The cruise line's first Oasis Class ship in China will set sail on four- to night-night cruises to Japan, Vietnam, South Korea from March 2022 through January 2023

Royal Caribbean has announced that Wonder of the Seas, the cruise line's fifth Oasis Class ship, will set sail from Shanghai and Hong Kong in 2022 on four- to nine-night itineraries.

Currently under construction in Saint-Nazaire, France, Wonder of the Seas will be the first of its kind to call China home when she arrives in March 2022. The ship’s inaugural season cruises are now open for bookings.



Between March and November, guests can sail roundtrip from Shanghai to Japan. From pleasing their palate in Osaka, to exploring the nation’s oldest official residence in Fukuoka, to tasting the best beef in Kobe and enjoying the natural scenery of the islands of Okinawa, these culture-rich itineraries have been designed to immerse guests in the different destinations.

The combination of ports of call to choose from also include Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Ishigaki and Miyazaki, Japan.

Wonder of the Seas will then transition to warmer climates and homeport in Hong Kong, November 2022 through January 2023, to offer Christmas and New Year’s holiday sailings to several ports of call. Part of the destination lineup are Chan May, Vietnam; Busan and Jeju, South Korea; Kochi and Okinawa, Japan; and Taipei, China.



'China continues to be one of the most important parts of the world for Royal Caribbean. We have won the trust of our partners and the favor of travelers and built on that significantly since we first set sail 12 years ago,' said president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley.

'By introducing Wonder of the Seas and the iconic Oasis Class to China, our strong commitment to the market’s growth is reaffirmed yet again for years to come.

'It will be a remarkable moment to see years of partnership realized when the industry’s newest, most innovative ship becomes Shanghai’s new city skyline and takes cruise travel beyond imagination.'