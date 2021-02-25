Saga Cruises Launches New Cultural Odyssey Tours in Partnership with Royal Academy of Music
The themed voyages will cover a range of topics from music to astronomy
Saga Cruises has announced the launch of a new programme of cultural tours, which will commence in 2022.
Guests will be offered the opportunity to travel with an expert lecturer who shares their specialist knowledge and provides deep insight into topics such as art, ballet, history and music.
The tailored voyages will include themed lectures, performances and curated visits, some with backstage access and private viewings.
The 'Cultural Odyssey Tours' will see a brand-new partnership between Saga and the Royal Academy of Music.
The specialist tours and river cruises will feature Academy students, who will perform exclusively for Saga customers.
CEO of Saga Holidays Chris Simmonds said: ‘We are always seeking to provide our customers with unique experiences, and our new range of Cultural Odyssey Tours will offer those with serious interests a holiday of a lifetime.
‘We are delighted to partner with the Royal Academy of Music, with which we will work in delivering exceptional programmes with serious musical content.’
The Academy is the oldest conservatoire in the UK and is renowned for attracting the finest young musicians from all over the world, making it ideally placed to create music-themed holidays.
Principal of the Royal Academy of Music, Jonathan Freeman-Attwood CBE, said: ‘Saga is all about discovery, leisure and how a holiday can be life-enhancing on many levels. Music can play a wonderful part.
‘What is more thrilling than hearing a remarkably talented young person perform with real expertise and conviction?’
Further partnerships for other tours in the range will be announced in the coming months.
The launch of Saga’s new cultural programme follows the cruise line’s recent announcement that it will be mandatory for all customers to be fully vaccinated before travelling with the company.
