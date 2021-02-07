Royal Caribbean Unveils Brand New Caribbean Cruises from Barbados

Three exciting new itineraries exploring the islands of the southern Caribbean will depart from the Bajan capital from December 2021

Just when you thought that Royal Caribbean International couldn’t up the ante any more when it comes to its incredible Caribbean portfolio, the award-winning cruise line has added Barbados as its newest homeport, offering cruisers unparalleled access to this island jewel and the chance to explore its shores both before and after their cruise.

From December 2021, Royal Caribbean will depart from the Bajan capital of Bridgetown on a selection of brand spanking new itineraries, which open up the southern Caribbean like never before.



On board the stylish Grandeur of the Seas, guests can choose between island-hopping between unforgettable locations, hitting a different destination each day on a jam-packed week-long adventure, or enjoying a more leisurely 14-night cruise with overnight stays in top-rated ports.

The new itineraries boast a line-up of bucket list destinations, many of which are firsts for Royal Caribbean, including new stops in the islands of Tobago, Trinidad and St Vincent on shorter cruises, and overnight stays in Aruba coupled with visits to Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; and Puerto Limon, Costa Rica on Grandeur’s longer escapes.



The real blessing is that with cruises departing and returning to Barbados, guests can spend a few days before or after their voyage getting to know this colourful Caribbean port, from its wild jungles and sprawling sugarcane fields, to its glittering bays and colourful reefs.

To get a feel for the island’s unique vibe, explore the country’s 11 parishes – a mix of coastal, rural and urban neighbourhoods, some sophisticated and luxurious, others immersed in stunning nature.

Wherever you go, you’ll encounter the island’s warm and welcoming people, as Bajans are known worldwide for their generous hospitality.

'We are extremely pleased to extend the welcome mat for Grandeur of the Seas to Barbados,' said Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins, minister of tourism and international transport for Barbados.

'We are looking forward to displaying our Bajan hospitality, wide range of accommodations, rich culture, world-class cuisine, unique attractions, and especially, the warmth of the Barbadian people. These are the things that keep visitors coming back for more!'



Royal Caribbean’s inaugural sailing season begins later this year, with 2021-22 winter cruises from Bridgetown, Barbados on sale now.

'We are excited to introduce Bridgetown as Royal Caribbean’s newest homeport,' commented Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

'The pink-sand beaches and unexpected adventures across Barbados make it an ideal destination for our guests to experience before or after their cruise.'

With Grandeur of the Seas home to a Vegas-style casino, rock-climbing wall perched high above the waves and poolside movies beneath the sun, it's easy to see why Royal Caribbean has been voted ‘Best Cruise Line Overall’ for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards. Is that the sound of steel drums we hear?

Royal Caribbean’s new winter cruises depart on Sundays, and ports of call include:

7-night 'Southern Caribbean Island Hop', departing Bridgetown, Barbados (new) and visiting Scarborough, Tobago (new); Port of Spain, Trinidad (new); St George’s, Grenada; Kingstown, St. Vincent (new); Roseau, Dominica; and Castries, St. Lucia





7-night 'Southern Caribbean Adventure', departing Bridgetown, Barbados (new) and visiting St. George’s, Grenada; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and Port of Spain, Trinidad (new)





14-night 'Ultimate Caribbean' cruise, departing Bridgetown, Barbados (new) and visiting St. George’s, Grenada; Kingstown, St. Vincent (new); Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba (overnight); Willemstad, Curacao; Port of Spain, Trinidad (new); Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; and Puerto Limon, Costa Rica





Visit royalcaribbean.com for more information.