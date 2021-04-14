Saga Cruises' Summer 2021 UK Programme Almost Sold Out

There is now only limited availability on the cruise line's remaining 'Great British Isles Adventure' cruise departing from Tilbury this July

Saga Cruises has revealed that the inaugural launch of its new ship, Spirit of Adventure, and three of its four British Isles cruises on Spirit of Discovery were already sold out within two weeks of officially going on sale on 29 March.

The over-50s cruise and travel company has confirmed that there is now only limited availability on its 'Great British Isles Adventure' cruise departing from Tilbury on 11 July 2021.

CEO of Saga Cruises, Nigel Blanks, said: 'Our guests had told us how much they wanted to get travelling again and we couldn’t have more proof of that than our inaugural "Spirit of Adventure" cruise and three of our four "Spirit of Discovery" itineraries selling out so quickly.

'We’d prioritised guests whose Saga Cruises had been cancelled due to Covid by proactively offering them the option to rebook on to the British Isles cruises prior to them going on general sale on March 29, which a good number took up, and since then the rest of the cabins have been snapped up.

'We put it down to the fact that our guests know that, not only is their safety and wellbeing our number one priority, as evidenced through our requirement that all travellers have received both doses of the vaccine prior to boarding, but that they will also enjoy an incredible experience on our ships.'

The remaining cruise with availability is the cruise line's 'Great British Isles Adventure' departing from Tilbury on 11 July 2021 aboard Spirit of Discovery for 14 nights, calling at Falmouth, Holyhead, Belfast, Greenock, Ullapool, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Newhaven and Newcastle and disembarking back in Tilbury.

Sightseeing tours of Belfast, Kirkwall, Edinburgh and Newcastle are included. All cabins have balconies and prices start from £3,899 per person.



Saga is requiring all guests to have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine prior to boarding its ships and the company’s health and safety team are also 'ensuring rigorous standards are set and adhered to on board'.

