rhine sails out December 28, including guided tours of Rüdesheim, Frankfurt, Koblenz and Cologne. New Year on the Blue Danube sets sail on December 29 and includes guided tours of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna and Schönbrunn Palace. - READ MORE: Riviera Travel offers river cruise first with ‘ultimate flexibility’ cruising - The two sailings are being offered at £1,499 per person. Katja Hildebrandt from Riviera Travel said: “If you’re looking to do something really special for next year’s festive period, our December river cruises are the perfect way to mark the occasion.”

She continued: “We’re offering a wonderful range of departures to help guests celebrate before, during or after Christmas. “Our yuletide market sailings will create the perfect festive atmosphere for everyone to get into the spirit of the winter season. - READ MORE: Danube river cruise guide: What to see & do - “Then over the Christmas period itself, we’ll sample the very best of what our destinations have to offer, while joining in the celebrations onboard with special food, drink and entertainment. “And what better way to welcome 2023 than relaxing onboard with a glass or two of fizz, while also enjoying the trappings of the New Year on shore.”