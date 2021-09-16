Credit: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean reveals world's largest ship Wonder of the Seas will come to Europe in 2022 Royal Caribbean has announced the world's largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas will debut in Europe and the USA in 2022.

Royal Caribbean has carved a name for itself as counting some of the biggest cruise ships on the planet among its fleet. Now, the largest vessel of all - Wonder of the Seas - is set to make its way to Europe next year. The highly anticipated cruise ship is set to sail from its home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the Caribbean on March 4, 2022. Wonder of the Seas will then make its way to Barcelona and Rome to kick off summer holidays in May.

The hotel at sea was initially due to debut in China but Covid restrictions have forced the line to relocate the ship. “Wonder will shine bright as the world’s newest wonder in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. "And what’s in store is the ultimate vacation experience that highlights the very best of Royal Caribbean, reimagines renowned favourites and introduces new adventures every guest, no matter their age, can enjoy.” - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Royal Caribbean - So what can you expect onboard the biggest cruise ship it in the world? New ship Wonder of the seas will be home to eight distinct neighbourhoods, an Oasis Class first. These include all-new features such as the Suite Neighbourhood which offers Royal Suite Class guests an elevated Suite Sun Deck in a new location, complete with a plunge pool, bar and plenty of loungers and nooks to relax.

Wonder of the seas will be home to eight distinct neighbourhoods, an Oasis Class first. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Expect favourites such as Coastal Kitchen, the private restaurant, and the Suite Lounge. Plus, the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10. There's also a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, which offers panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck during the day, while at night, the colourful mosaic canopy overhead comes to life. - READ MORE: The world's largest ocean cruise ships revealed - Little ones will love Wonder Playscape – an underwater-themed play area bursting with slides, climbing walls, games and an interactive mural activated by touch and puzzles. Guests can also expect Royal Caribbean favourites on deck, such as The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the fine-dining neighbourhood filled with real plants from end to end; and a vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience. As for itineraries, during the inaugural European season, Wonder of the Seas will sail from Barcelona and Rome on seven-night Western Mediterranean cruises.

Wonder of the seas: “Wonder will shine bright as the world’s newest wonder in the Caribbean." Credit: Royal Caribbean

The ship is replacing Allure of the Seas which will now sail a series of six - and eight-night Caribbean cruises. Anyone booked on Allure's Mediterranean itineraries will be automatically rebooked on Wonder. Holidaymakers on Wonder will enjoy the sparkling shores of Europe’s most iconic and historic destinations, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Capri, Italy. - READ MORE: Best cruise lines in the world for 2021 named - The other side of the Atlantic, Wonder of the Seas will offer seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, visiting tropical destinations such as Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and more. What's more, no matter the itinerary guests choose, every sailing will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Wonder’s Caribbean itineraries are available to book today on Royal Caribbean’s website. The new ship’s European sailings will open on Wednesday, September 22.