Credit: Shutterstock

Plan your next romantic getaway with Cunard With Valentine’s Day upon us and romance making its way into the cool February air once again, people itching to plan their next romantic getaway should look no further than Cunard.

Cunard offers its guests an elegant and traditional cruise experience, while still providing them with the comfort of a modern ship with Wi-Fi and computer lounges accessible to all.



There's always something to do onboard, from dancing to live music in the evenings to stopping by the spa for a midday massage. As a luxury cruise line, Cunard is like no other, transporting guests back to a different era.



There are also a large number of shore experiences available to choose from, perfect to go on alone or with a loved one. Whether it be relaxing under the stars in the desert in Dubai, or hand-making your very own chocolate in Belgium, Cunard has a vast selection of unique destinations to explore and immerse yourself in.



So pack your finest clothes, grab your partner, maybe even bring your pet if you like (they’re allowed onboard), and embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip with Cunard to any one of these culturally diverse locations.

Winter sun: the best time to visit the buzzing metropolis of Dubai is from October onwards. Credit: Shutterstock

A desert safari & BBQ under the stars, Dubai Don’t miss out on the chance to travel to Dubai for a romantic adventure in the desert. Soak in all of the desert’s beauty and extraordinary atmosphere during a four-wheel drive journey before coming back to a dinner under the stars. With the sun far gone below the horizon, sit back, relax, and enjoy a delicious Bedouin barbecue, a cultural staple. Chocolate, glorious chocolate, Zeebrugge Rather than gifting chocolate to a loved one, why not make it with them? While docked at the charming Zeebrugge, guests are able to participate in a workshop to create their very own chocolates. Classes are led by a master Belgian chocolatier who is there to help you along every step of the way in creating the perfect sweet treat.

Lake Rotoiti boosts incredibly crystal clear water. Credit: Shutterstock

Thanda overland, Durban, South Africa For the more adventurous guests, Cunard offers a game drive in the Thanda overland that takes you to see animals up close in the wild, such as elephants, rhinos, leopards, lions, and buffalos. Even if you’re not that much of a thrill seeker, you can simply wander around the area and walk along the gorgeous local beaches, taking in their strikingly blue water and natural beauty. Lake Rotoiti kayak and hotel thermal pools, Tauranga, New Zealand Lake Rotoiti’s incredibly crystal clear water provides a picturesque area to kayak in with a partner or loved one. You can also explore any one of the incredible glow worm caves and observe nature’s glow. To unwind at the end of the day, guests can take a relaxing dip into Manupira’s hot thermal pool. If this doesn't tempt you, then we don't know what will! Book a romantic getaway for any time of the year and surprise your special someone.