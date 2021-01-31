Exhausted every series on Netflix and reorganised your wardrobe 20 times? Let Royal Caribbean’s family-friendly activities transport you from home to the ocean waves, in spirit at least

In between homeschooling, Zoom calls and intrepid fridge exploration, we’ve all experienced entertainment burnout during the last year.

Try as we might, sometimes we’d rather scream into a pillow than come up with another fun activity to keep the kids, or ourselves, busy.

Fear not, our friends at Royal Caribbean are on hand with a host of online family games to dive into when inspiration feels dryer than the Gobi desert.

Bringing a slice of the cruise line’s award-winning Adventure Ocean® youth programme to your front door, you can download mind-bending puzzles, colouring patterns and crafts, all from royalcaribbean.com, designed to boost creativity, sharpen motor skills, and keep your kids in motion (anyone else struggling with the idea of another walk around the local park?).

Print fun colouring sheets featuring iguanas, mermaids, stingrays and pirate ships, and let the kids loose with the crayons.

Better still, why not join them at the colouring table, and lose yourself in one of the brilliant adult colouring patterns, where intricate images of elephants and mandala symbols come to life at your hand (sorry, genius)? It’s oddly therapeutic.

Fantasising about your next trip? Get some travel inspiration with downloadable digital wallpapers for your desktop or mobile, featuring beautiful Royal Caribbean destinations from snow-capped Alaskan mountains to a gorgeous sunset at sea.



They’re guaranteed to spice up your Microsoft Teams background. If you’ve sadly had to cancel your cruise due to the pandemic, then you can still send a fantasy postcard to your travelling companion to let them know how much you’re looking forward to seeing them again.



Download your favourite colour-popping designs and send a note from your pretend paradise.

Royal Caribbean is known for its exceptional kids’ crafts on board its stunning ships. Get crafty at home with step-by-step instructions on how to make necklaces, and fold a whole jungle’s worth of clever towel animals.

Quiz your kids in a round of riddles and trivia, or help them write a story using prompts from Adventure Ocean mind games, designed to spark creativity.



You can even unlock the cruise line’s most popular interactive digital games from its award-winning youth programme for kids to play on your mobile.

Download the Barnacle Briggs At Home app on your iPhone or iPad to explore islands, uncover their secrets, collect keys and claim the treasure.

If dinner time is starting to feel more like The Hunger Games, you can also download and print paper placemats sporting a whole host of brainteasing puzzles to give kids something fun to do while you’re cooking.

From maritime-themed word searches and join-the-dot palm trees to helping penguins find their way through an icy maze to reach their fish dinner, they’ll be so absorbed you might even get to sneak in a glass of wine.

If you’ve exhausted your usual repertoire of midweek meals, why not have a go at recreating some of Royal Caribbean’s favourite onboard dishes?

Keep an eye out for its chef’s recipes on the cruise line’s social media channels, and bring cruising to your kitchen with a selection of easy-to-follow, tasty recipes from around the world.



You may be mourning the end of Strictly Come Dancing, and we totally get it. Follow @royalcaribbean on Facebook and Instagram for special hosted entertainment evenings bringing the cruise line’s world-class entertainers into your front room throughout this difficult time.

From amazing singers to daring dancers, keep your eyes peeled for more performances coming soon.

We’ll get through this together and will be scurrying up that gangplank before you know it, on the threshold of a brand new, epic adventure.

Visit royalcaribbean.com for more information.