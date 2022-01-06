Credit: Royal Caribbean/Shutterstock

Royal Caribbean reveals summer 2023 cruises as more ships than ever before to sail Europe Royal Caribbean has announced its European cruise itinerary for 2023 as it reveals nine ships will sail to more than 25 countries in the Mediterranean, Scandinavia and Holy Lands.

Royal Caribbean has unveiled an amazing line-up of European adventures for summer 2023. Cruises will visit everywhere from Amalfi Coast to the Holy Land, plus the Adriatic islands of Croatia, British Isles, Canary Islands and Greek Isles. Passengers will be able to sail on some of the line's newest and most famous ships such as Odyssey of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas. Royal Caribbean cruises around Europe range from five to 12 nights and are now open for booking. There are a total of 35 unique itineraries up for grabs. Here are some of the highlights...

Related articles

Royal Caribbean cruises 2023 Odyssey of the Seas – Cruising from: Rome Headlining the European summer lineup is one of Royal Caribbean’s newest additions, Odyssey, returning for an encore after its first summer in the region in 2022. Travellers have a choice of seven- to nine-night cruises from Rome to Naples, Italy; the idyllic Greek Isles and Turkey, as well as 12-night Holy Land sailings to the historic, bustling cities of Limassol, Cyprus; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; and Jerusalem, Israel. From the iconic whitewashed homes of Santorini, Greece, to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and the ruins of the ancient city of Ephesus – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – a world from centuries past is within reach. Symphony of the Seas – Cruising from: Barcelona and Rome One of Time’s World’s Greatest Places in 2018 and Royal Caribbean’s renowned Oasis Class ships, Symphony heads to the Western Mediterranean. Passengers can set course on a seven-night cruise, from Barcelona or Rome, to bucket list destinations like Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Provence, France. Whether exploring 14th-century castles and cathedrals in Mallorca or marvelling at the Duomo in Florence, Italy, travellers can expect days filled with rich culture and history.

Royal Caribbean cruises around Europe range from five to 12 nights and are now open for booking. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Serenade of the Seas – Cruising from: Barcelona Serenade will call the warm shores of Barcelona home and sail eight-night itineraries to the Western Mediterranean, 12-night cruises to the Greek Isles and five-night sailings to Italy and France. Beaches and beats await in Ibiza, Spain, home to a legendary electronic music scene, while the Cote d’Azur offers a glamorous getaway in iconic Cannes, France. Explorer of the Seas – Cruising from: Venice (Ravenna), Italy New to Ravenna, Italy, Explorer will explore the Aegean Sea and visit Olympia, Greece – the birthplace of the Olympic Games – for the first time, among a series of picturesque destinations. The seven-night cruises will sail to the Greek Isles and beyond to Adriatic and Mediterranean gems such as Kotor, Montenegro, and Chania, Crete. Brilliance of the Seas – Cruising from: Rome and Venice (Ravenna), Athens, Greece; and Barcelona Sailing open-jaw itineraries from Italy, Greece and Spain, Brilliance will offer vacationers a choice of four epic European cities to start and complete their adventures in the Western Mediterranean, Greek Isles and the Adriatic Sea. The seven-night cruises will sail from Rome to Athens, Greece; Athens to Venice; Venice to Barcelona; and Barcelona to Rome. Bucket list-worthy sites like the Diocletian’s Palace in Split, Croatia, St. Mark’s Basilica in Venice and Praetorian Palace in Koper, Slovenia – a new destination for Brilliance – are just a few of the top spots awaiting travellers.

Brilliance of the Seas will cruise from Rome and Venice in Italy. Credit: Shutterstock

Rhapsody of the Seas – Cruising from: Haifa, Israel, and Limassol, Cyprus Rhapsody will be the first Royal Caribbean ship to sail from Limassol and Haifa, Israel, all in one season. The new summer combination consists of seven-night sailings to ports of call in Turkey, Israel and Greece, including first-time destinations for the cruise line, like Skiathos and Thessaloniki, Greece. Starting in September, the ship will take off on short four- and five-night getaways from Haifa and visit Cyprus and the Greek Isles. Anthem of the Seas – Cruising from: Southampton, England A returning favourite, Anthem will call Southampton, England, home for the third consecutive year. Adventure seekers can have their choice of seven-night adventures to Spain and France, or the Norwegian Fjords. They can visit destinations new to Anthem, including Maloy and Haugesund, Norway, and Cork, Ireland. Longer, 11- and 12-night vacations will go further to places such as Lisbon, Portugal; Vigo, Spain; and the Canary Islands. Between sampling lutefisk in Stavanger, Norway, and shopping for locally made goods in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, there are culture-rich experiences and outdoor explorations in store.

Royal Caribbean ship Anthem of the Seas will sail to Norway in 2023. Credit: Shutterstock

Voyager of the Seas – Cruising from: Copenhagen, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden Voyager returns to Northern Europe, sailing from Copenhagen, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden, to offer a mix of seven- to 11-night itineraries around Scandinavian countries, Estonia and Russia. There will be stunning sites to behold, like the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia, and the Suomenlinna fortress in Helsinki, Finland, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the country’s most popular landmarks. Guests looking for a longer vacation can cruise from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Copenhagen on a 14-night sailing that features an overnight in Bermuda and visits to St. Thomas, France and Belgium. Jewel of the Seas – Cruising from: Amsterdam, the Netherlands All summer, Jewel will cruise roundtrips from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, welcoming travellers on 12-night sailings to the Arctic Circle, the British Isles, Iceland and Ireland. Picturesque destinations, including the Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik and the White Cliffs of Dover in England, will be just a night’s rest away.