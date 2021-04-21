Royal Caribbean Reveals Far East Itineraries for New Ship Wonder of the Seas
The cruise line's first Oasis Class ship in China will set sail on four- to night-night cruises to Japan, Vietnam, South Korea from March 2022 through January 2023
Royal Caribbean has announced that Wonder of the Seas, the cruise line's fifth Oasis Class ship, will set sail from Shanghai and Hong Kong in 2022 on four- to nine-night itineraries.
Currently under construction in Saint-Nazaire, France, Wonder of the Seas will be the first of its kind to call China home when she arrives in March 2022. The ship’s inaugural season cruises are now open for bookings.
Between March and November, guests can sail roundtrip from Shanghai to Japan. From pleasing their palate in Osaka, to exploring the nation’s oldest official residence in Fukuoka, to tasting the best beef in Kobe and enjoying the natural scenery of the islands of Okinawa, these culture-rich itineraries have been designed to immerse guests in the different destinations.
The combination of ports of call to choose from also include Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Ishigaki and Miyazaki, Japan.
Wonder of the Seas will then transition to warmer climates and homeport in Hong Kong, November 2022 through January 2023, to offer Christmas and New Year’s holiday sailings to several ports of call. Part of the destination lineup are Chan May, Vietnam; Busan and Jeju, South Korea; Kochi and Okinawa, Japan; and Taipei, China.
'China continues to be one of the most important parts of the world for Royal Caribbean. We have won the trust of our partners and the favor of travelers and built on that significantly since we first set sail 12 years ago,' said president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley.
'By introducing Wonder of the Seas and the iconic Oasis Class to China, our strong commitment to the market’s growth is reaffirmed yet again for years to come.
'It will be a remarkable moment to see years of partnership realized when the industry’s newest, most innovative ship becomes Shanghai’s new city skyline and takes cruise travel beyond imagination.'
Royal Caribbean Reveals Far East Itineraries for New Ship Wonder of the Seas
Princess Cruises Announce New Lower Prices for Summer Seacation Cruises
Saga Cruises' Summer 2021 UK Programme Almost Sold Out
Royal Caribbean offering 999 FREE staterooms to NHS, Emergency and Social Care workers
Princess Cruises Reveals Celebrity Speaker Line-Up for UK Seacation Sailings
Virgin Voyages UK 'Summer Soiree' Cruises Go on Sale
Revered Cunard Captain Awarded Rank of Commodore on Retirement
Seabourn Announces Seven-Night Greek Isles Cruises this Summer
Celebrity Cruises Announces New Summer 2021 Staycation Cruises aboard Celebrity Silhouette
Virgin Voyages Reveals UK Sailings this Summer
7 Nt Alaska Glacier Experience Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Sept 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Serenade of the Seas
- Vancouver, British Columbia, , Ketchikan, Alaska, + 5 more
5 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- 5 nights, departs on the 01 Oct 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Rhapsody of the Seas
- Tampa, Florida, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, + 1 more
3 Night Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise
- 3 nights, departs on the 03 Sept 2021
- Royal Caribbean International, Navigator of the Seas
- Miami, Florida, Nassau, Coco Cay, + 1 more
4 Night Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise
- 4 nights, departs on the 25 Apr 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Freedom of the Seas
- Miami, Florida, Coco Cay, Nassau, + 1 more
4 Night Okinawa Cruise
- 4 nights, departs on the 30 Aug 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Wonder of the Seas
- Baoshan Pt, Okinawa, Baoshan Pt + 0 more