Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by ROL Cruise

Choose a voyage with the connoisseurs of the cruise world Don’t settle for less, search for your perfect cruise with the UK’s number one independent cruise experts: ROL Cruise.

The UK's No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist will deliver you the voyage of a lifetime, and with that comes exceptional value for money and personalised holiday needs. If you haven’t already, now’s the time to book a cruise through these leading cruise prodigies. You’ll be slouching in your chair for eternity if we list every reason ROL Cruise has got your back. But you do need to know that you’d be a fool not to book your next cruise through them, and let’s be honest, why wouldn’t you? So that you get bang for your buck, we insist on sharing our favourite reasons for booking with these specialists, so sit back and have a read through why these experts are just so damn good at what they do.

Why book with ROL Cruise? Experienced professionals With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, these specialists take pride in what they stand for. Whether you sail to the temples in Far East Asia, seek out the Northern Lights in Norway or steer closer to home in the British Isles, each cruising experience will be organised with extra care and thought. - READ MORE: Top 5 cruises from Newcastle picked by ROL Cruise - The point is, ROL Cruise know what they’re doing. If you don’t, get in touch with one of their knowledgeable and passionate cruise specialists. They’ll give you unbiased advice if you’re stuck with which getaway you fancy and personalise your holiday desires if need be. After all, they are the UK's No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist for a reason.

ROL Cruise help you get on the right ship for you, such as Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' Balmoral. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Top of the game First off, it’s always a good sign when the specialists you book with are teamed up with some of the best cruise lines in the world. Good news: ROL Cruise has done just that. From Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and Oceania Cruises to Celebrity Cruises and Seabourn, you have a variety of hospitable and high-end brands to choose from. Booking through these experts rather than straight through the cruise lines makes a difference too. They’ll pull out the most irresistible deals, best-selling itineraries and keep you up to date with the most current and exciting collections from each.

New York is a popular cruise and stay port. Credit: Shutterstock

Cruise Miles® Moreover, ROL Cruise has a rewards programme known as Cruise Miles®. In a nutshell, you’ll be gifted with one Cruise Mile for every single pound spent. This saves you bundles of cash as you’ll earn mega savings every time you book. Better yet, it’s completely gratis to join! So, what’s stopping you from reaping the benefits of this financially gratifying rewards plan? - READ MORE: A complete guide to Barcelona’s skyline with ROL Cruise - Joining Cruise Miles® also gives you some other amazing perks such as the chance to enter an array of fantastic competitions and exclusive access to ROL Cruise’s monthly cruise magazine, Blue Horizons. You can even use your credit to treat yourself to a pre-cruise hotel stay so you can kick off your cruise feeling well-rested and rejuvenated. Pssst… Until October 31, 2022, ROL Cruise is offering Double Cruise Miles®. Could there be a better moment to bag that bucket-list cruise of a lifetime and make savings on it too?

Madeira is often a port included in the Cruise Deals of the week with ROL Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Booking flexibility Although we’re saying this as though you can leap at the opportunity, we totally get that these times are harder than ever before and not on our side when it comes to money and future plans. The twist is though, ROL Cruise is. If you don’t have the security of paying for an escape upfront, flexible payment plans are open to all guests that want them. It’s as easy as paying a deposit and then looking forward to paying the rest flexibly down the line – creating smooth sailing from the very start. If you can’t make a last-minute sailing or a Christmas cruise through these trusted pros this year, there’s always 2023 to look forward to. Need some inspo? Have a gander at the Cruise Deals of the week. Who knows, you may find your all-time treasured cruise line that way or discover a new region you’d never realised you needed to explore. It’s all in your hands with a little extra help from the travel gurus.