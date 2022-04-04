Credit: Riviera Travel Sponsored by Riviera Travel

What to wear, tipping policy & inclusions – everything you need to know about Riviera Travel Riviera Travel offers thoughtful, crafted itineraries, peppered with authentic experiences benefiting from the knowledge of local experts.

Riviera Travel is a well-known cruising name, so we don’t blame you if you don’t want to become an expert. Luckily for you, you have stumbled upon the ultimate guide to Riviera Travel – so all those niggling questions about what to pack, whether you need to tip and what’s actually included can be answered here. Not only does Riviera offer a stunning selection of river cruises, but the line also offers ocean and yacht cruising opportunities so you can explore every part of the world. So read on to discover everything you need to know about Riviera Travel…

Riviera Travel ships Riviera boasts 11 five-star European river cruise ships that are primarily Swiss-built and operated. For worldwide river cruise ships, Riviera uses MV Mekong Prestige on the Mekong and for Nile cruises, there’s MS Darakum. Five luxurious yachts whisk you away to the jewels of the Dalmatian Coast and if you fancy an intimate cruising atmosphere then opt for one of Riviera’s three smaller ships. MV Yasawa Princess, for example, only holds 56 passengers. - READ MORE: Discover the best Nile cruises with Riviera Travel - Royal Clipper is Riviera’s answer to a tall ship, with capacity for 222 passengers and featuring a wind-driven hull through the tall sails. Riviera also has an expedition cruise ship, MV Ocean Atlantic, newly renovated in 2016 with high manoeuvrability and strong engines.

Where do cruise ships dock? The beauty of river cruising is that you can dock right in the centre of countless interesting cities, but when it comes to ocean cruising you may wonder where Riviera cruise ships actually dock – let’s take a look at five busy cruise ports… Croatia’s cruise port is the Port of Gruz, located two miles from the Old City – and is the second-largest port in the country. Dubrovnik is a similar distance away from its cruise terminal at around 3km distance from the Old Town – or a €13 taxi. What to wear on a Riviera Travel river cruise ship? Make the most of an informal cruise style and ditch the ballgowns – instead, pack something comfortable and casual.

For daytime summer wear, ensure you have a pair of comfortable walking shoes and loose-fitting clothes that you feel comfortable in – especially in the heat. Perhaps choose a pair of your trusty jeans and a cap-sleeved top for your cruise excursions around an idyllic village or various historic monuments. - READ MORE: Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme - In the evening, the casual theme continues, but of course, if you want to dress up you are more than welcome to wear a flattering cocktail dress or a blazer. Typically, guests will be dressed in open-necked shirts or a sparkly top with a pashmina on hand for ventures up to the top deck. Autumn or winter river cruises, of course, call for different attire. Layers are super important for keeping warm (or stripping back if you get too hot) so make sure you have plenty of tops, jumpers, hats, scarfs, gloves packed as well as a waterproof jacket.

What’s included in a Riviera Travel river cruise? Luckily for Brits, tea and coffee are included onboard, courtesy of Riviera Travel, with a handy machine in communal areas as well as facilities in your room. Other drinks can be enjoyed as part of a drinks package, where the prices differ depending on the length of the cruise. The drinks package includes draught beer, non-alcoholic beer, soft drinks, red, white and rosé house wines with lunch and dinner – just don’t drink it all at once! Excursions are not included with Riviera, so you can craft your cruise specifically to your wants and needs via the wide range of optional excursions on offer.

Are gratuities included with Riviera Travel? Although gratuities are not included with Riviera Travel, tips are not charged at a set amount and are entirely at your discretion. Riviera Travel offers a rough guideline of around €8 to €12 per person per day – an envelope is provided in your cabin on the last night for you to drop off in reception if you wish. - READ MORE: Discover stunning spring river cruises with Riviera Travel - Tips are divided equally among the crew so if you do choose to tip, you can be sure that everyone who made your journey such a pleasure will benefit. Alternatively, if you want to give your gratuity directly to your cruise director and concierge, then you can – the choice is yours.