ROL Cruise: Which 2022 cruises are the best for families? Credit: Shutterstock

Best family cruise lines for 2022 from P&O to Royal Caribbean Cruise holidays are hotly looked forward to by British families up and down the country after well over a year of cruises being out of reach.

ROL Cruise, the UK’s no.1 independent cruise specialist, is returning with a whole host of exciting new voyages to tempt holidaymakers back to the waterways of the world. With travel this year still facing some uncertainty, many folk are looking ahead to next year. The good news is that 2022 is brimming with exciting cruise holidays. Royal Caribbean, P&O Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and Princess Cruises are all offering trips perfect for families. So, which 2022 cruises on offer from ROL are the best for families? Here’s what you need to know:

Celebrity Cruises 2022 A great family holiday option is Celebrity Cruises' no-fly Bruges and Amsterdam cruise onboard Celebrity Silhouette. The ship departs August 25, 2022, on a four-night trip from Southampton. Your little ones will be dreaming of princes and princesses as it whisks cruise passengers to fairy tale-esque Bruges with its medieval buildings, charming canals and cobblestone streets before heading over to Amsterdam. Keeping the adults happy, this picturesque city offers both naughty and nice with oodles of culture as well as more risqué neighbourhoods. During time at sea, Celebrity cruisers can indulge at the ship's seven restaurants and bars with award-winning cuisine from the iconic main dining room - which boasts a nightly-changing menu. Should you want to work the feasting and boozing off, you can hit the fitness centre where there are classes with modern facilities and instructor-led sessions. To keep all the family entertained, there are cutting-edge circus shows, Broadway-style theatre productions, comedy, magic, live music, open-air movies on the rooftop terrace on Millennium Class Ships and three pools. And if that doesn't tempt you, Ocean Cruise Line of the Year is just one of the many awards Celebrity Cruises have won for their commitment to excellence.

ROL Cruise: Celebrity Cruises' no-fly Bruges and Amsterdam cruise is onboard Celebrity Silhouette. Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises 2022 P&O Cruises is the oldest cruise line in the world, founded in 1837. The line has seven ships, the newest one being Iona - christened mid-May by Irene Hays in a glittering ceremony complete with a highly anticipated performance from Gary Barlow. P&O's best family cruise is its seven-night no-fly Norwegian Fjords cruise which departs August 13, 2022, from Southampton on the Iona. First stop is Stavanger, Norway's fourth-largest city, renowned for is unique geographical hotspots. Next, it's out to more rural Olden, nestled in a pocket of land at the mouth of the Oldeeva River - expect magical Norwegian villages! After a day at sea, passengers sail to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed village of Hellsylt surrounded by towering, snow-capped peaks and a spectacular waterfall which cascades right through the village. Geiranger is next on the agenda - Geirangerford is one of the most spectacular sights in Norway - before on to final stop Haugesund, homeland of the Viking kings. Storytelling with the children has never been easier! On board the ship, holidaymakers can enjoy fabulous dining in a variety of restaurants, including five-course gala menus from Marco Pierre White, black tie evenings to please the grown-ups and spectacular entertainment (from live music to West End-quality performers) to keep guests of all ages grinning from ear to ear. Plus, there's a choice of pools to relax and unwind in.

ROL Cruise: P&O's best family cruise is its seven-night no-fly Norwegian Fjords cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Cruises 2022 If a longer Mediterranean cruise is what you’re after, then Princess Cruises has the answer. Sky Princess sails from Southampton on July 30, 2022 on a 14-night voyage called Mediterranean Discovery. The first stop is Gibraltar (good news: the currency and language are the same as at home to ease the family in) before on to Barcelona which boasts delicious food, inviting beaches and a great nightlife. Next, it's over to charming Marseille in France - a hotspot for lovers of architecture - and then on to Livorno on the western coast of Tuscany, Italy. Formerly, a small fishing village Livorno was reinvented as an ideal Renaissance city at the hands of the Medici family. After a stop at Civitavecchia, the final port of call is Cadiz in Spain, a fascinating city to explore thanks to its 3,000-year history as a popular port, trading port and base for exploration. A big benefit for families is the youth and teen programme onboard Sky Princess. There's also fab entertainment - including enthralling theatre productions and live musicians, Movies Under the Stars® at the poolside theatre, sports activities including basketball and table tennis and Princess deck parties - no matter what your age or interest there's definitely something for you onboard.

ROL Cruise: Sky Princess sails to Barcelona which boasts delicious food and inviting beaches. Credit: Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean cruises 2022 Royal Caribbean is putting on a 2022 no-fly Spain and Portugal cruise to entice families next year. The nine-night voyage departs August 5, 2022, from Southampton aboard Anthem of the Seas. First stop is Bilbao in Spain with must-see architecture and mouth-watering eateries before culture galore in La Coruna. After a trip to the port city of Vigo, it's over to Lisbon in Portugal, filled with tree-lined squares, ancient castles, and a colourful cityscape. Then it's back over to Spain and Seville - visitors can enjoy the palaces of the Old Town, tapas bars of Santa Cruz or the oldest bullring in Spain to name just a few highlights. Holidaymakers are spoilt back onboard Anthem of the Seas too, with activities available for the whole family to enjoy whatever the weather. There are plenty of dining options available on board from handcrafted sushi to Jamie's Italian. You'd be a fool to miss the Chef's Table - the most exclusive dining experience on the fleet. Here, you can join a small group of culinary connoisseurs and taste your way through five exquisite courses paired with wine (maybe ditch the kids for this one!).



ROL Cruise: Royal Caribbean's no-fly Spain and Portugal cruise sails to Lisbon. Credit: Shutterstock

Other perks of the Royal Caribbean holiday include onboard shows from award-winning Broadway-style musicals and London stage-shows to original Las Vegas productions and more. Outdoor film nights will also appeal to all the family. There's lots of action for children to get involved in. The H2O Zone on Deck 14 is a colourful, splashy water park overflowing with fun, including interactive geysers, climbable sculptures, water cannons, pools and waterfalls. Alternatively, there's Adventure Ocean Youth Programme - tiny travellers aged three to five will have an education blast in the Aquanauts group; the Explorers program keeps six- to eight-year-olds entertained with activities such as themed parties and more; while the Voyagers group makes learning a thrill-fest for nine to 12 year-olds. Older children might prefer Royal Caribbean's teen programme. The cruise line gives them the freedom to join pre-planned events throughout the day, or simply hang out in teen-only spaces with teen staff who keep the good times coming. There's also a themed dance party at the Teen Disco in the evening. Also popular will likely be archery, trapeze school, dodgem cars, the rock climbing wall as well as the pools - and much, much more. In short, Anthem of the Seas is fantastic fun, utterly beautiful and perfect for families.

