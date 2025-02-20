The line’s third Icon Class ship, Legend of the Seas, is due to launch in summer 2026 and sail year-round from Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Prior to sailing from its homeport, it will offer seven-night Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona from July 2026.

The ship will then sail six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Southern Caribbean cruises from November 2026. Both itineraries include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean’s private island.