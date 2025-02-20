Royal Caribbean reveals details of next Icon class ship
Author: Kaye Holland
Published on:
Royal Caribbean International has revealed the name and planned itineraries of Legend of the Seas
The line’s third Icon Class ship, Legend of the Seas, is due to launch in summer 2026 and sail year-round from Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
Prior to sailing from its homeport, it will offer seven-night Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona from July 2026.
The ship will then sail six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Southern Caribbean cruises from November 2026. Both itineraries include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean’s private island.
Bookings are now open on Royal Caribbean’s website.
Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International president and chief executive officer, said: “On the heels of celebrating one year of the record-breaking Icon Class and the memories made by vacationers of all ages on Icon, we are thrilled to announce the name of Royal Caribbean’s third Icon Class vacation.
“Legend of the Seas is the next bold step in this exciting era of vacations and the continuation of the Icon Class legacy, and we look forward to bringing the revolutionary line-up of experiences to more families and adventurers across Europe, the Caribbean and beyond.”
About Kaye Holland
Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]